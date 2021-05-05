Hilti Launches On-Demand Training Platform for Contractors

The 30- to 60-minute courses cover various topics including powder actuated and gas actuated operator training, health and safety trainings, and adhesive anchor installer certification pre-training with more topics coming soon.

May 5, 2021
Alexis Brumm
Hilti Inc.
Hilti Academy
Hilti North America website
Hiltilogo2011

Hilti North America has launched Hilti Academy, a comprehensive on-demand training platform for contractors. Hilti Academy is a digital learning platform that offers contractors access to on-demand when it is most convenient.

Anyone can access the Academy by using a current Hilti account or creating a new one. Most modules are completed fully online with an accompanying quiz, and the platform automatically saves records for up to two years to download and print for records. Hilti Academy not only allows users to manage all Hilti education and records, it also gives users the ability to manage team members' education by assigning learning modules and being able to monitor who has received their documentation.

“As technology transforms the construction industry, our digital services portfolio will continue to expand and adapt to meet rapidly changing customer needs, especially during this unprecedented time,” said Rafael Garcia, senior vice president of marketing at Hilti North America. “Hilti experts have been facilitating digital trainings for some time now through ASK HILTI. Hilti Academy is an expansion and a service that’s dedicated to contractors. Providing online training and digital access to our experts proves that Hilti will continue to offer our customers essential resources to improve the way they do business.”

In recent years, Hilti has made major investments to digitize the construction industry with innovations including easier tracking of assets (ON!Track), traceable fastenings (TraceFast), and the acquisition of assets of concrete technology startup, Concrete Sensors.

Information provided by Hilti North America and edited by Alexis Brumm.

