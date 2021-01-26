Atlantic Forklift & Parts of Hialeah Named LiuGong NA Dealer

LiuGong North America announced the addition of a new dealer in the Miami area. Atlantic Forklift & Parts of Hialeah is known for its service expertise on all types of material-handling and other equipment. In over 30 years of business, it has never represented a manufacturer, which makes their choice of a LiuGong dealership a major decision.

“To continue to grow, we need a manufacturer to represent and commit to,” said Daniel Jaramillo, general manager of Atlantic Forklift & Parts. “That is our next logical step. But we looked around for a year, and really did our homework. When we saw the LiuGong machines, we noticed right away that they were attractive machines, with tons of curb appeal.

"They have the look of a tough machine, and that look draws potential customers in. They are also easy to maintain. We got LiuGong to come show us their product and program, and the decision was really pretty simple after that. It was very easy to work with them. They sent us two lift trucks as a trial, and by the time they were delivered they were sold already. LiuGong is really growing their business in North America, and we plan to be a part of that growth for a long time!”

The owner, Robin Jaramillo, started the company 30 years ago out of a residential garage, selling parts and servicing machines for his customers. As the business grew, he went on to purchase used forklifts, re-conditioning and then selling them. Once he had these forklifts on-hand, he took the next step and began renting them out. The business continued to grow, and now Atlantic Forklift & Parts is located in a 20,000 square foot building next to Miami International Airport. This proximity to the airport makes its export business to South America and the Caribbean more convenient and efficient.

The company has grown from two employees to 12, with an emphasis on service techs. Jaramillo fields four service vans, as well as a tow truck. In addition to their forklift business, they fix lift gates, racking systems, conveyor belt systems, aerial equipment and even highway trucks. Its commitment to customer service sometimes even extends to helping a new customer procure financing, as well as providing consulting services in other areas, such as recruiting.

“What sets us apart?” said Daniel Jaramillo. “A few things. For one thing, we fix anything. We cater to our customers and market. Our market is bi-lingual, and so are we. But we learned early on that the key to success is service. That is why we are successful and growing, even though we are located in an area saturated with forklift dealers.”