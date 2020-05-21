Rifle Equipment Named New LiuGong Dealer

The dealership, which has served the area since 2003, has represented both the LiuGong and Dressta brands since October 2019.

May 21, 2020
Left to right: Harry Colborn, owner, Rifle Equipment; Trent Kite, sales; George Mosher, driver; and Brian Perkins, rental manager.
Left to right: Harry Colborn, owner, Rifle Equipment; Trent Kite, sales; George Mosher, driver; and Brian Perkins, rental manager.

LiuGong North America has appointed Rifle Equipment LLC, as their new dealer in Rifle, Colorado. The city is located roughly halfway between Aspen and Grand Junction. The dealership, which has served the area since 2003, has represented both the LiuGong and Dressta brands since October 2019.

Having run his own trucking and hauling business since 1982, Harry Colborn, president of Rifle Equipment, decided to start a new venture in 2003. Rifle Equipment was envisioned as a heavy equipment rental and truck sales business at the time and is now the premier construction heavy equipment rental and sales facility in the area.

"We have to have a dependable workhorse for our heavy construction equipment line," said Colborn. "Our business was built on service and good communication with our customers, and the modern LiuGong range of products lets us continue to do that with confidence."

"A lot of manufacturers tell you they want to be your partner," he added. "But after a while they start the hard sell, trying to force you into buying machines you just don't need. LiuGong has worked with me like a real partner, helping me get just the right inventory based on my knowledge of the area."

Colborn thinks there is a good potential market for LiuGong compact excavators and the Dressta dozer line.

