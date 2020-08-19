Preferred Material Handling Named LiuGong NA Dealer

LiuGong North America (LiuGong NA) has announced that Preferred Material Handling is now representing their material-handling equipment in Oklahoma.

Preferred Material Handling Inc., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, serves customers in their state with a full range of material handling equipment, which now includes LiuGong forklifts. Keith Matthews, general manager, operations, said that honesty, loyalty, and respect for their customers and employees are the qualities that set their company apart.

“We’ve had our eyes on LiuGong for a number of years,” Matthews said. “The progress they have made over those years is very impressive. We’ve been using them for a while, and we paid particular attention to their performance in heavy-duty applications and harsh environments, and they have not let us or our customers down.”

Ken Biediger, president of the LiuGong NA forklift division, said “We are happy to have Preferred Material Handling as part of our LiuGong family. Their values—putting people first, for example—mesh very well with ours, and we’re looking forward to a long and profitable association.”