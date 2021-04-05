Ahern International Acquires Danish Distributor

Ahern International, the global distribution network owned by Don F. Ahern, has expanded into Denmark with the acquisition of KH Lift ApS.

The distribution division acquired the major business activities of Danish distribution business, KH Lift ApS, founded and owned by Karsten Haahr. A new entity, Ahern Denmark A/S, will take over the ongoing equipment sales, service, and spare parts business for brands including Snorkel. The existing KH Lift team will transition to Ahern Denmark and will operate from the current KH Lift facility in Vejle, Denmark. Haahr will continue to operate the business with a focus on the sale of used equipment, as well as sales of new Instant scaffolding and Sumner material lifts.

Ahern Denmark A/S, led by Henrik Skibsted, will launch on May 1. Skibsted is currently the territory manager for Snorkel for Scandinavia and The Baltics, and will retain those responsibilities while also leading the Ahern Denmark business.

Matthew Elvin, CEO of Xtreme Manufacturing and Snorkel, as well as responsible for the Ahern International distribution network, said, “We are very pleased to be acquiring KH Lift ApS, who have been a high performing independent distributor for Snorkel for many years. It gives us great pleasure to be able to support Karsten with the next step in his journey, as well as bring a motivated and experienced team on board who have had great success in the Danish market to date.”

Information provided by Ahern International and edited by Alexis Brumm.