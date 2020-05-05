Snorkel Boom Lifts Receive Highest Retained Value Award

The Snorkel TB Series of 80 ft. (24.3m) and 86 ft. (26.2m) telescopic boom lifts has achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award for the third consecutive year.

Snorkel, a global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, has announced that its TB Series of 80 ft (24.3 m) and 86 ft (26.2 m) telescopic boom lifts have achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award for the third consecutive year.

Calculated over a 12-month period in 2018 and 2019, the Snorkel TB80 and TB86J telescopic boom lifts were deemed to have the highest retained value within the telescopic boom category by EquipmentWatch, an industry database. With an average age in the market of 13.47 years, these models are projected to retain the highest percentage of its original value after a five-year period.





Winning the Highest Retained Value Award for the third time, the Snorkel TB series is among 24 unique OEM winners within its category. The annual awards are based on the comprehensive EquipmentWatch market activity database covering 50 categories of construction, access and agricultural equipment.

A source for heavy equipment data and intelligence, EquipmentWatch has served contractors, equipment manufacturers, dealers, rental companies and more for more than 50 years. A leader in heavy construction research, EquipmentWatch produces a range of database information products designed to be valuable tools in the decision-making process for the purchase, valuation, operation and disposal of equipment.

Designed to be reliable and robust, the Snorkel TB80 and TB86J telescopic boom lifts are built in the United States at Snorkel’s manufacturing facility in Elwood, Kansas. The diesel-powered rough terrain Snorkel TB80 and TB86J models deliver a long working life and a low total cost of ownership.

Snorkel



Of receiving the award for the third time, Matthew Elvin, Snorkel CEO, says, “We are honored to receive this highly regarded EquipmentWatch award for three consecutive years. This supports our focus on designing simple, reliable and robust products that deliver low total ownership costs and ultimately are a great return on investment.”

For more information on the EquipmentWatch awards, please visit https://equipmentwatch.com/2020-residual-value-awards/, and find out more about the Snorkel TB telescopic boom award here: https://equipmentwatch.com/2020-residual-value-awards/2020-snorkel-tb-boom-lift-telescopic/.