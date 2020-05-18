ARA Launches Healthy Work Practices Campaign

The “ARA Healthy Work Practices Guide” is the first portion of the association’s “Clean. Safe. Essential.” program to organize ARA resources.

May 18, 2020
American Rental Association
Cse Guide Cover Equip Alternative D 2 Final
ARA
Ara Logo Rgb New

The American Rental Association (ARA) has released the “ARA Healthy Work Practices Guide” as the first part of the association’s “Clean. Safe. Essential.” program to organize ARA resources. In the welcome message for the guide, Tony Conant, ARA CEO, explained the initiative.

“As rental store visits become more common again, there is a tremendous need for guidance on how rental stores can operate as safely as possible under the circumstances. In response, the ARA created the Clean. Safe. Essential. program to organize our resources, energize our efforts, and focus our communications on the safety and vitality of our industry. The first resource in the Clean. Safe. Essential. program is the Healthy Work Practices Guide. The objective of this document is to provide practical guidance on measures to minimize exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19) for rental store staff, customers, vendors, and guests,” Conant said.

“The pandemic has put businesses in challenging situations, and we are writing the playbook as we work through this. The guidance and considerations outlined in this document were compiled from rental operators and manufacturers in the United States and Canada along with the information published by United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). This guidance is designed to provide approaches for you to consider as you modify your stores and operating processes in response to the pandemic,” he continued.

“We created two documents, one for construction and general tool, and one for party and event, to focus on both segments of our industry as we know that there are unique concerns within each. Not all of these considerations will apply to your operation or facility type; however, the guide is intended to help you develop or revise a plan that will work best for your location. The guidance is based on medical science and operational expertise, but you may need to adjust your approach in order to comply with local/municipal directives. If government guidance is more stringent than this,” he said.

“This guide is designed to help facilitate the opening of your location if it has been closed and bolster your approach if you have remained open. As you develop or refine your operating plans, be sure they are compliant with local/city, state/province, and country laws and government regulations, and conform with guidance provided by your government health agencies,” he said.

“ARA is also developing comprehensive online training that will cover this content in more detail. The training will be available in early June. It is important to note that this guidance will be adjusted as scientific information evolves, conditions improve, and new best practices are identified. ARA will update the online training with additional information as it becomes available,” Conant said.

To access the downloadable guide, click here

Recommended
Ag Ccorona1a
[Survey] Two-Thirds of AGC Contractors Report Coronavirus Project Delays or Cancellations
Weekly AGC surveys show impact of COVID-19 uncertainty increasingly taking construction work out of the private sector, and cutting payrolls
May 12, 2020
Ag Ccorona Ppp
Treasury Confirms Paycheck Protection Loans Under $2M are in “Good Faith”
New Treasury Department guidance provides safe harbor for firms that received loans of less than $2 million, clarifies repayment from firms that received more and don’t meet good-faith standard
May 15, 2020
Hos
Asphalt Contractor Exemption Makes New Trucker Hours of Service Rule Better for Construction
Latest changes to FMCSA Hours of Service (HoS) regulations make construction’s short-haul truck use lots more productive thanks to its adoption of key pieces of the 2018 NAPA Exemption
May 15, 2020
Latest
Heavy Equipment Dealers Now Have Access to Instant Virtual Customer Support Through CDK Global and Tethr It Now
The integration of Tethr It Now with the CDK Heavy Equipment DMS platform is a first for the heavy equipment dealer management software industry.
May 14, 2020
Kovaco Elise 900
Elise 900 Electric Skid-steer Loader
KOVACO's Elise 900 consists of three electric motors, two of which are used for travel and one used for the hydraulic system only.
May 13, 2020
Am2288 Rt Drying Water 0117
RIDGID Air Mover
The RIDGID Air Mover is made for high volume air movement to quickly dry any space or surface for fast jobsite cleanup.
May 12, 2020
Ipaf Covid 19 Safe Operating Guidance
IPAF Releases Safe Working Practices to Minimize Corona Risk
Guidance has been issued by IPAF to assist those using MEWPs, MCWPs, construction lifts, and hoists to work safely and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.
May 12, 2020
United Rentals Mg 7157
Five Key Considerations When Renting a Portable Light Tower
Creating a lighting solution is a matter of choosing the right size, style and number of portable light towers. Here are five key considerations when making a portable lighting choice for a worksite.
May 11, 2020
The Rotair D185T4F tow-behind portable air compressor is designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet, and reliable. The portable air compressor delivers 185 cfm @100 psi using the Kohler KDI diesel engine.
ELGi North America to Distribute Rotair Portable Air Compressors
Powered by diesel and gasoline engines, Rotair’s range of portable air compressors are designed to be durable, fuel-efficient, quiet and reliable.
May 11, 2020
RDO Equipment Co. is among those dealers offering outdoor or curbside pickup, delivery in certain areas and shipping, giving customers numerous choices to get their parts.
How Contractors and Dealers Continue to Work Together During the COVID Crisis
From "kicking the tires" virtually to curbside parts pickup, the COVID-19 crisis is highlighting the different ways construction companies need and choose to do business with construction equipment dealers
May 8, 2020
Rental Businesses Can Use Creative Communication to Bridge the Social Distance
Rental businesses can use frequent and creative communication with customers to bring business back during and following the COVID-19 crisis
May 8, 2020
The significance of properly and safely handling equipment.
Ditch Witch Offers New Equipment Operation Training Modules
The Ditch Witch certified training modules are available for stand-on skid steers, walk-behind trenchers, ride-on trenchers and roto witch drilling attachment.
May 7, 2020
General
General Pipe Cleaners Brings Back Snake-Oil for Sewer Cables, Equipment
The new Snake-Oil Classic joins Snake-Oil Plus, General’s new non-toxic, biodegradable addition, to the Snake-Oil family.
May 7, 2020
The ALL Family of Companies is the largest privately-owned crane rental and sales enterprise in North America, with 37 branches operating under the ALL, Central, Dawes, Jeffers, and ALT names.
ALL Family of Companies Unveils Shared Equipment Program
ALL’s equipment lineup includes crane types as small and versatile as mini/spider cranes or as large as 900-ton ATs and 1,000-ton crawlers, plus tower cranes, boom lifts/aerials/MEWPs, and boom trucks.
May 7, 2020
(L to R): Jason Wainwright, Will Blackerby, Dana Conrad, Scott McGuigan, Tim Collie, Greg Walker, Corey Rogers, and Jesse Beasley.
National Equipment Dealers Joins the Manitou Dealer Network
National Equipment Dealers (NED) will offer the full Manitou line of skid loaders, track loaders, articulated loaders, and telescopic handlers at 11 locations throughout Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.
May 6, 2020
Brokk recently opened a 10,000-square-foot service center in Missouri.
Brokk Opens Major Service Center
Brokk, a manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition machines, enhances its machine refurbishment and repair, with the addition of its new Demonstration and Service Center in Missouri.
May 6, 2020
Roberts Blackwell
CRA Names New Executive Director
The California Rental Association has named a new executive director to replace Dale Blackwell, who passed away on April 15.
May 5, 2020
Trackunit2
Trackunit White Book Aims to Eliminate Construction Downtime
White book provides a guide to 100 key insights and learnings construction equipment owners need to eliminate downtime on a global scale
May 5, 2020
Sv40 Red 3
Yanmar SV40 Ultra-tight Tailswing Excavator
Model is the first of the company’s compact equipment line to be offered in the premium red color
May 5, 2020
Volvo CE donated PPE to healthcare workers at a local hospital in Pennsylvania.
Volvo CE Produces, Donates PPE to Healthcare Workers
Through internal crowdsourcing of the best designs, materials and assembly techniques, Volvo Construction Equipment employees are producing face shields and ear guards for local front line healthcare workers.
May 5, 2020
The Snorkel TB Series of 80 ft. (24.3m) and 86 ft. (26.2m) telescopic boom lifts has achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award for the third consecutive year.
Snorkel Boom Lifts Receive Highest Retained Value Award
Snorkel's TB Series of 80 ft. (24.3m) and 86 ft. (26.2m) telescopic boom lifts has achieved the EquipmentWatch Highest Retained Value award.
May 5, 2020
Aquajet Systems Logo
Aquajet Plans Digital Product Launch
Aquajet, a global hydrodemolition robot manufacturer, will introduce a new product through a worldwide digital launch at 2 p.m. Central on Wednesday, May 27.
May 4, 2020
Takeuchi
Takeuchi Announces Roadbuilders Machinery as New Dealer in Southwest Missouri
Takeuchi-US, a global leader in compact equipment, has announced RoadBuilders Machinery & Supply as a new dealer.
May 2, 2020
Wagner Meters is offering a free webinar.
Wagner Meters Offer Free Concrete Moisture Testing Webinar, Waives Training Fee
Wagner Meters is providing a free webinar on concrete moisture testing and waiving the fee on its Rapid RH training class.
May 1, 2020
Snorkel Logo 4140ab4f
Snorkel Joins CAT Allied Vendor Program
Snorkel, a leading global manufacturer of mobile elevating work platforms, announces its partnership with Caterpillar Inc. as a preferred vendor for The Cat Allied Vendor Program.
April 29, 2020
White And Blue Health Pill And Tablet Letter Cutout On 806427
Coalition Urges Congress to Take Swift Action to Protect American's Healthcare Coverage
Coalition led by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, American Hospital Association and America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) urges swift action to protect health care coverage in response to the COVID-19 crisis
April 28, 2020
Ipaf Logo2
IPAF Sees Year of Rising Membership, Steady Training Growth
The International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) experienced a strong trading year in 2019.
April 28, 2020