Magni America Renews Partnership with Mardian Equipment Co.

Magni America LLC has renewed its partnership with Mardian Equipment Co., as a dealer for Magni telescopic handlers for the state of Arizona.

Magni telescopic handlers are now part of the Mardian equipment portfolio of brands that already includes several other top manufacturers.

Mardian will offer the full line of award-winning Magni models including 15 rotating telehandlers offering lift heights from 57- to 167-ft. with lifting capacities from 11,000 to 28,600 lbs. In addition, Mardian will offer Magni’s eight heavy lift telehandlers with capacities from 22,000 to 110,000 lbs. These models are available for both rent and purchase.

Joe Leinwol, vice president of sales at Magni said, “Magni is very excited to continue its relationship with Mardian Equipment Co. Mardian’s deep commitment to customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of Magni’s philosophy.”