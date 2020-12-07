The American Rental Association (ARA) continues to help shape the equipment and event rental industry by investing in two industry leaders to accelerate ARA’s strategic initiatives on behalf of the membership.

“This past year has driven home the need to address equipment and event rental as two distinct segments with different needs,” said Tony Conant, ARA chief executive officer. “We are hyper-focused on driving value for our members and that only happens when we create products and services that are specific to their segment needs. To better support the rental industry’s primary segments — equipment and event — two industry leaders have been added to the executive team and will be responsible for increasing member engagement.”

Josh Nickell, a 20-year rental industry veteran, will be joining ARA to lead program development and member engagement for the equipment segment of ARA’s membership comprised of construction, industrial, and general tool rental. Nickell has spent a good portion of his life in the rental industry.

He worked with his grandfather at a Taylor Rental franchise at a young age and has run Nickell Rental, recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the country four times by Inc. Magazine. He has worked at a national rental company and an equipment rental software provider, and has served the industry in a consulting capacity. In addition, Nickell has been actively involved in ARA volunteer boards and committees.

To support the event segment and lead member engagement and strategic program development, ARA welcomes James Auerbach to serve as the event segment leader. Auerbach has spent the past 25 years serving in executive roles in the special event, equipment rental, event production and hospitality industries. He most recently served as senior vice president of CE Rental.

“I’m excited to welcome both Josh and James to the executive team. The opportunity to add these industry thought leaders to the association will increase our intellectual horsepower and add additional industry experience to the ARA staff,” Conant said.

As a result of these hires, ARA plans to design and develop specific strategies to each segment that will result in programs and services built uniquely for each segment.