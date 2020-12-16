Manitou Group Ceases Operations in Waco, Texas

The Manitou Group will cease operations in Waco, Texas, at the end of March 2021 and consolidate most of the production in South Dakota, while assisting 148 employees with job searches.

December 16, 2020
Manitou Americas Inc.
Opengraph

Manitou Group will cease operations in Waco, Texas, at the end of March 2021 and consolidate most of the production in South Dakota — optimizing its production capacities.

The articulated loaders production will be consolidated in Yankton, one of its two factories in South Dakota, where 50 positions will be created. The forklift production will be moved to Beaupréau, France, and the North American importing platform will be concentrated in Baltimore, Maryland.

The rationalization of its U.S. footprint and a streamlined operation will allow the group to boost its performance to maintain innovation and service to U.S. customers for the future. However, strengthening the Manitou Group position in the U.S. remains its key market strategy target.

“Our priority now is to assist our 148 employees based in Waco with job searches, including providing resume assistance and connecting employees to resources offered by the Texas Workforce Commission," said Alexandre Caharel, vice president of the compact and articulated loaders PU.    

Recommended
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Cutting Concrete In The Cold Video Esch Supply
[Video] Cutting Concrete in the Cold: Use the Right Blade
If you have ever run your blade dull way too quickly, you might be using the wrong blade for the job. Save money and use the right concrete saw blade for the season.
December 10, 2020
Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
December 11, 2020
Latest
American Red Cross volunteers use donated Toyota Material Handling equipment to move relief supplies during the recent Oregon wildfires. Toyota has pledged material handling equipment to the Red Cross to respond to any North American natural disaster as a part of a unique partnership with American Red Cross.
Toyota Material Handling Partners with American Red Cross in Natural Disaster
Toyota Material Handling and the American Red Cross provided a coordinated national disaster response solution with the use of the North American Toyota Forklift network — an initiative intended to continue for future natural disaster relief.
December 16, 2020
Tour De Fork Tvh Company News
TVH Holds a Virtual Tour de Fork Fundraising Event
TVH partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City Olathe Chapter to host the third annual culinary themed fundraising event, Tour de Fork — generating funds for the club through silent auctions.
December 16, 2020
Tm28 3
Stellar Industries Inc. Presents TM28 Tire Manipulator
Stellar Industries Inc. develops the TM28 Tire Manipulator, the next evolution in mining tire service, that wields a forklift or a loader as a tire handler.
December 16, 2020
Proper Training is Essential for an Optimal Rental Outcome
The equipment rental process typically includes training the customer on proper operation, but rental employees also need training to be sure the the customer gets the right tool and accessories for the job
December 15, 2020
P1280523 Mobile Crane Cmjn
CM Labs Simulations Partners with L.D. Stutes
CM Labs Simulations expands accessibility to its sales, service and demonstration capabilities with the partnership alongside simulation expert and sales director, L.D. Stutes in Orlando, Fla.
December 15, 2020
Clean Safe Essential Logo
Sunbelt Rentals Aims to Raise Awareness on COVID-19 Best Practices
Sunbelt Rentals announces it will participate in the American Rental Association's Clean. Safe. Essential. program, that aims to emphasize safe rental operations for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
December 11, 2020
Jdps And Deutz 5fd19edd0318e
John Deere Power Systems Partners with Deutz to Develop Low Horsepower Engine
John Deere Power Systems and Deutz aims to close a gap in the market by developing and sourcing components for a low horsepower range engine up to 130 kilowatts.
December 11, 2020
Img 3228
Ring Power Utility Equipment Utilizes the Terex Positive Attachment Lanyard
PAL provides audio and visual warnings when controls are engaged and the lanyard has not been attached to the lanyard anchor in the bucket. The system is designed to reduce the chance of an operator elevating the bucket without a lanyard attached.
December 15, 2020
48130
CP Hire Purchases First JCB Electric Mini Excavator in Ireland
The JCB Electric Mini Excavator will carry out maintenance duties while producing no fumes or harmful emissions — enabling indoor operation without the need for expensive extraction equipment.
December 15, 2020
Rental The Bottom Line Final
Sunbelt Rentals Jeff Stachowiak Addresses the ANSI Standards
Jeff Stachowiak shares his expertise on the new ANSI Standards that went into effect in June 2020.
December 15, 2020
Moffett E4 Nx
Hiab Designs First All Electric Three-Wheel Drive Truck-Mounted Forklift
Inside the chassis of the MOFFETT M4, Hiab constructed a zero-emission truck-mounted forklift powered by lithium-ion batteries with new controllers and the new Human Machine Interface (HMI) that displays battery capacity, machine performance, and more.
December 14, 2020
Img 0058
RUTHMANN Group Now Named RUTHMANN REACHMASTER North America L.P.
The RUTHMANN Group acquired ReachMaster Inc. and has renamed itself RUTHMANN REACHMASTER North America L.P.
December 14, 2020
Remote 20teams 20insert
5 Ways Leaders Can Motivate and Inspire Remote Teams
AEM shares five useful and common-sense ways in which business leaders can motivate remote teams and help them keep pace with organizational demands and goals.
December 14, 2020
Jim Heckendorf
Magni Telescopic Handlers Appoints Four New Regional Sales Managers
Magni Telescopic Handlers has introduced four new regional sales managers in the United States to help with the increased number of dealers during 2020.
December 14, 2020
Mxf002 2 Xc Ll
Milwaukee MX FUEL CARRY-ON 3600W/1800W Power Supply
The power supply provides the best temporary power for the job — supplying 3,600 peak watts and 1,800 running watts of pure sine wave energy.
December 14, 2020
Grove Gmk5250 Ls Easy Mobility Delivers Precise Lifts At Peruvian Mine 01
Grove GMK5250L Helps Operators Overcome Challenging Job in the Peruvian Andes
The Grove GMK5250L all-terrain crane was used to create a machinery warehouse's roof at a mining facility in the Peruvian Andes by lifting roof segments over massive oil tanks.
December 11, 2020
Antonio Velez
TVH Promotes New Sales Manager for Latin America
TVH promoted Antonio Velez, general manager for Mexico, to expand his role and become the sales manager of Latin America — growing sales and enhancing customer experience.
December 11, 2020
Apollo Uvc Led Decontamination Conveyor
Lind Equipment Develops Virus-Killing UVC LED System
Western University’s ImPaKT lab tested the company’s Apollo UVC LED system and found that, at a dose of only 10 millijoules per squared centimeter, the Apollo UVC LED system killed at least 99.99 percent of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
December 11, 2020
Cold planer attachments enable a skid steer to cut and mill both concrete and asphalt in controlled increments.
Skid-steer Attachments Let You Work Smarter Not Harder
Few types of equipment represent more opportunity for increased jobsite productivity and safety than skid-steer attachments.
December 11, 2020
John Hendry Concrete Head Shot[6]
Makinex Announces New National Account Manager
Makinex has appointed Jon Hendry, an industry veteran with 30-plus years of experience, as the new national account manager to strengthen partnerships with key national accounts.
December 11, 2020
Caterpillar 315 Gc Excavator 5fd054c64a12b
Caterpillar Announces New Cat 315 GC Next Gen Features
Caterpillar designed the Cat 315 GC Next Gen compact radius excavator with a larger cab, lower maintenance cost, and reduced fuel consumption.
December 11, 2020
Deployed Ub And Traffic Control
Boland Equipment Rentals Expands Inventory with Snorkel Lifts
Boland Equipment Rentals will now offer scissor and boom lifts, including a specialized 90-foot articulating man lift, from Snorkel Lifts to diversify BER's portfolio.
December 11, 2020
Mecalac offers its innovative “Speed Control” travel speed management system standard on all MCR crawler skid excavator models.
Mecalac Offers Speed Control System on MCR Crawler Skid Excavators
Mecalac is now offering 20 available options for maximum travel speed with its innovative Speed Control System on MCR crawler skid excavators.
December 10, 2020
Img 2995
Serious Labs Partners with GPRC to Provide Student Training Solutions
Serious Labs and Grande Prairie Regional College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to bring innovative training solutions to students — implementing current VR training and collaborating on new solutions.
December 10, 2020