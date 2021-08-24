Polaris Commercial Hires New National Accounts Manager

Polaris Commercial has hired Sam Sutherland as its new national accounts manager. Sutherland has more than 25 years in the construction equipment rental industry and will bring that experience to Polaris Commercial’s rental equipment partners in the western United States.

Sutherland will serve as a singular point of contact, providing end-to-end service and support for Polaris Pro XD, RANGER, GEM, and Taylor-Dunn product lines.

“Sam’s experience is a great match for Polaris, and we’re excited our customers will have this caliber of partner to help grow their businesses,” said Jamie Juliano, director of Commercial Sales, North America, Polaris Commercial.

“I’m looking forward to introducing myself and the full Polaris Commercial portfolio to rental equipment houses and partnering with them to be successful,” said Sutherland. “No two markets are the same, and I look forward to learning about my customer’s challenges. I’ve worked on both sides of the business and can help build profitability, especially with the safe, dependable, and reliable products Polaris Commercial offers.”

Previously, Sutherland has worked for JLG, United Rentals, Sunstate Equipment, and a Reno-based Caterpillar dealer called Cashman Equipment. His roles included positions on the sales desk, territory manager and national accounts bringing a broad perspective to Polaris Commercial.

Information provided by Polaris Commercial and edited by Alexis Sheprak