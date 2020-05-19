FCA North America Restarts Production

Ram Trucks will once again roll of the production line.

May 19, 2020
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA US) LLC
Employees reporting to work at the Warren (Michigan) Truck Assembly Plant go through new entry procedures to verify their health before entering the plant. FCA has implemented a comprehensive program of enhanced safety measures to protect employees from the spread and transmission of COVID-19 as the plants reopen. These measures include the mandatory wearing of face masks and safety glasses, as well as newly installed protective barriers to protect employees as they work on the line.
FCA North America
Fiat Chrysler Company Logo 11301920

On May 18th FCA North America resumed productions and issued the following statement:

"After welcoming back nearly 12,000 employees to our U.S. manufacturing facilities today, we successfully resumed production of our award-winning vehicles under a comprehensive, multi-layered program of health and safety measures designed with the single purpose of safeguarding employees. 

We were pleased with today’s restart. Everyone followed the new protocols and our plants were fully staffed to start production.

We expected nothing less from FCA's incredible employees. We are very confident that we have all the right protection measures in place to keep them all safe. We also want to thank our dedicated team of employees whose leadership and ingenuity helped prepare our facilities for today’s successful restart."

