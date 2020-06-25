Runnion Equipment Company Grows Knapheide Product Line

With the expansion, Runnion has the opportunities to grow their sales, and utility and dump body trucks.

June 25, 2020
Runnion Equipment Company
Knapheide Service Body Gm
Runnion Logo Transparent Background

Runnion Equipment Company is growing its product line by expanding its Knapheide body offerings. Runnion Equipment has been utilizing Knapheide bodies for their National Crane boom trucks and Palfinger knucklebooms for many years.  Now, with their recent expansion, they have the room and capability to expand into the sales and upfitting of service/utility bodies and dump bodies, as supplied by Knapheide. 

Michael Prochot, President of Runnion Equipment, states “This is an exciting opportunity for us. Knapheide is a first-class family owned company with an outstanding product line. Our intent when building our new facility was to give us space to stretch by utilizing the skills we have honed over the years in servicing and mounting truck mounted cranes as a stepping stone  to other upfitting markets. We are very pleased that Knapheide is giving us this opportunity to represent them as a full line dealer.”    

Knapheide Manufacturing Company takes great pride in providing customers with quality service/utility bodies, platform bodies, gooseneck bodies, and dump bodies in the industry.


 

 

