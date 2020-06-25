Runnion Equipment Company Grows Knapheide Product Line

Runnion Equipment Company is growing its product line by expanding its Knapheide body offerings. Runnion Equipment has been utilizing Knapheide bodies for their National Crane boom trucks and Palfinger knucklebooms for many years. Now, with their recent expansion, they have the room and capability to expand into the sales and upfitting of service/utility bodies and dump bodies, as supplied by Knapheide.

Michael Prochot, President of Runnion Equipment, states “This is an exciting opportunity for us. Knapheide is a first-class family owned company with an outstanding product line. Our intent when building our new facility was to give us space to stretch by utilizing the skills we have honed over the years in servicing and mounting truck mounted cranes as a stepping stone to other upfitting markets. We are very pleased that Knapheide is giving us this opportunity to represent them as a full line dealer.”

Knapheide Manufacturing Company takes great pride in providing customers with quality service/utility bodies, platform bodies, gooseneck bodies, and dump bodies in the industry.



