Ford Credit Offers Customers Financial Relief After California Fires, Iowa Storm, Hurricane Laura

Ford Motor Credit Company has a message for customers recovering from the California fires, Iowa derecho or Hurricane Laura: We’re here to help.

The company’s disaster relief program allows qualified customers to delay one or two monthly payments, resuming their regular payment schedules when their situations improve.

“We’re offering customers affected by the disasters some time to recover,” said Jim Drotman, executive vice president, U.S., Canada and International Markets. “We care about our customers and want to work with them through this tough time.”

The company will send postcards and/or emails with instructions to request help to eligible Lincoln Automotive Financial Services and Ford Credit customers. Customers may also request help immediately by calling this toll-free number: 1-800-723-4016.

The offer is available to customers who are leasing or have purchased vehicles with financing from Ford Credit or Lincoln Automotive Financial Services.