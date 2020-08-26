Navistar Announces Partnership With In-Charge Energy

Agreement provides charging infrastructure and consulting services for electric vehicle customers

August 26, 2020
Navistar International Corporation
Next Charging
Navistar
International Navistar Logo 10442743

Navistar announces its NEXT eMobility Solutions business unit has signed a master services agreement with In-Charge Energy, an energy solutions company based in Los Angeles, CA, to provide charging infrastructure and consulting services to Navistar and its electric vehicle customers.

Since its launch in October, NEXT has focused its eMobility development on a comprehensive “four Cs” approach – Consulting, Construction, Charging and Connecting. This partnership strengthens Navistar’s ability to provide customers with superior support in each of these categories.

“With electric vehicles, it’s important to understand that we can provide the very best bus or truck for our customers, but if they don’t have a partner to show them how to operate it, charge it or take care of it in the long run, it likely won’t be a successful deployment,” says Jason Gies, director, Business Development, Navistar. “This partnership ensures that IC Bus and International Truck customers have the infrastructure support they need to ultimately be successful in electric."

Electrifying a fleet requires much more than just purchasing an electric vehicle. Customers need to consider the impacts on maintenance and facilities such as increased electricity demand, utility upgrades and other factors.

“The total cost of ownership with electric vehicles promises to be less than conventional vehicles; however, that is only possible with well-designed charging infrastructure and a trusted partner,” says Cameron Funk, chief executive officer, In-Charge. “Navistar has the right vision and In-Charge is pleased to provide their end-to-end charging solution.”

“I’m very happy to announce this new relationship with In-Charge,” says Bob Walsh, vice president, Emerging Technology, Strategy and Planning, Navistar. “Together, we can truly provide our customers with a partner for the entire electrification process – from initial interest to having a full fleet of electric vehicles and beyond.” 

