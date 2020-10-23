Mack Trucks Donates Pink Mack Anthem Diecast Sales to National Breast Cancer Foundation

Mack Trucks announced a multiyear partnership with the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) that will see Mack donate proceeds from the sales of a limited-edition production run of pink Mack Anthem diecast models. Mack made an initial donation of $10,000 to NBCF, and will contribute up to $25,000 more over the next two years as sales of the unique diecast models continue.

Mack chose to make the announcement during the month of October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual effort to increase awareness of one of the most common cancers among women in the U.S. Mack is also once again displaying the “Pink Lady,” a real, pink-painted Mack Anthem model, in front of Mack World Headquarters in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“We at Mack are committed to raising awareness of breast cancer and organizations like NBCF that support those affected by the disease,” said Martin Weissburg, president, Mack Trucks. “We’ve displayed a pink Mack truck in front of our headquarters each October for many years, and we’re thrilled to be able to take it a step further with this partnership and the donation of proceeds from sales of the diecast.”

The unique diecast model was inspired by the “Pink Lady” Mack Anthem. When it was first introduced, response to the truck was overwhelming, with many requests for a diecast model of the truck. Mack’s merchandising team set out to develop a limited edition run of the pink diecasts, but didn’t want it to simply be another item available at the Mack Shop.

Holding a special meaning to so many people, Mack sought a unique way to highlight the availability of the diecast, and partnering with NBCF presented an outstanding opportunity to make an impact.

Founded in 1991, NBCF’s mission is to help women now by providing help and inspiring hope to those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services. NBCF offers free, innovative programs that other organizations aren’t providing to women facing breast cancer so that no one faces breast cancer alone.

“National Breast Cancer Foundation delivers help and inspires hope for women affected by breast cancer and those who love them,” said Ken Ramirez, NBCF senior vice president of strategic partnerships. “The pink Mack Anthem diecast model is a wonderful example of the fun, inspirational ways partners like Mack Trucks can rally around the cause and make a significant difference. NBCF is extremely grateful for the generous support and for helping us Help Women Now.”

Featuring diecast metal construction with an opening hood and doors, the pink Mack Anthem is a great addition for collectors and those wishing to support the fight against breast cancer. Built to a 1:50 scale, the truck has authentic engine details, an accurately detailed cab interior and a pivoting fifth-wheel plate. Also included is a detachable trailer with the phrase ‘Hit Cancer like a Mack Truck.’

The pink Mack Anthem diecast is available for purchase at www.mackshop.com, item number M1217. Supplies are limited.