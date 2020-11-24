DTNA’s Mount Holly Manufacturing Plant Marks Production of 700,000th Truck

The manufacturing plant recently marked two milestones, its 41st anniversary and the production of its 700,000th truck.

November 24, 2020
Original
Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America’s Mount Holly, NC. truck manufacturing plant recently marked two milestones, its 41st anniversary and the production of its 700,000th truck. The truck, an M2 106 extended cab, was presented to Miller Industries.

Miller Industries is a leading manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment based in Ooltewah, TN, and has been a Freightliner customer for more than 24 years.   

“We appreciate the continued support of our customers, suppliers and employees, all of whom have contributed to our 41 years of success,” says Craig Redshaw, general manager at the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing plant. “Our team will continue its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service to our customers.”

More than 800 employees at the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing plant produce the M2 106  class 6/7 vehicle  as well as Freightliner’s line of severe duty truck models.    

