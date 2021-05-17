Peterbilt Partners with Dealer Network for High School Technician Training Program

A recent visit to Taylor High School highlights what the technician training program will look like with students and faculty in the fall. https://youtu.be/-GHkt-1ZmLY

Peterbilt Motors Company is excited to work with local schools through the over 400 Peterbilt locations to promote medium and heavy duty truck and engine education in the classroom. Partnering with high schools and community colleges, the goal is for students to continue their education into a great career as a diesel technician through the Peterbilt Technician Institute. Schools receive official Peterbilt training and access to technical information, which is integrated into their curriculum to prepare students for a career as a Peterbilt technician.

A pilot program held at Dakota County Technical College with Allstate Peterbilt in Rosemount, MN was a resounding success, with faculty excited about providing another career path for their students. Following on that success will be future classes at the high school level with Taylor High School in Taylor, TX in conjunction with the local Rush Peterbilt dealer.

“With increased demand for qualified medium and heavy duty truck and engine service technicians being forecasted far into the future, becoming a Peterbilt technician is a great career choice. Through opportunities like the pilot programs at Dakota and Taylor, and other tools provided through Peterbilt at Peterbilt.tech and the Peterbilt Technician Institute, there is no better time for young students to pursue a rewarding career as technician,” said Curtis Crisp, Peterbilt Technician Program Manager North America.

Inquiries from schools and dealerships wanting to participate in further diesel technical education should directed to Peterbilt.Info@paccar.com.