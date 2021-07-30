Volvo Trucks Names TEC Equipment Fontana as First Volvo EV Certified Dealer

Volvo Trucks’ largest West Coast dealership, TEC Equipment, has been named the company’s first Volvo EV Certified Dealer in North America. TEC Equipment’s Fontana branch in Southern California is the first location to achieve the electric vehicle certification, signifying that its sales team is fully trained to consult with customers that are considering investing in any of the VNR Electric model configurations. Its service team has also been fully trained and equipped to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs for trucks in operations.

“Volvo Trucks’ Volvo EV Certified Dealer certification program will help us build the robust sales and service ecosystem required to support customers across the country with their zero-emission transportation goals,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “It’s fitting that TEC Equipment is our first dealer group to achieve this certification, as they have been an integral partner in the innovative Volvo LIGHTS project and deployed the first Volvo VNR Electric model in North America.”

TEC Equipment has long been a Volvo Certified Uptime Center and will continue to collaborate with Volvo Trucks to implement the same streamlined service philosophy for VNR Electrics. EV Certified Dealers will also maintain a stock of key parts and components for the VNR Electric model to minimize service times and quickly get customers back on the road.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Volvo Trucks and to have our Fontana location be the first to achieve the Volvo EV Certified Dealer certification,” says David Thompson, founder and CEO, TEC Equipment. “Over the past year, our Fontana technicians gained valuable experience maintaining our own Volvo VNR Electric truck, as well as performing routine maintenance for several of our Southern California customers who are running VNR Electrics in the region. We are fully prepared to support fleets in Southern California with their electric vehicles.”

To maintain the company’s safety and reliability standards, Volvo Trucks designed its Volvo EV Certified Dealer program to ensure technicians understand the proper safety procedures when servicing electric drivetrains and components. In addition, TEC Equipment’s technicians have been outfitted with personal protective equipment for working with high-voltage systems.

“Through Volvo’s comprehensive EV Certified Dealer certification program, Volvo Trucks and its dealerships offer an end-to-end, holistic solution to bring battery-electric Class 8 trucks to the market at scale,” says Voorhoeve. “Volvo Trucks is committed to preparing its national dealer network to partner with fleet customers to support the commercial deployment of Class 8 battery-electric trucks throughout North America and provide the high-quality service that is synonymous with the Volvo Trucks’ brand.”

Volvo Trucks is currently working to add additional Volvo EV Certified Dealers to its network of nearly 300 authorized full-service dealer touchpoints in North America.