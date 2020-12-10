10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: No Business As Usual for 2021 Financial Plans

10. Rundown with Jeff Stachowiak of Sunbelt Rentals

In this episode of Rental Rundown, Editor Alexis Brumm speaks with Jeff Stachowiak, national safety training director at Sunbelt Rentals





9. Nesco Holdings to Acquire Custom Truck One Source

Nesco Holdings has agreed to purchase Custom Truck One Source, creating a leading one-stop-shop provider of specialty rental equipment, which will grow infrastructure end-markets





8. Construction Startup Gains Momentum Printing 3D Houses

A California construction startup launched in 2017 is receiving lots of attention for printing 3D houses





7. 12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Wireless Earplug Earbuds

These noise cancelling, OSHA-compliant bluetooth hearing protectors are a great option for the noisy construction jobsite





6. Setting C02 in Concrete Improves Its Strength

According to one company, CarbonCure, injecting C02 into concrete can increase the concrete's strength





5. Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments

$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs





4. New Analysis Highlights the Top U.S. Cities for Construction Work

Next Insurance gathered and analyzed data from more than 50 U.S. cities to determine the best places for construction opportunities





3. Pandemic Success: How To Minimize Financial Losses, Construction Overruns and Project Delays

These strategies will prepare your construction company to manage the risk and track and communicate the impact to control costs and schedules, and help avoid disputes arising from COVID-19’s construction impacts





2. Fog Seals Preserve Pavement & Drive Innovation

Connecticut town test drives fog seal while protecting its infrastructure investment





1.2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors

Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business



