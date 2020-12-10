10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: No Business As Usual for 2021 Financial Plans

Most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments

December 10, 2020
Larry Stewart
Cu 2021 Adobe Stock 369389991 5fa59311db8f9

Cu Rental Rundown10. Rundown with Jeff Stachowiak of Sunbelt Rentals

In this episode of Rental Rundown, Editor Alexis Brumm speaks with Jeff Stachowiak, national safety training director at Sunbelt Rentals


9. Nesco Holdings to Acquire Custom Truck One Source

Nesco Holdings has agreed to purchase Custom Truck One Source, creating a leading one-stop-shop provider of specialty rental equipment, which will grow infrastructure end-markets


Cu Mighty Buildings Studio 5fc968ba9e0f9 5fc96ec50f3868. Construction Startup Gains Momentum Printing 3D Houses

A California construction startup launched in 2017 is receiving lots of attention for printing 3D houses


Cu Earplugbuds7. 12 Days of Construction Christmas 2020 Gift Guide - Wireless Earplug Earbuds

These noise cancelling, OSHA-compliant bluetooth hearing protectors are a great option for the noisy construction jobsite


Cu Cement Co26. Setting C02 in Concrete Improves Its Strength

According to one company, CarbonCure, injecting C02 into concrete can increase the concrete's strength


Cu Relief Package5. Latest Coronavirus Relief Package Includes Funding for Transportation, State & Local Governments

$908 billion bipartisan emergency relief framework includes $45 billion for transit, airlines, airports, buses and Amtrak. State & local governments will receive $160 billion but it's unclear how much will be allocated to State DOTs


Cu Best Cities4. New Analysis Highlights the Top U.S. Cities for Construction Work

Next Insurance gathered and analyzed data from more than 50 U.S. cities to determine the best places for construction opportunities


Cu Pandemic Success3. Pandemic Success: How To Minimize Financial Losses, Construction Overruns and Project Delays

These strategies will prepare your construction company to manage the risk and track and communicate the impact to control costs and schedules, and help avoid disputes arising from COVID-19’s construction impacts


Cu Fog Seal2. Fog Seals Preserve Pavement & Drive Innovation

Connecticut town test drives fog seal while protecting its infrastructure investment


Cu 2021 Adobe Stock 369389991 5fa59311db8f91.2021 Financial Planning Will Not Be Business as Usual for Construction Contractors

Procedures and policies are no longer the same, requiring a new approach to financial planning for your construction business


