Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ruling Clarifies Independent Contractor Status

Most-read construction stories of the week include construction details of the COVID relief bill, how key cement industry players are reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, how to move 50,000 cu yd per week down a 3:1 slope, and more

January 7, 2021
Larry Stewart
Details on what the COVID relief bill provided to support departments of transportation and construction.
Cu Thick Lift10. Innovative Thick-Lift Asphalt Design Facilitated by Diamond Grinding

With a prevalence of potholes in the existing asphalt, SC 544 required significant rehabilitation and a non-traditional mill & fill application helped revive the severely deteriorated highway


Units of LafargeHolcim 3D-printed housing go up in hours.Units of LafargeHolcim 3D-printed housing go up in hours.9. LafargeHolcim Uses 3D Printing to Create Affordable Housing in Africa

14Trees, a LafargeHolcim joint venture with CDC Group, is deploying 3D printing technology at scale to build affordable and low-carbon housing and schools in Africa, starting in Malawi

 

Cu Mikael Andersson8. Atlas Copco Power Technique Appoints New President of Power and Flow

Atlas Copco Power Technique announced Mikael Andersson as the new president of the Power and Flow division, which designs, develops, manufactures and sells generators, light towers and pumps

 

Cu Ppp Loan Getty Images7. Associated General Contractors Sue to Block Fed’s Effort To Change PPP Rules

Small Business Admin. and Office of Management and Budget created a questionnaire without public input that asks about everything other than the economic uncertainty that Congress intended to drive program

 

Cu Bridge Timelapse6. Watch Time Lapse of Crane Moving $22 Million Bridge Into Place

Crews in Emeryville, Calif., recently spent three days, working 24/7 to hoist a pedestrian-bicycle bridge into place by crane

 

Cu Cleaning Up The Cold War Mc Intosh Pit Site Overview5. Cleaning Up the Cold War: Wyoming Uranium Mine Reclamation Project

Summit Excavation & Grading used two Volvo 40-Ton Articulated Dump Trucks each pulling two K-Tec 1237ADT train scrapers on the former uranium mine site — the McIntosh Pit, a multi-phase reclamation near Jeffrey City, Wyoming

 

State departments of transportation are getting $10 billion in long-awaited emergency aid from a $900 billion COVID-19 relief measure passed by Congress late on December 21 as part of a final year-end legislative package

 

Cu Adobe Stock 269212483 5fd3f2789310b 5fd3f2b5ed2ba3. Mission: Carbon Zero

The players driving sustainability and reducing carbon emissions within the cement and concrete industries

 

Cu Adobe Stock 329199485 5fe0b6806a3322. Congress Set to Approve COVID Package with $45 Billion in Transportation Aid

The $2.4 trillion COVID relief and annual spending package is expected to pass both chambers of Congress Dec. 21 with overwhelming bipartisan support and be signed into law by President Donald Trump

 

Cu Us Dol 5ff5f831e88d81. U.S. Department of Labor Final Rule Clarifies Independent Contractor Status

Sharpening the test to determine who is an independent contractor under the Fair Labor Standards Act will reduce worker misclassification, reduce litigation, increase efficiency, and increase job satisfaction

