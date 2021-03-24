Are You One of the Best Construction Employers?

Registration deadline for the Best Contractors to Work For in Construction is May 21, 2021.

March 24, 2021
Gigi Wood
Best Contractor Award

Most people have worked for a lousy boss. Hopefully, just as many people know what it’s like to work for a good boss. Are you a great boss in construction, or do you know one?

Great employers are those who walk the talk. When they say they care, they show they do. When there is a problem on the jobsite, they don’t point fingers, they present solutions. Employees feel heard and cared for. Great employers make the job about more than just a paycheck; they make it about creating skilled projects as a team.

Employers know all too well how difficult it can be to create a happy workforce. The past year presented a tremendous challenge to employers everywhere, who tried their best to stay afloat and accommodate workers during a global pandemic. Some succeeded better than others.

Are you one of those employers? Do you have a workforce that’s excited to come to work? Or do you have a terrific boss? Do you work for one of those respected companies that makes your family and friends jealous? If so, maybe that awesome employer should apply for the inaugural Best Contractors to Work for in Construction award.

The winners will receive global acclaim when they’re published online and in print in Equipment Today, Asphalt Contractor, Concrete Contractor, ForConstructionPros.com and Pavement Maintenance and Reconstruction. There is no cost to enter.

How Does It Work?

To be considered, employers must register and fill out a survey about the company. Next, employees will fill out a survey about what it’s like to work there. That’s about it.

Entry forms and surveys are handled by independent research firm Best Companies Group, which has developed a detailed workplace assessment. BCG will analyze the data, rank each company and create an insights report based on the results.

The contact at each company is notified of their status before the release of the winner rankings in October 2021. Non-winning organizations are not publicly revealed.

Who Can Participate?

To enter, the business must have at least 15 full-time or part-time employees working in the United States. The company’s primary business activity must be either general building construction, earthmoving, paving, concrete or specialty and trades, such as underground, utility, electrical, HVAC, demolition and others.

Entrants can be publicly or privately-held companies in business for at least a year that are for profit, not-for-profit or government entities with a facility in the United States.

Why Enter?

There are many reasons for a construction employer to throw their hat in the ring. First, there’s the bragging rights. Perhaps more importantly, it can be an important feather in the cap when trying to find skilled employees during a workforce shortage.

And who couldn't use a Vegas va-cay? Winning companies will be invited to attend an exclusive event in Las Vegas to honor their achievement. More details to come. 

For more information or to register, visit https://www.bestcontractorstoworkfor.com or contact the program coordinator, Katrina Heimbach, at 717-323-5244 or at KHeimbach@BestCompaniesGroup.com.

 

