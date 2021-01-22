Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Biden to Request OSHA COVID Standards

Most-read construction stories of the week include new John Deere Gators, OSHA increases civil penalty amounts, how to stop working if you aren’t getting paid, the infrastructure spend in Biden’s economic rescue, and more

January 22, 2021
Larry Stewart
Cu Osha Pandemic Prevention Adobe Stock 353875427 5f64c24e954f9 5f64c29527a35
kitthanes, Adobe Stock Images

Cu Crackseal CrafcoCrafco Inc.10. Cracksealing “Best Practices”

These cracksealing "best practices" will help your crew be more productive and will help them produce high-quality work consistently


Cu Equipmenttransport Adobe Stock 205890918 5ffeffd2c1188Adobe Stock/Adwo9. Things to Consider When Finding a Company to Transport Your Construction Equipment

It important to find a hauler that offers a reasonable rate but will also get your load to its destination safely and on time, while operating in a professional and legal manner

 

Cu Resolve Stop CaterpillarCaterpillar Inc.8. Resolve to Stop Doing These 5 Things in 2021

Rather than New Year’s resolutions that add things to your already full plate, why not stop doing some things that are eating up your time and money?

 

Cu Cold Weather Concrete SakreteSakrete7. Cold Weather Concreting - Tips for Smaller Projects

The factors and considerations concrete contractors should be aware of for placing concrete in cold weather

 

Cu American Robotics DroneAmerican Robotics6. FAA Gives First-Ever Approval to American Robotics for Automated Commercial Drones

The Federal Aviation Administration is allowing American Robotics to operate drones that can fly beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS)

 

Cu Biden Recovery PlanUSA Today5. Biden Announces Plan for Economic Recovery, Promises Infrastructure Next Month

Biden's two-step plan for rescue and recovery in our nation includes presenting his "Build Back Better" plan to Congress in February. The plan includes $2 trillion in spending over four years for infrastructure

 

Cu Stop Work4. Can a Contractor Stop Working If He Isn't Getting Paid

To determine whether or not to stop working if you are not getting paid there are many factors that need to be considered

 

Cu Gavel And Hardhat Istock GettyimagesiStock/Getty Images3. OSHA Announces Increase in Civil Penalty Amounts for 2021

Civil penalty amounts for OSHA violations are being increased based on cost-of-living adjustments for 2021

 

Cu Deere GatorJohn Deere2. John Deere Updates Gator Utility Vehicle Line

John Deere Gator Utility Vehicles (UVs), including the HPX Work Series, Mid-Size XUVs and Full-Size XUVs, have been updated to include new automotive-like features that make them easier to operate and provide improved control

 

1. Biden Will Ask OSHA to Reconsider Emergency COVID-19 Standards

OSHA has issued guidelines, not standards, to protect workers from coronavirus infection, and the incoming administration plans to stiffen enforcement as well as requirementsCu Osha Pandemic Prevention Adobe Stock 353875427 5f64c24e954f9 5f64c29527a35kitthanes, Adobe Stock Images      

Related
Cu 01222021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories this Week: Biden will Request OSHA COVID Standards
January 22, 2021
Recommended
Vr Sim Operator 1 11 21
Virtual Reality: A ‘Just-In-Time' Technology for a COVID World
Serious Labs’ mission of revolutionizing the way people learn with VR simulators is right in line with COVID’s ever-present consequence of change.
January 18, 2021
The National Concrete Expo tour will be making stops in Dallas, Daytona (Bike Week), Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, and Sandusky for a series of 2-day events loaded with educational instruction, demonstrations, and concrete polishing certification.
Are Your Troweling Skills up to the Challenge?
The National Concrete Polishing, Education, Demonstration & Certification Tour includes the first-ever National Concrete Expo and World Trowel Challenge Championships. The tour runs from February to July.
January 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 300786708 (1) (1)
Five Key Components of a Successful Government Construction Bid
If you’re going to take the time and effort to bid for a state, local and education project, be sure to put your best foot forward.
January 22, 2021
Latest
Keystone Xl Pipeline Pi Shannonpatrick17 Flickr 5c003d28b24f6
Biden Pressured to Reconsider Revoking Keystone XL Pipeline Permit
More than 1,000 primarily union jobs will be lost following the cancellation of the controversial pipeline project.
January 21, 2021
Rdo Outlook2021 Jan
4 Factors That Will Affect Equipment Availability and Pricing in 2021
RDO Equipment's Dennis Howard offers some thoughts on what is going to affect equipment availability and pricing, and the industry as a whole, in the months ahead.
January 19, 2021
A8zcvvrn4xdsrrxyqkpn
Nonresidential Building Construction Forecast to Decline in 2021 with Recovery in 2022
New consensus forecast indicates ongoing weakness in construction activity in 2021 with growth in most major building sectors in 2022.
January 19, 2021
Joe Biden Whitehouse gov
How Biden’s Blizzard of Day 1 Orders Impact Construction
President Biden signed 17 executive actions on the afternoon of his inauguration moving urgently against ‘converging crises’: pandemic, struggling economy, immigration and diversity issues, and environment
January 20, 2021
Adobe Stock 193389447
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Fights the Impact of Covid-19 on the Opioid Epidemic
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces Sharing Solutions: A Virtual Nationwide Tour, a campaign aimed at providing business-led solutions to the opioid epidemic — a prevalent issue in the construction industry.
January 20, 2021
Construction Starts Dec 20 Chart
Construction Starts Weaker in December and Down 10% Year-over-year
Construction starts fell 5% in December and 10% year-over-year. Yet, Dodge Data & Analytics expects a slow recovery to emerge in 2021.
January 20, 2021
When professional salespeople make regular sales calls on the right targeted prospects, your company will get its share of their business.
Win More Construction Jobs By Knowing and Tracking Sales Numbers
A major reason small to medium size construction companies struggle is caused by not implementing an effective sales and marketing plan.
January 20, 2021
Screenshot 2021 01 15 153920
Civil Contractors Believe Construction Market Will Rebound in 2021
More than half of civil contractors have high or very high confidence in the market’s ability to provide them with new business in the next 12 months.
January 18, 2021
Us Osha Logo
US Department of Labor Launches New Initiative to Collect OSHA Debts
New series of payment letters will make clear what’s owed, and OSHA will put businesses that fail to pay citations on a priority list for further inspection
January 18, 2021
Adobe Stock 354080159
Biden Will Ask OSHA to Reconsider Emergency COVID-19 Standards
OSHA has issued guidelines, not standards, to protect workers from coronavirus infection, and the incoming administration plans to stiffen enforcement as well as requirements
January 18, 2021
Aemp Connect
AEMP CONNECT 2021 Management Conference and Annual Meeting
March 10, 2021March 10, 2021
For the 40th Management Conference and Annual Meeting (CONNECT 2021), AEMP will be delivering a refreshed virtual experience that allows the essence of the annual conference to continue.
Digging Deeper Logo Resize
Skanska’s Johana Godoy Highlights Career Opportunities for Women in Construction
Skanska USA's Johana Godoy shares her experiences and career growth in the field of construction, as well as opportunities for other women seeking a promising and rewarding career path.
January 18, 2021
Cu 01152021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Winter Diesel Dos and Don’ts
[VIDEO] Why these are the most-read construction stories of the week, including each state DOT’s take from the COVID relief bill, three big prospects for 2021 construction, concrete company admits to antitrust, how calcium improves cold weather pours
January 15, 2021
Drone Deploy Const Use
Construction Drone Use Accelerates Toward LiDAR Capabilities
DroneDeploy survey finds demand for aerial laser scanning highest of all industries among contractors; more than half of construction users plan use drones for more than aerial maps
January 15, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 13: Recruiting & Retaining the Construction Workforce
This week, Jess & Dormie talk about how recruiting workers to the industry has changed as a result of COVID and share tips on how to retain your best workers. We also catch you up on the latest news and share your hard work during Build America Friday.
January 15, 2021
Ignite Laptop
AEMP's IGNITE Learning Lab for CEM and CESP Exam Prep Goes Online
The IGNITE Learning Lab is designed to help those planning to take the CEM and CESP exam develop knowledge of pertinent content, sort out what's covered, identify content areas of focus and increase their expertise in equipment management.
January 15, 2021
Cu Winter Diesel
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Winter Diesel Dos and Don’ts
Most-read construction stories of the week include each state DOT’s take from the COVID relief bill, three big prospects for 2021construction, concrete company admits to antitrust violations, how calcium improves cold weather concrete pours, more
January 15, 2021
Adobe Stock 298927303
Vapor Intrusion Mitigation Part 3: Safety
Researchers have found ways to upgrade existing vapor barrier technology, adding components such as nitrile and aluminum to create barriers with vastly improved chemical resistance. Part three of the Vapor Intrusion Mitigation series.
January 15, 2021
01 Resolve Stop 600x400
Resolve to Stop Doing These 5 Things in 2021
Rather than New Year’s resolutions that add things to your already full plate, why not stop doing some things that are eating up your time and money?
January 14, 2021
Architects Strongly Oppose Code Council Proposal Jeopardizing Climate Action
ICC proposal would remove transparency and public input from the process of developing commercial and residential energy-efficiency code
January 13, 2021
Gavel And Hardhat Istock Gettyimages 177783 5ddd843186809
OSHA Announces Increase in Civil Penalty Amounts for 2021
Civil penalty amounts for OSHA violations are being increased based on cost-of-living adjustments for 2021.
January 13, 2021
Payment Due
Can a Contractor Stop Working If He Isn't Getting Paid
To determine whether or not to stop working if you are not getting paid there are many factors that need to be considered.
January 13, 2021
Adobe Stock 299083366
Report: Infrastructure Investment Presents Opportunity to Energize U.S. Economy
The ASCE has released their 2021 Failure to Act Report which discusses how the nation’s failure to act to improve the condition of U.S. infrastructure systems affect the nation’s economic performance
January 12, 2021
161046488658992951
Aclaimant Artificial Intelligence Improves Construction Safety and Risk Management
Aclaimant Insights models construction risk, enabling organizations to actively manage safety through artificial intelligence and predictive analytics.
January 12, 2021