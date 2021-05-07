Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: OSHA Enforcement Changes Coming Soon

Most-read construction stories include inflation and a tough transition to the post-COVID construction economy, Ford F-150 technology increases towing and hauling safety, benefits of hauling asphalt in live-bottom trailers, Top 5 industry trends to watch

May 7, 2021
Larry Stewart
David Brian Ward, CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In
David Brian Ward, CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In

Cu Buttigieg Punchbowl News Live EventPunchbowl News Live Event10. Transportation Secretary Expects to See "Real Movement" on Infrastructure this Month

In a conversation with Punchbowl News sponsored by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Pete Buttigieg said Congress will be very busy in the coming days working on the American Jobs Plan


Cu Gpr Church Dennis Mires Pa The ArchitectsDennis Mires, PA The Architects9. Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money

Architects on the renovation of a 280-year-old New Hampshire church utilize the non-destructive investigation technique to save time and money in the construction of the church's expansion

 

Cu Proactivesafety8. Proactive Safety Practices Reduce Recordable Incidents in Construction Up to 85%

For Construction Safety Week, Associated Builders and Contractors released the 2021 Safety Performance Report, which details the substantial improvements proactive safety practices outlined in the ABC's STEP system have delivered

 

7. Engineering and Construction Costs Climb for Sixth Consecutive Month in April

Costs for engineering and construction materials rose for the sixth consecutive month, pushing the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index to 72.4Cu Construction Costs Ihs MarkitIHS Markit

 

Cu 2021 State Of Industry6. 2021 State of the Construction Industry Report

Experts from several construction industry associations share their views on what they expect to see in the construction industry for the remainder of 2021

 

Cu 5trends Big Rentz WebsiteBigRentz5. Top 5 Rental, Construction Industry Trends to Watch in 2021

As the industry becomes more competitive and the market shifts, harnessing these five construction trends will prove valuable for any rental or construction firm

 

Cu Live Bottom4. Benefits of Using Live-Bottom Trailers to Haul Asphalt

These trailers can increase safety, decrease unloading times and improve operations for paving contractors

 

Cu 2021 Ford F 1503. Ford F-150 Technology Increases Towing and Hauling Safety

Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch take the guesswork out of bed and trailer loading

 

Cu Forecast Data Us Census Bureau Table Sage Policy Groupdata: US Census Bureau; table: Sage Policy Group2. Forecast: Inflation and a Tough Transition to Post-COVID Economy Ahead for Construction

Forecast expects 2021 construction spending growth but not return to pre-pandemic strength, and inflation that could force the federal reserve to tighten policy more aggressively than planned

 

David Brian Ward, CEO and founder of Safe Site Check InDavid Brian Ward, CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In1. OSHA’s 11: Enforcement Changes Coming to a Construction Jobsite Near You

Here’s a look at 11 recent and anticipated changes and their potential impact on your construction business

