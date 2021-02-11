The Crosby Group Invests in Verton Technologies

The Crosby Group announced that it has completed a significant investment in Verton Technologies (Verton). The Australian-based Verton has developed and commercialized disruptive advancements in load orientation technology that remove the need for human held tag lines in lifting applications. These innovations play a critical role in improving the safety and productivity of global lifting operations.

The Crosby Group and Verton will collaborate in the market to accelerate the adoption of this game-changing load orientation technology. By leveraging The Crosby Group’s global footprint, Verton will bring an elevated level of safety to an increasing number of workers.

Robert Desel, CEO of The Crosby Group, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Verton in this rapidly growing space. This investment is a perfect strategic fit due to our common end-user base and our shared values of safety, reliability and innovation.”

Verton’s solutions include Everest 6, a 20-ton load orienting spreader beam; Everest 30, a modular load orienting system for a broad range of working load limits; and Windmaster, a load orientation device for wind turbine erection.

Trevor Bourne, CEO for Verton added, “With this new partnership Verton can dramatically increase the pace of innovation and the penetration of our products in the market. As a global leader with strong brand recognition, The Crosby Group creates an exciting platform for Verton’s future.”

This marks The Crosby Group’s fourth transaction in the past 24 months including the acquisitions of Straightpoint, Gunnebo Industries and Feubo.