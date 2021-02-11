The Crosby Group Invests in Verton Technologies

The Crosby Group announced an investment in Verton Technologies, which helps increase the pace of innovation to remove the need of human held tag lines in lifting applications.

February 11, 2021
The Crosby Group, Inc.
Crosby 2

The Crosby Group announced that it has completed a significant investment in Verton Technologies (Verton). The Australian-based Verton has developed and commercialized disruptive advancements in load orientation technology that remove the need for human held tag lines in lifting applications. These innovations play a critical role in improving the safety and productivity of global lifting operations. 

The Crosby Group and Verton will collaborate in the market to accelerate the adoption of this game-changing load orientation technology. By leveraging The Crosby Group’s global footprint, Verton will bring an elevated level of safety to an increasing number of workers.

Robert Desel, CEO of The Crosby Group, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Verton in this rapidly growing space. This investment is a perfect strategic fit due to our common end-user base and our shared values of safety, reliability and innovation.”

Verton’s solutions include Everest 6, a 20-ton load orienting spreader beam; Everest 30, a modular load orienting system for a broad range of working load limits; and Windmaster, a load orientation device for wind turbine erection.

Trevor Bourne, CEO for Verton added, “With this new partnership Verton can dramatically increase the pace of innovation and the penetration of our products in the market. As a global leader with strong brand recognition, The Crosby Group creates an exciting platform for Verton’s future.”

This marks The Crosby Group’s fourth transaction in the past 24 months including the acquisitions of Straightpoint, Gunnebo Industries and Feubo.

Related
Verton Col
Verton Technologies
February 11, 2021
The Crosby Group, Inc.
June 18, 2007
Recommended
Adobe Stock 286475243 Editorial Use Only
Writing Content for Google Rank - The Ultimate Guide to Rental Marketing: Part 3
From word count to content uniqueness to keyword density to backlinks and more, here are the recommendations to create content that ranks high in Google searches. Parts 1 and 2 covered marketing your equipment rental company and content creation
February 8, 2021
Digitizing workforce management will help construction companies recognize impressive benefits including reduction in labor costs.
7 Ways Construction Can Leverage the Power of Big Data
Today’s real-time collaborative technologies are mining large data repositories to get game-changing benefits from keeping all project decision makers on the same page
February 10, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Latest
How Gpr Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits1
How GPR Tech Can Provide Safety, Efficiency & Revenue Benefits
Contractors are adding ground-penetrating radar to one-call utility-locating services to enhance accuracy, safety and risk avoidance on job sites
December 29, 2020
Giatec Ml381 Reduced 5f60c2f75ff2c[1]
The Role Wireless Concrete Sensors Can Play During the Pandemic
Using IoT-based concrete testing sensors can keep construction workers safe, encourage remote work on jobsites, and position construction companies well for recovery.
December 18, 2020
Verizon Dashcam
Verizon Connect Integrated Video Driver-facing Dashcam
Driver-facing dashcam captures the in-cab driver perspective to promote safety, mitigate risk and improve driver behavior.
October 29, 2020
Digital Codes Premium Complete Online Codes and Standards Database
October 23, 2020
Zone Pro On Geotab R avs zp xx Web Zdbi
Zone Defense ZonePro ADAS AI-based Virtual Coach
System provides drivers with real-time voice prompts to improve driver behavior in real-time.
October 14, 2020
The Vacuworx PHD Portable Vacuum Lifting System weighs 25 lbs. and generates enough power to lift up to 2,500 lbs.
Vacuum Lifting Can Protect Workers From Silica Dust
Silica dust has been recognized for decades as an occupational health concern. In March 2016, OSHA announced a final rule pertaining to silica exposure regulations. Enforcement for employers covered by the construction standard began in September 2017.
October 9, 2020
While the devices can help us a lot, they’re leading to some very unfortunate unintended consequences. For example, 40% of commercial driving accidents are being caused by device distraction.
Utilize Technology to Keep Drivers Safe
Telematics, video and communication apps can help ensure safety of drivers for your construction fleet.
October 8, 2020
Office Tele Remote
Office TeleREMOTE for SmartROC DTH Drill Rigs
Epiroc's Office TeleREMOTE enables the operator to access and run multiple rigs from a control center located inside an office.
October 1, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Customizable Software Platform Mitigates Distracted Driving
Truce Software offers fleet intelligence to increase driver safety and reduce distracted workers.
September 30, 2020
Best Line Light Tower
What Light Tower is Best for Your Jobsite?
Light towers offer enhanced levels of durability and value due to the multitude of options that are now available. Best Line Equipment says there's no need to compromise by settling for a one-size-fits-all solution.
September 16, 2020
When selecting a jobsite solution, choose a cloud-based system that is easy to use, includes multi-site dashboards and is feature rich. This will ensure a higher level of user adoption, additional cameras can be added at any time and any software updates and new features are pushed to your system automatically.
Camera Technology Elevates Security, Safety and Jobsite Performance
Advances in technology make jobsite camera technology much more than a theft deterrent.
August 4, 2020
eCompliance Offers Revamped Field iD 4.0 with Three Months Free with Sign-Up
The recently upgraded Field iD on mobile product features revamped user interface and technology for faster start times and load times
June 15, 2020
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Kienstra Ready Mix reduced its at-fault risk when it started using SmartDrive technology.
At-Fault Truck Collision Risk Reduced in 18 Months With In-Cab Video
St. Louis-based Kienstra Ready-Mix Concrete has experienced a reduction in at-fault collisions since rolling out the SmartDrive video-based safety program in 2018.
May 11, 2020
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate® Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer. The multi-tank design enables contractors to haul diesel fuel without the need for CDL hazmat certification — helping them stay DOT-compliant while saving on equipment and driver costs.
New American Eagle Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer Eliminates Need for CDL Hazmat Certification
American Eagle is proud to expand its FuelMate® Fuel Trailer line with the new Multi-Tank Fuel Trailer.
March 10, 2020
Verizon Connect Integrated Video
Verizon Connect Integrated Video
Road facing dashcam uses AI and Machine Learning to help categorize harsh driving events
December 30, 2019
Brigade Backeye360 Monitor 550px
Brigade Electronics Backeye360
Intelligent onboard camera system assists low-speed maneuvering by providing the driver with a complete 360° view of the vehicle in real time
October 22, 2019
Jlg Sky Sense
JLG SkySense Enhanced Detection System
SkySense uses strategically placed object detection sensors and innovative ultrasonic technology to heighten equipment operators' awareness of the immediate surroundings
September 17, 2019
Jlg App
New Accessories Boost MEWP Safety
Technology and the access industry continue to grow together, highlighted this year with the launch of new devices to assist operators and owners of MEWPs.
August 12, 2019
[SPONSORED] Smart Work Zones Minimize Fatalities and Injuries for Everyone's Benefit
Smart work zone systems are designed to predict travel time, delay or speed in a work zone on a real-time basis. These systems are intended to enhance safety for motorists and workers.
August 7, 2019
Sy Klone
[SPONSORED] Breathing Clean Air Is Crucial in Enclosed Cabs
Workers who breathe in toxic particles are at an increased risk of respiratory ailments including lung cancer and other related diseases that can lead to disability and death.
August 7, 2019
Bobcat Safety
[SPONSORED] Incorporating Safety on the Jobsite
A safety culture starts with management and operational staff members who treat safety and health as an investment, not a cost, and who value as well as demonstrate model behaviors.
August 7, 2019
Capture
[VIDEO] Six Benefits to Bundling ELD & Telematic Solutions
May 20, 2019
Digital ProViu 360 camera system can give the driver a bird’s eye view of his machine. The next step is to equip the system to warn of potential collisions.
Continental Digital ProViu 360 Camera System
Digital generation of the ProViu 360 camera system increases driver comfort and safety in construction and mining vehicles
April 10, 2019