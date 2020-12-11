Doosan Heavy in Tech Spotlight in Microsoft Digital Twin Announcement

Microsoft highlighted Doosan's work in sustainability and technology in the tech giant's on digital twin software.

December 11, 2020
Gigi Wood
Bentley Systems, Inc.
Microsoft Digital Twin
Microsoft

In its recent announcement about the availability of digital twin technology on a larger scale, Microsoft highlighted a story about Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction's energy generation work. 

Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction is not to be confused with Doosan Infracore North America and Doosan Bobcat, all three of which are affiliates owned by Doosan Group. Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction provides power generation and includes engineering and construction services in Doosan’s home country of South Korea.

Digital Twinning

Digital twinning is the process of putting sensors on equipment to send and receive data. The data creates a digital representation of the equipment and work site. Having that digital representation allows companies to monitor, diagnose and repair equipment remotely, as well as perform other tasks. Doing so saves companies time and money by not requiring certain worker to be on site. 


Microsoft Azure Digital Twins

Microsoft announced this week that its Azure Digital Twins technology is now generally available. The software allows businesses to take data from multiple locations, sensors and equipment and fuse them together in a ready-to-use format. According to Microsoft, Azure Digital Twins is an "enterprise-grade platform [that] brings the scale, reliability, security, and broad market availability that enables customers to build production-ready solutions."


Doosan at the Forefront

To illustrate the many uses for Azure technology, Microsoft shared how Doosan Heavy is using the technology in the field. The publication describes how Doosan Heavy worked with Microsoft and Bentley Systems to develop a digital twin of its wind farms, which allows operators to remotely monitor equipment performance and predict energy generation based on weather conditions. Bentley recently made headlines for committing $100 million in investment funding to accelerate infrastructure digital twin technology

“To maintain our competitive edge and increase energy efficiency, we need to optimize turbine operations through data analysis and gather feedback to develop and test advances in wind turbine development," says Seiyoung Jang, general manager, strategy and innovation, Doosan Heavy. "We created solutions with Azure Digital Twins, Azure IoT Hub, and Bentley iTwin to make that possible by combining data from multiple sources into actionable insights."

The company is using Azure Digital Twins to combine real-time and historical IoT, weather and other operational data with physics and machine learning-based models to accurately predict production output for each turbine in the farm. Based on the simulated models, Doosan Heavy can adjust the pitch and performance of individual turbines, maximize energy production and generate insights that will improve the future design of its next-generation wind turbines.

Azure at Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is also using the Azure platform. The company is collaborating with Microsoft to digitally change how buildings and spaces are designed, built and managed.

Through a collaboration between OpenBlue Digital Twin, and Azure Digital Twins building management can be integrated. Azure helps the company with energy reduction, space optimization, predictive maintenance and remote operations.

More About Azure and How it Works

The Azure Digital Twins platform was built to simplify and accelerate the creation of IoT connected solutions. With a comprehensive set of capabilities, companies can develop customized, connected solutions with ease. And with the ability to layer your vertical domain specialization — such as 3D or 4D visualizations, physics-based simulation, and AI— on top of Azure Digital Twins, it’s easier than ever to drive results. 

This also includes new developer experiences with broad language support for SDKs, Digital Twins Definition Language (DTDL) modeling and validation tools and the Azure Digital Twins explorer sample, which helps visualize the graph representing your environment. Other capabilities at the core of the Azure Digital Twins platform allow users to:

  • Use an open modeling language, DTDL, to easily create custom models of intelligent environments. 
  • Bring digital twins to life with a live execution environment that is scalable and secure and uses data from IoT and other sources. 
  • Break down silos using input from IoT and business systems by easily connecting assets such as IoT and Azure IoT Edge devices via Azure IoT Hub, as well as existing business systems such as ERP and CRM to Azure Digital Twins to extract relevant insights across the entire environment.
  • Output to storage and analytics by integrating Azure Digital Twins with other Azure services. 
Recommended
Cu 12102020
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Not Business As Usual for 2021
Find out why the most-read construction stories include a test of pavement fog seal, strategies to avoid pandemic contract disputes, top US cities for construction work, the latest coronavirus relief funding for transportation, state and local governments
December 10, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 111350
Robust New Orders, Backlogs Expected to Boost Homebuilding Growth
After slowing during Q2 2020 as the pandemic took hold, homebuilding demand picked up during Q3 and will remain robust, says Moody's.
December 7, 2020
Latest
Real-time integration made field data immediately available to Great Basin Industrial's back office, and the automated production of field tickets replaced manual entry and T&M consolidation.
Integrating Field Ticketing with Construction Accounting Halves Great Basin’s Billing Labor and Time to Get Paid
Industrial contractor replaces spreadsheets and manual data entry with a mobile app integrated with its accounting ERP to improve billing, improve productivity and take more money to the bottom line several ways
December 9, 2020
Peter McKinley (foreground) and Caden Teer place 3-D printed ice shapes on the wings of one of the flight lab’s unmanned aircraft at Mississippi State University's Raspet Flight Research Laboratory.
MSU Team Research Could Allow Drone Flight During Icy Conditions
A research team at Mississippi State University is developing a deicer for lightweight aircraft, including drones. The technology could allow drones to fly during icy conditions.
December 9, 2020
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Cloud-based Documentation Platform Takes the Complexity Out of LEED Projects
Automate the documentation process, reduce complexity of LEED project management and ensure LEED requirements are met.
December 9, 2020
Versatile’s CraneView captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance and streamline decision-making.
Crane Tech Startup Nets $20 Million in Funding
Sartup Versatile's CraneView product captures and analyzes thousands of data points to deliver real-time insights on jobsite performance. Funding will expand availability of the solution and development of new, AI-based capabilities
December 8, 2020
Purform sealants unify the application properties, reliability and durability needed with the lowest exposure to monomeric diisocyanates.
Sika Launches New Polyurethane Technology
Sika has developed a new polyurethane technology, which it is launching onto the market under the PURFORM brand.
December 8, 2020
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
Procore, U.S. Minority Contractors Partner on Resources
Through Procore.org, Procore's social impact arm, USMCA members will receive free Procore product training, educational resources, and a discounted buying program for the Procore platform.
December 8, 2020
NextMind’s device is a small, lightweight wearable that captures electrical brain signals from the user’s visual cortex as it sits inside a cap or on a band on the back of the user’s head.
First Real-Time Brain-Sensing Wearable Starts Shipping
NextMind has started shipping its development kit for the world’s first real-time brain-sensing wearable, which allows users to take control of their digital world just by using their thoughts.
December 8, 2020
The cost of cybercrime has surpassed $1 trillion globally since 2018, a new report by McAfee concludes. The report, 'The Hidden Cost of Cybercrime,' says cybercrime's cost to the global economy has had a 50% increase during the past two years.
McAfee Report Estimates $1 Trillion Global Cybercrime Total
McAfee published a new report "The Hidden Costs of Cybercrime" about the cost of cybercrime.
December 7, 2020
Computer scientists at the University of the West of England (UWE Bristol) are developing software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help construction companies reduce the amount of embodied carbon in their building and infrastructure projects.
Construction Industry Could Hit Sustainability Target with AI, Researchers Suggest
Computer scientists at the University of the West of England are developing software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help construction reduce the amount of embodied carbon in their building and infrastructure.
December 7, 2020
The bridge will include augmented reality technology, allowing visitors to use their smartphones to see virtual displays and more.
'Smart' Bridge in England Moving Forward
The bridge in Sunderland, England will include virtual and augmented reality technologies.
December 7, 2020
Reflective pavements allow more sunlight to be reflected from a pavement's surface, meaning less is absorbed by its mass. Reflecting that sunlight means less of a demand on heating and cooling buildings.
How Reflective Pavement Can Reduce Climate Change Effects
An MIT Concrete Sustainability Hub postdoc explains how reflective pavement can curb the effects of climate change.
December 7, 2020
A timeline of some of the major AR and VR headsets of the past.
VR, AR and MR Will Be The Most Disruptive Technologies of the Next Decade
IDTechEx forecasts that the market for virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies will reach over $30 billion by 2030.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 103021
Milwaukee Introduces Banded Ear Plugs for All-Day Comfort
Milwaukee Tool, a global leader in delivering innovative solutions to the professional construction trades, expands their Personal Protective Equipment Lineup to include Banded Ear Plugs, designed to provide all-day comfort with versatile wear.
December 7, 2020
Screenshot 2020 12 07 101123
Milwaukee Introduces Safety Glasses with New Features
Milwaukee Tool expands their safety glasses line-up including anti-scratch, fog-free, and new magnification and lens color options — enhancing safety and productivity.
December 7, 2020
Contact Harald Contact Tracing Card
Contact Harald COVID-19 Card and Contact Tracing Platform
Platform provides a fast, effective stand-alone contact tracing solution utilizing Bluetooth Tracing Technology.
December 4, 2020
A partnership between HeidelbergCement and other groups is harnessing solar power to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Hong Kong.
HeidelbergCement Uses Solar to Offset CO2 in Hong Kong
HeidelbergCement is one partner in a group generating solar power to reduce CO2 emissions.
December 4, 2020
Autodesk is adding cloud-enabled document management to the AEC Collection, as well as launching two new offerings for design content authors and reviewers.
Autodesk Upgrades Cloud Offerings
Autodesk is adding cloud-enabled document management to the AEC Collection, as well as launching two new offerings for design content authors and reviewers.
December 4, 2020
The Mighty Buildings studio dwelling can be 3-D printed in about 24 hours.
Construction Startup Gains Momentum Printing 3D Houses
A California construction startup launched in 2017 is receiving lots of attention for printing 3D houses.
December 3, 2020
CEMEX Ventures recently named five gold medal winners in its startup competition.
Five Startups Selected in CEMEX Ventures Construction Competition, No Top Winners From U.S.
Carbon-negative concrete, SaaS technology, robots and 3D technology were involved in the top startup projects.
December 3, 2020
Gc Pay Dashboard 2@3x
Sage Strengthens Partnership with GCPay
Sage adds GCPay, the leading web-based platform for managing the subcontractor pay application process, to provide additional payment functionality with its industry-leading construction solutions.
December 3, 2020
Indus ai
INDUS.AI Introduces Computer Vision to On-Premise Cameras
INDUS.AI, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered construction performance and safety monitoring, launches AWS Panorama, a new machine learning appliance and software development kit, that allows organizations to easily monitor projects.
December 3, 2020
Cdk
CDK Global and Integrated Rental Enhance IntelliDealer DMS
CDK Global Inc. now offers standardized, modern integration for heavy equipment dealers with the CDK IntelliDealer dealer management software (DMS) platform.
December 3, 2020
Researchers suggest the recycled concrete can be a 100% substitute for non-structural applications.
University Research Suggests Recycled Concrete as Good, or Better than Traditional
Results of a new five-year study of recycled concrete show that it performs as well, and in several cases even better, than conventional concrete. Researchers suggest the recycled concrete can be a 100% substitute for non-structural applications.
December 3, 2020
TrackIt offers real-time visibility into your fleet while mapping of individual trucks lets you analyze jobs, routes, productivity, and performance.
Command Alkon Adds Delivery Cycle Monitoring Feature to TrackIt System
Command Alkon announced new system features and hardware for its TrackIt product offering.
December 3, 2020