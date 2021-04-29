Fulcrum App Adds Digital Access to Reference Documents

The mobile workforce automation platform can deliver reference documents, such as safety data sheets, standard operating procedures, and process manuals, to field workers as attachments to their Fulcrum mobile apps.

April 29, 2021
Gigi Wood
Fulcrum app reference
Fulcrum is designed for functions such as performing inspections, cataloguing assets, installing equipment, or engaging in other field tasks.
Fulcrum

An app developer has added new functionality to its software, allowing workers in the field to access safety data sheets and other documentation without the need for paper reference materials. Those documents are available even when there is no wifi or mobile connectivity. 

The app, Fulcrum, is designed for functions such as performing inspections, cataloguing assets, installing equipment, or engaging in other field tasks.


When project managers attach an application-specific reference document, every team member gets the new or updated document. They can supply field users with any file that can be used on their devices, so there’s no need for conversions to more common formats.

Fulcrum App

In addition, mobile teams will soon be able to attach electronic documents directly to individual activity records. Unlike reference documents, these attachments are part of the record of a specific inspection or field activity.

This eliminates common problems related to the loss, destruction and mutilation of paper records, while avoiding workarounds such as printing and photographing electronic documents.

Fulcrum also eliminates all of the complex bookkeeping associated with tracking, syncing, storing and sharing documents, as well as managing an audit trail of all of those activities.

Fulcrum App2

“Fulcrum’s new reference document capability empowers mobile workforces to digitize even more elements of safety programs, quality inspections, and field operations,” says Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum. “Doing so brings a greater number of activities into the realm of intelligent automation.”

In February, the company announced launched artificial intelligence-based capabilities in the app, which automatically detects objects in photos, as well as improves workflows and performance reporting. The technology can also screen for faces and blur them to protect privacy. 


Related
Ipaf E Pal With Mewp Operator
IPAF Releases ePAL App for Construction Safety
April 1, 2021
Epicflow Logo
[APP] Next-Gen Resource Planning with Epicflow Keeps Construction Projects on Schedule
January 1, 2019
NIOSH and OSHA Introduce Improved Heat Safety App for Outdoor Workers
June 7, 2017
Recommended
Mechanizing with remote-controlled demolition machines offers significant growth potential: increased productivity opens up opportunities for more projects and better workforce utilization, while the machine’s capabilities offer the chance to expand into new applications.
Rise of the Demolition Machines
Remote-controlled machines provide an innovative mechanical solution, enabling contractors to continue moving forward despite ever-changing industry conditions
April 28, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 22 134736
Wirtgen America Emerges from COVID-19 Stronger Than Ever
The impact of COVID-19 cannot be understated. In a year full of challenges, Wirtgen America saw opportunity to grow and made it a priority to remain close to their customers.
April 22, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final 600f25aa8b1cb
How Proper Fleet Telematics Installations Make a Difference on Site
Tips to quickly install fleet telematics so you can get back to your work without delay.
March 29, 2021
Latest
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Ground Penetrating Radar Saves Historic Church Renovations Time & Money
Architects on the renovation of a 280-year-old New Hampshire church utilize the non-destructive investigation technique to save time and money in the construction of the church's expansion. Helps locate bedrock.
April 27, 2021
Adobe Stock 226788239
Cojali Celebrates 30th Anniversary in Technological Development
Cojali, a Spanish multinational company dedicated to the development of technological solutions for machinery and commercial vehicles, celebrates its 30th anniversary — pledging to continue supplying solutions and service to vehicle manufacturers.
April 26, 2021
Having local connections has enabled many construction jobs to continue with limited interruptions during the pandemic.
Overcoming Construction Logistics and Access Challenges Amid a Pandemic
Access restrictions on jobsites during the COVID-19 pandemic have required construction managers to find innovative solutions to move projects forward without incurring additional risks or delays.
April 22, 2021
Tenna Talk Logo Final 600f25aa8b1cb
How Proper Fleet Telematics Installations Make a Difference on Site
Tips to quickly install fleet telematics so you can get back to your work without delay.
March 29, 2021
MIT self heating cement
Electrified Cement Created Through MIT-CNRS Partnership
Researchers developed cement that conducts electricity and generates heat to make concrete more sustainable and create new uses for the material, including radiant indoor floor heating.
April 21, 2021
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
Sponsored
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
See the improvements first-hand in a video walkaround highlighting the new features that enhance the customers' overall experience
April 21, 2021
IBM, Red Hat and Cobuilder Spearhead Development of OpenBuilt to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across Construction Industry
New cross industry collaboration joins forces to create OpenBuilt, based on Red Hat OpenShift and IBM Cloud to help build faster and more cost-effectively, while helping to control risk.
April 21, 2021
Aurigo Software and Autodesk Enable Design Collaboration for Capital Planners and Construction Managers
April 21, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602
Construction Industry Experts Discuss the Smart Construction Site
The emergence of technology and the smart construction site.
April 21, 2021
Curri delivery
'Uber' of Construction Turning Heads
Curri, a drop-in construction delivery fleet, recently received investor funding.
April 20, 2021
Baubot Fully Mobile Construction Robot
Baubot - A Fully Mobile Construction Robot
April 20, 2021
Canvas robot
Drywalling Robotics Startup Attracts Investors
Construction robotics company Canvas has received financing from investors for its drywalling robot that completes Level 5 application finishes.
April 19, 2021
After conducting a security assessment, set up perimeter security. This will require strategies to minimize entry points while protecting the few entrances that exist.
Six Security Risks That Could Affect Your Construction Projects and How to Mitigate Them
One of the best ways to prevent security loss starts with making criminal actions challenging to perform. These strategies will help you do just that.
April 19, 2021
Dodge Data & Analytics Announces Merger with The Blue Book Building & Construction Network
The combined entity will give current and prospective customers access to a leading platform for data insight, market intelligence, firm discovery and networking.
April 19, 2021
Extracker Procore Logo
Extracker Announces Integration with Procore
Change-order communication software teams with global project management platform to give contractors new opportunities to streamline workflows and reduce risk.
April 19, 2021
Tcbf 2020 Logo Final No Season
The Contractors Best Friend Podcast Season 5 Episode 3: The Impact of Electric Machines – Part 1
Caterpillar's electric drive construction equipment is saving fuel and increasing component longevity.
April 14, 2021
Image courtesy of Houston Waterworks Team (a Joint Venture of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. and CDM Constructors, Inc.)
Bentley Systems Brings Infrastructure Digital Twins to NVIDIA Omniverse
Company is developing applications for photorealistic, real-time visualization and simulation of digital twins of massive-scale industrial and civil infrastructure projects.
April 16, 2021
Greenland Gel18001
Greenland Technologies To Transition to Electric Loader Production Models in Second Half 2021
With a beta version of its electric loader completed, the company plans to transition to construction of pilot production versions in the second half of 2021.
April 16, 2021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Ensuring Forgiveness Under the PPP
Most-read construction stories include a timelapse of a bridge in the United Kingdom, the March 2021 Dodge Momentum Index, selecting the best wheel loader tire, GM’s electric Chevrolet Silverado, and the complicated process of PPP loan forgiveness.
April 16, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Construction Equipment is Making Critical Connections on the Jobsite
Advances in data transmission capabilities and machine electronics are providing access to vast amounts of information on construction equipment – and laying the foundation for predictive analytics and machine autonomy.
April 15, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 15 150046
How to Set Up Auto-Geofencing for the Sentinel GPS Truck/Asset Management Solution
The Sentinel GPS Truck/Asset Management Solution allows users to gain more visibility into high-value trucking and hauling assets through one integrated, cloud-based solution.
April 15, 2021
Trimble Earthworks For Soil Compactors 2
Watch How Trimble Earthworks for Soil Compactors Works
Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors enables contractors to accurately control the compaction process, while reducing unnecessary passes that can result in over compaction.
April 14, 2021
Trimble Earthworks For Soil Compactors 3
Trimble Earthworks Now Supports Soil Compactors
Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform version 2.4 features support for soil compactors
April 14, 2021
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
Sponsored
John Deere's new E-II Series ADTs are built for the long haul
See the improvements first-hand in a video walkaround highlighting the new features that enhance the customers' overall experience
April 21, 2021