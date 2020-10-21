Eliminate Downtime Movement to Create Data Sharing Blueprint for Construction Industry

Phase two of the movement will drive creation of the construction industry’s first blueprint for data sharing to create value and clarity across the supply chain.

October 21, 2020
Trackunit
The Eliminate Downtime Committee has begun the next chapter of the movement to eliminate downtime in the construction industry. Phase one delivered an environment for the construction industry value chain to share ideas, benefits and learn from common failings. Phase two will drive creation of the industry’s first blueprint for data sharing, which will create value and clarity across the supply chain.

The Eliminate Downtime Whitebook (published in April 2020) illustrated many instances of the construction industry’s need for enhanced data sharing. Co-creation of a blueprint for data sharing will combine extensive field research and draw together organizations from across the industry for roundtables and five hackathons to drive understanding of problems and highlight current individual practices. The goal of bringing together the peer groups and getting clarity on which data points should and should not be shared signifies a major step to the Eliminate Downtime movement.

Soeren Brogaard, COO, Trackunit, stated, “The current industry situation highlights the need for change. We must streamline processes and adopt industry-wide shared practices that benefit all of us.  More widely available access to data can help provide higher levels of safety, communications and productivity on every site. The Eliminate Downtime co-creation of a blueprint for data sharing allows the industry to gain insights which will drive better machines, better processes, faster problem solving with multiple possibilities for higher productivity.”

Data sharing does not require complete access to organization’s data or personal data. It requires access to specific data points be shared between one of more entities in all life-cycle phases. The multiple benefits it introduces offer capabilities to modularize offerings and provide standard submodules which combine in multiple ways to create new systems.

  • Output charging allows business modules to charge for actual benefit generated e.g. tons of earth moved.
  • Value design uses data to design new machines that meet the needs of customers.
  • Just in time delivery and return data allow optimized logistics and inventory based on customers actual needs.

In these and other ways the industry will build trust in data and the ecosystems that will proliferate around it.

Technology is increasingly used within the construction value chain, but historically is often siloed. This creates barriers and data cannot be easily integrated into centralized data systems or shared to gain insights, which impact other aspects of the organization. Industry consensus on sharing data is essential to allow for increased productivity and innovation. 

Phase two of Eliminate Downtime is underway and is scheduled to be complete by the end of Q1 2021 with the publication of the blueprint for data sharing across the construction industry.

Read more here: https://www.trackunit.com/company/blog/blog-posts/virtual-steps-towards-real-world-decisions-on-data-sharing/.

Trackunit Launches 'Eliminate Equipment Downtime 2025' Movement
February 19, 2019
