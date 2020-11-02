Command Alkon Acquires Trimble’s Construction Logistics Business

The TrimFleet suite of products will move forward as a Command Alkon brand under the name of TFleet.

November 2, 2020
Command Alkon

Command Alkon has completed the acquisition of Trimble’s Construction Logistics business. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction combines decades of telematics experience, customer relationships, and the TrimFleet suite of products for ready mix and bulk materials suppliers with Command Alkon’s industry-specific fleet and workforce management solution, TrackIt.

“Now more than ever before, the heavy work industry needs a reliable and innovative partner to help them achieve telematics-driven connected workflows and visibility,” said Phil Ramsey, CEO at Command Alkon. “Command Alkon has the tools, insights, and experience to fulfill those demands. We are pleased to welcome Trimble’s Construction Logistics employees to the Command Alkon family; together, we are marking the creation of a fleet solutions powerhouse that will lead our industry into the future.”

The TrimFleet suite of products will move forward under the Command Alkon brand under the name of TFleet. 

“I am extremely proud of the work we have done to build Command Alkon’s business into a true industry leader in telematics solutions with a global portfolio,” said Larry Curtis, Vice President of Telematics at Command Alkon. “The addition of the TFleet suite of products, and expertise of the many veteran employees that support this product line, is a strong addition to our portfolio and to the wealth of industry knowledge Command Alkon brings to our customer base.”

For more information about Command Alkon’s full range of products and services, please contact them at info@commandalkon.com or at +1 (800) 624-1872.

Command Alkon is one of the leading supplier collaboration platforms for construction’s heavy work.

