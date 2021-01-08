CK Power Expands Equipment Offerings with Terramac Purchase

CK Power acquires Terramac, a manufacturer of innovative rubber track crawler carriers, to expand its equipment offerings and capabilities, as well as grow its footprint in various energy markets.

January 8, 2021
CK Power
Terramac Full Family 7
CK Power
ck power logo 569538f88acbe

CK Power, a leading manufacturer, distributor and service provider of power generation and off-highway mobile power solutions, acquired Terramac — effective Jan. 1, 2021. Terramac is a prominent manufacturer of innovative rubber track crawler carriers. The acquisition will allow CK Power to expand its equipment offerings and capabilities with Terramac carriers in North America while growing its footprint in various energy markets.

“We see tremendous value in the Terramac product line,” said Clayton Costello, vice president of marketing and corporate strategy at CK Power. “Terramac carriers are rugged and durable machines that are modernizing remote access construction across an infinite number of markets. We’re confident our acquisition will result in offering more productivity for our customers while strengthening our partnerships.”

The integration of both companies is underway and Terramac will continue to operate under its existing brand and base location in Elburn, Illinois. Current infrastructure and the Terramac dealer network will leverage CK Power’s extensive knowledge and expertise in manufacturing and distribution. Throughout this transition, Terramac customers will continue to receive the same high-quality products and personalized support they have come to expect.

“Terramac has a strong reputation for providing versatile off-road equipment solutions to a variety of industries,” said Matt Slater, vice president of sales and marketing at Terramac. “We’re excited for this acquisition as it will expand our opportunities for growth from a manufacturing and distribution standpoint while enhancing our customer service." 

