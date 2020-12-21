Vermeer Corporation Enters Distribution Agreement with MGL Engineering

Vermeer Corporation has entered into a distribution agreement with MGL Engineering Inc. Through the agreement, MGL has been granted rights to distribute organic material handling and processing equipment that complements the Vermeer leading lineup of trommel screens, and horizontal and tub grinders.

The MGL equipment will be sold through Vermeer industrial dealers in the United States and Canada. Equipment will include a series of tracked stacking conveyors ranging from 50 to 80 feet (15 to 24 meters), an 80-foot (24-meter) feeder stacker, a mulch coloring drum and an air lift separator attachment.

“When paired with our grinders and trommels, the equipment provided by MGL can have a major impact on the productivity of our customers in the waste recycling market,” said Bob Shuman, managing director of Vermeer environmental solutions. “Having these products available at our dealerships will give our customers a single point of contact for sales, parts and service for managing organic material processing.”

Based in Lakeland, Florida, MGL Engineering Inc. has been a recognized leader in material processing and handling systems for operations throughout North America and the Caribbean for more than 20 years. Their range of equipment runs from large custom-designed static crushing, screening, washing, recycling and conveyor systems to portable (tracked or wheeled) systems for the rock, aggregate, recycling and other material processing industries.

"MGL couldn't be more excited for this alliance. We are thrilled to be working with such a reputable group, and we are confident it will open many new opportunities for all parties involved. It just makes sense,” said Gary Love, general manager of MGL Engineering Inc.

MGL expects its products to be available at Vermeer dealerships in early 2021. While the initial agreement is focused on the United States and Canada, Vermeer and MGL are exploring opportunities for distribution through international Vermeer dealers.