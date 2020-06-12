Kohler Power Names New Group President

Kohler Co. has named Brian Melka group president of Kohler Power.

Prior to this appointment, Brian served as president of Kohler Engines since February 2019. He reports to David Kohler, president and CEO.

As group president, Melka provides full-scope strategic and operational leadership, and is responsible for accelerating growth and profitability of the global Power Group businesses: Power Systems, Kohler Engines, Clarke Energy, and Kohler Uninterruptible Power.

Melka joined Kohler Co. in 2013 as vice president of Kohler Engines Americas, where he delivered consistent results and the best run of profitable growth in the history of the Engines business. In his most recent role as president, Melka oversaw leadership of the global engines business, which includes Engines Americas, Engines China, and Engines EMEA, and executed strategic plans for both the gasoline and diesel markets. He brings a passion for winning and building high performing teams. Prior to Kohler, he held senior leadership roles with Rexnord Inc., and Textron Inc., including vice president of global mining and product management, and director of product management and service.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Melka holds a bachelor’s degree in finance, earned an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and holds International Business Certification from Thunderbird School of Global Management. He is also a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt and Change Management coach.