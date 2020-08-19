TVH Introduces New International Sales Leadership Team

Jeannette Robinson, Martin Fajardo, and Erika Fitzgerald have all accepted new roles within the team.

August 19, 2020
TVH Parts Americas
Leadership Team
TVH in the Americas
Tvh Logo

TVH in the Americas (TVH) has introduced a new international sales leadership team.

Jeannette Robinson, international sales director since January 2020, began her career at TVH in 2001 and has since then held positions in finance, sales, and launched the marketing department in 2007. In her most recent role as global marketing director, she was responsible for managing the marketing departments in both the Americas and Europe, combining them into one global team. Robinson is excited to bring this experience to her new role as the international sales director.

 “Jeannette has a very thorough understanding of our customers and their expectations, and is a great fit to take the lead in continuing the growth of our international customer base in the Americas,” said Dirk von Holt, president of TVH. “I am confident that her experience, dedication, and leadership skills will ensure her success in this new role.”

Martin Fajardo has been promoted to business development manager.  Fajardo has been a respected member of the international sales team since 2005. He first joined the team as an international sales representative and developed key relationships with customers across Latin America. He has grown throughout his time at TVH and has previously held the positions of international sales supervisor and assistant manager. In his new position as business development manager, he will continue to work closely with customers to assure excellent service and develop business opportunities with the business development team.

Additionally, Erika Fitzgerald has been promoted to inside sales supervisor.  Fitzgerald has been a valuable member of the TVH international sales department for over eight years. She started her career as a customer service representative and was responsible for supporting customers in Colombia and Venezuela. She soon expanded to work with other countries as she gained more knowledge about the industry. In 2017, she was promoted to lead, where she continued to develop her relationships with customers across Latin America and helped to improve the processes. In her new position,  Fitzgerald will be responsible for the international inside sales and customer support team.

“We are fortunate to have such experienced and talented individuals lead our international sales department for TVH Americas,” said von Holt. “I am confident that together they will continue to provide the amazing service that our customers have come to expect from TVH.”

Related
Covid 19 Decals
TVH Releases Workplace-Safe COVID-19 Decals
June 30, 2020
2006013
TVH Completes Warehouse Renovation
June 9, 2020
Ariel Besagar Hk N64 Bi Su Qa Unsplash (1)
TVH Receives MVS Award
November 26, 2019
Five Heavy Equipment Photography 1878468
TVH Partners with Toys for Tots
November 22, 2019
Recommended
Just because you didn&apos;t submit a price to the winning GC prior to the bid doesn&apos;t mean you can&apos;t after the work has been awarded.
How General Contractors Choose the Winning Sub
Familiarize yourself with the buy-out process many project managers go through and use these steps to make you the most desirable subcontractor for a job
April 3, 2013
Caterpillar makes pilot controls with pattern changer available even on its entry-level machines. This makes it easier for operators to switch back and forth between excavator and backhoe operation.
Tips to Simplify Backhoe-loader Selection
With more features and options to sort through than ever, backhoe-loader manufacturers offer advice to help you determine which model will best meet your needs.
December 13, 2016
Equipment Trailer Getty Images 1166502287
How to Pick the Right Trailer for Hauling Heavy Equipment
The right heavy tractor trailer simplifies equipment moves.
February 27, 2010
Latest
Trench boxes are not designed to prevent a trench wall from collapse, but when used properly, can be a very effective protective system solution. Image source: United Rentals
United Rentals Shares 8 Critical Trench Box Safety Tips
United Rentals outlines how safety can power productivity in underground projects.
August 19, 2020
ASV gives operators a premium operator experience with the introduction of the MAX-Series loaders. The line includes the pictured VT-70 High-Output, as well as the RT-65, RT-75, and RT-75 Heavy-Duty Posi-Track loaders.
ASV Introduces MAX-Series Loaders with Premium Operator Experience
The loaders include the new next generation cab featuring 360-degree visibility, a more spacious operator area, a fully adjustable seat, a new state-of-the-art touchscreen display, and more.
August 18, 2020
Genie3
How to Incorporate Customers into your Rental Store's Marketing Efforts
Incorporating customers into your rental store’s marketing efforts will generate new business opportunities, with current and potential customers.
August 18, 2020
Aggreko Myanmar Day1 35 Resized
Aggreko Earns ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification
The certification reflects Aggreko’s commitment that its Quality Management System (QMS) for project management and service meets the same high-quality standards rental equipment customers adhere to in their own operations.
August 18, 2020
Featured Equipment For The Entertainment Industry
Lights, Camera, Aerial Equipment!
Because the entertainment industry is going to show strength again after overcoming the current situation, the industry’s demand for aerial equipment is going to grow.
August 17, 2020
Radial cracking in the upper sidewall due to under-inflation.
How to Read Tire Damage
Recognizing key types of wear and damage on tires can be extremely helpful with avoiding costs or hazards in the future.
July 20, 2020
Aggreko Solheim Solar 002 002 5f35975fa7d49
Aggreko Powers Ladies Scottish Open Golf Tournament
Aggreko is providing supplementary power to the three-day event, which features 156 players competing for a share of the $1.5 million prize fund.
August 14, 2020
Giffin Rental store
Bobcat Adds Giffin Rentals to Dealer Network
The Bobcat of Ventura dealership is the newest addition to Goleta, California-based Giffin Rental and is located in Ventura, California.
August 14, 2020
20160810 173410
United Rentals Shares 9 Key Protocols for Equipment Rentals
COVID-19 protocols in the company's playbook include contactless drive-up service and pre-rental and last-touch disinfecting.
August 12, 2020
Tsurumi Increases Flow Capacity Of Its Best Selling Single Phase Pump Line Infographic
Tsurumi Increases Flow Capacity of Single-Phase Pump Line
The new HS3.75SL (manual) and HSZ3.75SL (automatic) submersible, trash pump models can pump roughly twice as much water as the high head version.
August 12, 2020
Zac41051 Rgb
Kohler KD Series Generators Meet Stringent Emissions Standards in Non-Attainment Zones
The company was able to meet requirements without utilizing any exhaust after treatment or impacting overall generator performance by utilizing the KD Series' technologically advanced engine and fuel system.
August 11, 2020
Felling FT-6 R with hydraulic retriever/take up rim drive
Contractor Adds Felling Trailers' FT-6 R to Fleet for Electrical Work
After reviewing the project's needs, Dale Thompson of Southland Electric, San Diego, decided that the FT-6 R would be sufficient for the company's current needs.
August 11, 2020
Mediensturmer A Wf7mjww J Jo Unsplash
The Hiring Fundamentals
A spotlight on the hiring and retaining of fresh, talented team members – and strengthening the basics.
July 20, 2020
Roller screeds offer an upright operating position that&rsquo;s much easier on the operator than a hands-and-knees alternative. Roller screeds are simple to operate and can be customized to fit just about any size pour, including shaped forms for curb and gutter work.
Roller Screeds: Rental Center Questions Answered
Roller screeds meet the market's demand to make concrete more achievable to workers of all skill levels. With equipment that is adjustable, convenient and easy to operate, contractors can take on more jobs and projects than they may have previously.
August 6, 2020
A commonly held rental myth is customers don&rsquo;t have the option to get quality, dependable machines. But there are plenty of later-model, low-hour, reliable machines available.
3 Myths About Renting Construction Equipment and the Truth About Why to Rent
It’s time to shed some truth on the topic of rental and debunk three of the most common myths about renting equipment.
August 7, 2020
Model 88
General Pipe Cleaners Model 88 Sectional Drain Cleaner
General Pipe Cleaners’ award-winning Model 88 sectional drain cleaner, with new design improvements, offers rental customers enhancements power, ease, and safety.
August 6, 2020
DX50-5K
Doosan Infracore DX42-5K and DX50-5K Mini Excavators
The excavators are updates to the prior iterations, featuring new innovations to increase machine performance, versatility, operator comfort and reliability.
August 6, 2020
Brad Boehler
Morbark Names Brad Boehler as VP of Forestry and Tree Care Group, President of Morbark Holdings
Before joining Alamo Group, Boehler was president of the Skyjack Group, a major Canadian manufacturer of aerial lift equipment, including scissor lifts and telehandlers.
August 6, 2020
Us Training
Powered Access Standards Update
The year 2020 has been notable for powered access standards, with the ANSI/SAIA suite of standards for mobile elevating work platforms (MEWPs) going into effect.
August 5, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 01 20 At 11 46 57 Am
Why it Took a Global Health Crisis to Empower us to Make the Future Safer for Everyone
The coronavirus has cast a long shadow over the world, but amid the uncertainty, we are learning new methods to do business, re-evaluating the old ways of working, and uncovering new opportunities and smarter ways to be safe and effective.
August 5, 2020
Am2 Ma 512 1118 2 En Jpg
Safety from the Foundations Up
As with all powered access applications, successful mast-climbing work platform, lift, and hoist operations begin with the proper planning and training of personnel by a qualified trainer, instilling a focus on safety from the ground up.
August 5, 2020
Richard M. Olson, Chairman and CEO
The Toro Company Launches Sustainability Endures Platform
Sustainability Endures introduces four strategic pillars – People, Products, Process, and Planning – that help define and guide The Toro Company’s sustainability strategies and execution of those strategies.
August 5, 2020
H E Equipment Services New Fort Collins 2018 5f29979561d31
H&E Equipment Services Second Quarter Total Revenue Declines 16.6%
Total revenues dropped to $278.3 million from $333.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
August 5, 2020
164508 Liamj harrington 10055
Durante Rentals Names Liam Harrington President
Prior to this promotion, Harrington had served as Durante Rentals’ chief operating officer since May 2019.
August 4, 2020