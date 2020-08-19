TVH Introduces New International Sales Leadership Team

TVH in the Americas (TVH) has introduced a new international sales leadership team.

Jeannette Robinson, international sales director since January 2020, began her career at TVH in 2001 and has since then held positions in finance, sales, and launched the marketing department in 2007. In her most recent role as global marketing director, she was responsible for managing the marketing departments in both the Americas and Europe, combining them into one global team. Robinson is excited to bring this experience to her new role as the international sales director.

“Jeannette has a very thorough understanding of our customers and their expectations, and is a great fit to take the lead in continuing the growth of our international customer base in the Americas,” said Dirk von Holt, president of TVH. “I am confident that her experience, dedication, and leadership skills will ensure her success in this new role.”

Martin Fajardo has been promoted to business development manager. Fajardo has been a respected member of the international sales team since 2005. He first joined the team as an international sales representative and developed key relationships with customers across Latin America. He has grown throughout his time at TVH and has previously held the positions of international sales supervisor and assistant manager. In his new position as business development manager, he will continue to work closely with customers to assure excellent service and develop business opportunities with the business development team.

Additionally, Erika Fitzgerald has been promoted to inside sales supervisor. Fitzgerald has been a valuable member of the TVH international sales department for over eight years. She started her career as a customer service representative and was responsible for supporting customers in Colombia and Venezuela. She soon expanded to work with other countries as she gained more knowledge about the industry. In 2017, she was promoted to lead, where she continued to develop her relationships with customers across Latin America and helped to improve the processes. In her new position, Fitzgerald will be responsible for the international inside sales and customer support team.

“We are fortunate to have such experienced and talented individuals lead our international sales department for TVH Americas,” said von Holt. “I am confident that together they will continue to provide the amazing service that our customers have come to expect from TVH.”