DTNA’s Annual Technician Skills Competition Adds New Virtual Rounds

As everyone in the trucking industry knows, not every job can be done remotely. Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) service technicians are busy getting trucks back on the road, diagnosing issues and making repairs while observing the new safety requirements brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

DTNA’s annual Technician Skills Competition – which recognizes and rewards top-performing service technicians – reflects the hands-on nature of the work. This year’s competition features new virtual elements due to the circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

As it has every year, the competition began with a written exam in early June with more than 1,000 tests taken by technicians from Freightliner and Western Star dealerships and Detroit distributors in the U.S. and Canada. The 28 top-scoring vehicle and engine technicians will then compete in a “virtual” hands-on competition August 11-12. Unlike in previous years, when technicians traveled to DTNA headquarters in Portland to compete, the finalists this year will be tested at their dealership. Using computers and video, the judges will walk the technicians through different stations where they’ll be evaluated on how quickly they can troubleshoot problems. The best vehicle and engine technicians will be awarded on August 13 in a virtual ceremony.

“The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made us more aware than ever of the importance and indispensability of our technicians and service network” said Admir Kreso, general manager for Dealer Service with DTNA.