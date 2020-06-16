Mack Trucks dealer Northwest Equipment Sales expanded its footprint with the opening of its fourth location, Tri-Cities, based in Burbank, WA. The facility will serve one of the fastest growing areas of Washington State, and will extend Mack’s sales and service reach even further.

Located off U.S. 12, a major thoroughfare in Washington, the 30,000 sq.-ft. facility rests on 10 acres at 171 Gateway Road, Burbank.

“Longtime Mack dealer Northwest Equipment Sales is an excellent example of the ongoing commitment our dealers make to their markets and our customers,” says Jonathan Randall, Mack Trucks senior vice president of North American sales and marketing. “Opening a new facility during the current COVID-19 situation was no easy feat, and we are proud that Northwest Equipment Sales was able to make this extensive investment in the brand to better serve Mack customers.”

The Tri-Cities facility offers $250,000 in parts inventory, with plans to increase that amount in the next few months. The facility has four drive-through service bays and an end bay, allowing 15 trucks to be serviced at one time.

The new dealership has eight service technicians and plans to have 18 employees total by the end of 2020. The Tri-Cities location joins Northwest Equipment Sales sites in Twin Falls, ID, Boise, ID and Hermiston, OR.

Jim Hibler, founder of Northwest Equipment Sales, first opened up a used truck facility in 1981 in Twin Falls. In 1988, he purchased a Mack franchise and expanded to Boise in 1995, followed by Hermiston in 2007.

“We wanted to increase the support for our customers, so the Burbank location was ideal for a new Northwest Equipment Sales dealership,” says Travis Hibler, vice president of sales for Northwest Equipment and son of Jim Hibler. “Through this new dealership, we will expand our coverage area, while delivering the same dedicated sales, service and support our customers have expected since we opened our first Mack franchise in 1988.”

Opening the new site had its challenges, Hibler said. Ground was broken on March 1, 2019, but work was stopped March 23, 2020, due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. However, as part of the transportation industry, the new facility was considered essential, and construction resumed at their new location on March 31.

“It was definitely a challenge, but we’re pleased that we were ultimately able to move forward and open this new dealership for our customers,” Hibler says.

The Tri-Cities dealership will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.