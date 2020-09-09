Mack Names Gunnar Brunius Vice President and General Manager of Lehigh Valley Operations

The facility, which is located in Lower Macungie Township, PA, produces all heavy-duty Mack truck models built for North American and export markets.

September 9, 2020
Mack Trucks Inc.
200909 Gunnar Brunius
Mack Trucks
mack logo 56e6ae08492f2

Mack Trucks announces that effective October 1, 2020, Gunnar Brunius has been appointed vice president and general manager of Mack’s Lehigh Valley Operations. The facility, which is located in Lower Macungie Township, PA, produces all heavy-duty Mack truck models built for North American and export markets.

Brunius currently serves as vice president of the Volvo Trucks vehicle assembly plant in Tuve, Sweden, a position he has held since 2015. He has nearly 40 years of manufacturing, engineering and business experience at the Volvo Group, Saab Automotive AB, and General Motors.

