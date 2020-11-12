TRATON and Navistar Reach Definitive Agreement for Acquisition

TRATON will become the owner of all of the outstanding common shares of Navistar not already owned by TRATON at a price of USD 44.50 per share in cash.

November 12, 2020
Navistar International Corporation
Dsc 0046
International Navistar Logo 10442743

TRATON SE, one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers, and Navistar International Corporation announce that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which TRATON will become the owner of all of the outstanding common shares of Navistar not already owned by TRATON at a price of USD 44.50 per share in cash. TRATON currently owns 16.7% of the outstanding shares of common stock of Navistar.

Beginning in March 2017, TRATON and Navistar have benefitted from a strategic alliance that has delivered significant value to both companies through increased purchasing scale and the integration of new technologies. This transaction builds on that success by combining TRATON’s strong position in Europe and substantial presence in South America with Navistar’s complementary footprint in North America to create a global company well-positioned to benefit from enhanced brand performance, increased innovation and industry-leading capabilities.

“Today’s announcement accelerates our Global Champion Strategy by expanding our reach across key truck markets worldwide, including scale and capabilities to deliver cutting-edge products, technologies and services to our customers,” says TRATON CEO Matthias Gründler. “Together, we will have an enhanced ability to meet the demands of new regulations and rapidly developing technologies in connectivity, propulsion and autonomous driving for customers around the world. Navistar has been a valuable partner, and we are confident this combination will deliver compelling strategic and financial benefits, create enhanced opportunities for both Navistar and TRATON, and best position us to drive sustained value in the evolving global commercial vehicle industry.”

“This transaction builds upon our highly collaborative and successful strategic alliance and further enhances the growth trajectory of the combined company, while delivering immediate and substantial value to our shareholders,” says Navistar President and CEO Persio Lisboa. “We look forward to continuing to work with the TRATON team to create opportunities for our employees and provide an outstanding experience for our customers and dealers through best-in-class products, services and technologies.”

Gunnar Kilian, member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG and responsible for the Truck & Bus division, says: “Volkswagen is TRATON’s biggest shareholder. The agreement is thus an important milestone for Volkswagen because it underpins our strong strategic commitment to continue driving growth also during the ongoing challenging economic climate. The acquisition of Navistar will significantly leverage TRATON’s positioning in North America, one of the biggest and most profitable markets for heavy trucks. Together, the companies can enhance scale and reach in key markets as well as create further synergies.” 

The sources of funding for the cash acquisition of the outstanding Navistar shares not already owned by TRATON includes fully committed financing by Volkswagen Group for the equity purchase price of about USD 3.7 billion. TRATON remains committed to maintaining an investment grade rating.

 The transaction is targeted to close in mid 2021, and is subject to Navistar shareholder approval, customary closing conditions as well as regulatory approvals. Major shareholders Icahn Capital LP and MHR Fund Management LLC have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the transaction.

Elifin Realty 4n Mj4 N6r K4 M Unsplash
United Rentals 3
Original (11)
Mack Trucks is improving driver comfort and productivity with the introduction of Apple CarPlay for Mack infotainment/
Many people think they need a double frame rail regardless and they may not. It depends on the fifth wheel load on the tractor. You may have a high GCW, but you don’t have that huge load on the fifth wheel.
The latest version of Soil Connect with e-ticketing feature will allow the driver to take a picture of the material using a mobile device, obtain an electronic signature and move on to the next stop. Invoices are generated automatically.
Bobcat T870 Forestry Cutter 214783 133642 Hr 5511c9cca64b1
Verizon Dashcam
Snow Ex 035 Helixx Ss Hoppers
Branz Technologies, Inc.’s Hook & Go Portable Traffic Signal Systems loaded on a custom Felling FT-3 Utility Pan trailer
EZ Trac is designed to improve traction and maneuverability for on-highway and severe service vocational trucks without altering OEM cab specifications.
Original (8)
Mack Pink Anthem Diecast
Volvo Trucks North America’s Class 8 VNR Electric truck led a group of Southern California freight movement fleets in a clean truck parade on Friday, October 2 to commemorate the opening of Port of Long Beach’s new cable-stayed bridge. The lead Volvo VNR Electric truck was driven by NFI, a third-party supply chain solutions provider, and partner in the Volvo LIGHTS (Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project.
Western 72 Impact V Plow Gator 835 M
Wts Logo
Cummins X15
Hx Mixer 2016 Web Jpg
Rm021 542 Fn2am1a89ru751oqrghmo74dstda
With an ejector truck, because you’re pushing material out the back of the truck, if you do happen to be in some wet and sticky material, you’ve eliminated your carryback.
Zone Pro On Geotab R avs zp xx Web Zdbi
Kinedyne Grip Links
Feling Low Pro Limited Ft50 3 ft45 2 limited
Western Star 48 Mr Sleeper 5f6b91528ca05
American Eagle Multi Tank Fuel Trailer
While the devices can help us a lot, they’re leading to some very unfortunate unintended consequences. For example, 40% of commercial driving accidents are being caused by device distraction.
