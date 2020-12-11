Mack Trucks Names Jeff Oldham Regional Vice President, Central Region

The Central Region includes Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, western Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, western Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

December 11, 2020
Mack Trucks Inc.
Mack Trucks has named Jeff Oldham regional vice president of the U.S. Central Region.
Mack Trucks
Mack Trucks names Jeff Oldham regional vice president of the U.S. Central Region effective Jan. 1, 2021. In this position, Oldham will be responsible for increasing Mack market share and profitability in the region.

As Regional Vice President, Oldham will work with dealers in the region and lead a sales team committed to meeting their customers’ needs in various market segments.

Oldham began his career with Mack as the president of Arrow Truck Sales in February 2019. Prior to that position, Oldham was the Chief Operating Offier of AG-Power Inc., an agricultural retail sales company based in Higginsville, Missouri from 2013 to 2019. From 1998 to 2013, Oldham worked at John Deere in multiple positions, including director of sales for the U.S. and Canada for John Deere Financial.

Oldham earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and his MBA-Finance from the University of Missouri. Oldham will continue to be based in Kansas City, MO. 

