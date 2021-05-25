Peterbilt Expands Dealer Network in First Half of 2021

Rush Peterbilt Truck Center, Phoenix East opened in late March and is a parts and service location featuring eight service bays, 1,000 sq. ft. of parts retail space and 3,000 sq. ft. for parts inventory.

Peterbilt Motors Company announces the opening of two new dealership locations. Rush Peterbilt Truck Center, Phoenix East in Mesa, AZ and Peterbilt of Augusta in Augusta, GA are the newest additions to Peterbilt’s growing dealer network of over 400 locations across North America.

Rush Peterbilt Truck Center, Phoenix East opened in late March and is a parts and service location featuring eight service bays, 1,000 sq. ft. of parts retail space and 3,000 sq. ft. for parts inventory. The Phoenix East store is strategically located with easy access to U.S. Highway 60 and U.S. Highway 101. This is the latest addition to Rush’s network of Peterbilt Dealers located across 22 States.

Peterbilt of Atlanta opened its Augusta store in April as a full service location with nine service bays, 1,000 sq. ft. of parts retail space and 3,000 sq. ft. for parts. Peterbilt of Atlanta operates four Peterbilt dealerships within the state of Georgia with the new Augusta location strategically chosen in part due to its easy access to Interstate 20 and State Highway 104.

“We’d like to congratulate Rusty Rush and Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers as well as Scott Pearson and Peterbilt of Atlanta on their latest store openings. These two additions to the Peterbilt Dealer Network play an important role in ensuring Peterbilt customers receive the highest level of service in the industry,” says Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt Director of Dealer Network Development.