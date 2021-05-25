Peterbilt Expands Dealer Network in First Half of 2021

Peterbilt continues to grow its dealer network of over 400 locations across North America

May 25, 2021
Peterbilt Motors Co. - Paccar
Rush Peterbilt Truck Center, Phoenix East opened in late March and is a parts and service location featuring eight service bays, 1,000 sq. ft. of parts retail space and 3,000 sq. ft. for parts inventory.
Rush Peterbilt Truck Center, Phoenix East opened in late March and is a parts and service location featuring eight service bays, 1,000 sq. ft. of parts retail space and 3,000 sq. ft. for parts inventory.
Peterbilt
P5220203 11500802

Peterbilt Motors Company announces the opening of two new dealership locations. Rush Peterbilt Truck Center, Phoenix East in Mesa, AZ and Peterbilt of Augusta in Augusta, GA are the newest additions to Peterbilt’s growing dealer network of over 400 locations across North America.

Rush Peterbilt Truck Center, Phoenix East opened in late March and is a parts and service location featuring eight service bays, 1,000 sq. ft. of parts retail space and 3,000 sq. ft. for parts inventory. The Phoenix East store is strategically located with easy access to U.S. Highway 60 and U.S. Highway 101. This is the latest addition to Rush’s network of Peterbilt Dealers located across 22 States.

 Peterbilt of Atlanta opened its Augusta store in April as a full service location with nine service bays, 1,000 sq. ft. of parts retail space and 3,000 sq. ft. for parts. Peterbilt of Atlanta operates four Peterbilt dealerships within the state of Georgia with the new Augusta location strategically chosen in part due to its easy access to Interstate 20 and State Highway 104.

 “We’d like to congratulate Rusty Rush and Rush Peterbilt Truck Centers as well as Scott Pearson and Peterbilt of Atlanta on their latest store openings. These two additions to the Peterbilt Dealer Network play an important role in ensuring Peterbilt customers receive the highest level of service in the industry,” says Peyton Harrell, Peterbilt Director of Dealer Network Development.

Recommended
Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon
Emerging Concrete Technologies to Reduce Embodied Carbon
The architecture, engineering, and construction industry must shift focus to include embodied carbon’s role in sustainable design. Responding to changing trends, many concrete technologies have emerged to tackle carbon reductions in concrete.
May 24, 2021
California’s Highway 1 was ruptured by a landslide earlier this year. It kept 23 miles of the iconic road closed for months.
GAO Issues Guidance on Building Resilient Roads & Highways
The report states the FHWA is encouraging states to enhance the climate resilience of federally funded roads by developing agency policy, providing technical assistance to states, and supporting climate resilience research
May 24, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image
Workforce Management Takes Guessing Out of the Construction Labor Equation
Empower construction teams to build a sustainable, flexible approach to labor with a cloud-based workforce management platform.
May 24, 2021
Latest
Cu Cat Loader
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Cat Next Gen Medium Loaders Burn 35% Less Fuel
Most-read construction stories include Ford's all-new F-150 Lightning electric pickup one-ups petroleum power, the Ultimate Guide to Asphalt Pavement Compaction, construction details of the Tokyo Aquatics Center for the 2021 Summer Olympics
May 20, 2021
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup trucks.
Ford's All-New F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup One-Ups Petroleum Power
On the job site and on the road, an electric truck faster than the Raptor with standard 4WD, hauling capacity and range competitive with internal combustion, energy to run power tools and unique digital smarts starts to look like a game changer
May 19, 2021
A recent visit to Taylor High School highlights what the technician training program will look like with students and faculty in the fall. https://youtu.be/-GHkt-1ZmLY
Peterbilt Partners with Dealer Network for High School Technician Training Program
Partnering with high schools and community colleges, the goal is for students to continue their education into a great career as a diesel technician through the Peterbilt Technician Institute.
May 17, 2021
More than 217,000 Volvo trucks have been sold with the Volvo I-Shift since its launch 15 years ago in North America, marking a significant change in a market where manual shifting was a very strong tradition.
Volvo Celebrates 15 Years of I-Shift in North America
Automated Manual Transmissions (AMTs) have driven major shift in the truck markets.
May 14, 2021
Volvo Trucks North America is partnering with Lytx to leverage its state-of-the-art in-cab video telematics.
Volvo Trucks and Lytx Partner to Boost Safety
Onboard technology from Lytx is now available on all model-year 2022 or newer Volvo trucks.
May 13, 2021
IMT Makes Reliable Products So You Can Work Hard And Rest Easy
Sponsored
IMT Makes Reliable Products So You Can Work Hard And Rest Easy
Customers of IMT need reliable, quality equipment made for the toughest of tasks. Whether using our cranes, service trucks, or air compressors, you can trust they're up to the job.
May 1, 2021
Brakes being out of adjustment is a common DOT citation. On an air brake system the slack adjuster is used to adjust the brakes. It takes up the slack is the stroke as the friction surfaces wear away. Modern trucks are equipped with automatic slack adjusters that adjust themselves during full brake applications and should only require manual adjustments during installation.
Don’t Let Brakes Slow Productivity
Maintain air brake systems to keep your medium- and heavy-duty trucks rolling.
May 11, 2021
The Ford Lightning will join Ford's growing EV lineup, including the Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit commercial van. The pickup will be available mid-2022 as a 2023 model.
Ford Names Electric F-150 the Lightning
Ford will reveal the Lightning at its world headquarters in Dearborn, MI on May 19th for everyone to view live.
May 10, 2021
V2569 1
Benefits of Using Live-Bottom Trailers to Haul Asphalt
These trailers can increase safety, decrease unloading times and improve operations for paving contractors
May 5, 2021
Components are assembled into the finished fuel-cell system.
Heavy Trucks Drive Toward Hydrogen Future
Daimler Trucks and Volvo Group outline roadmap to hydrogen trucks through cellcentric joint venture approaching a 10-year time frame.
May 3, 2021
51126388453 1ab43e88c3 O
Xantrex Freedom e-GEN System Provides No-Idle Power to Work Trucks
Freedom e-GEN is a lithium-ion battery-based power system that eliminates idle time on the jobsite.
April 30, 2021
Most heavy equipment markets have seen a recovery in the first quarter of 2021.
Increased Equipment and Heavy Truck Demand Lead to Positive First Quarter 2021
Global economic recovery has increased on- and off-road heavy equipment demand and improved manufacturers' outlooks for 2021.
April 29, 2021
cellcentric's twin fuel-cell system for heavy-duty applications.
Daimler and Volvo Launch Strategy for Heavy-Truck Hydrogen Fuel Cell Joint Venture
The new joint venture, cellcentric, will develop, produce and commercialize fuel-cell systems for both long-haul trucking and other applications.
April 29, 2021
Ford is introducing Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch as well as continuously controlled damping which improves ride and handling in towing situations.
Ford F-150 Technology Increases Towing and Hauling Safety
Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch take the guesswork out of bed and trailer loading.
April 28, 2021
Mack Trucks & McNeilus Donate New Mixer for Auction at World of Concrete 2021
Mack Trucks & McNeilus Donate New Mixer for Auction at World of Concrete 2021
A Mack Granite 2021 GR64FR Mixer has been donated towards the annual Concrete Industry Management auction for the World of Concrete 2021 taking place in Las Vegas, June 8-10. The auction will be held on June 9.
April 28, 2021
Propane
Propane-powered Vehicles Offer Lower Carbon Footprint than EVs in Many States
Depending upon how the state generates electricity, propane vehicles often result in a lower total carbon footprint than electric-powered vehicles.
April 19, 2021
ATLIS Motor Vehicles' first product offering will target ¾-ton diesel and gas trucks in the agriculture, service, utility and construction industries. The goal of the XT truck is to offer a 500-mile range battery that can be recharged in less than 15 minutes while accommodating upfits.
ATLIS Aims to Electrify Class 2B through Class 6 Work Trucks
The company’s first EV product will focus on the ¾-ton work market segment.
April 16, 2021
BlueCruise is an SAE Level 2 driver-assist technology that has the advantage of offering a hands-free driving experience while in Hands-Free mode that does not require a driver’s hands to stay in contact with the steering wheel, unless prompted by vehicle alerts.
Hands-Free Driver Assist Coming to 2021 Ford F-150
Technology allows hands-free driving on prequalified sections of divided highways.
April 14, 2021
Compactorontrailer 2
Towing Safety Starts with Proper Equipment
Identify the weakest link in your truck and trailer combination.
April 8, 2021
Mack Trucks added the next generation of Bendix Wingman Fusion to its Granite vocational truck line, improving safety for those on the road or traveling to a jobsite.
New Smart Truck Technology Minimizes Jobsite Collision Risks
Vocational trucks are adopting on-road truck safety technology to prevent construction jobsite collisions and enhance the safety of those working around them.
April 8, 2021
Felling Trailer For A Cause Logo (1)
Felling Trailers Names Beneficiary of 2021 Trailer for a Cause
Felling Trailers' goal is to bring awareness to various nonprofits that are making a difference by donating 100% of the winning bid from the auction to a different nonprofit each year.
April 7, 2021
General Motors Executive Vice President Global Manufacturing Gerald Johnson address the gathering as GM announces Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and GMC HUMMER EV SUV will be built at GM's Factory ZERO Plant assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
GM Plans to Bring Electric Silverado to Market
Truck will be built at GM’s Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, MI.
April 7, 2021
Kenworth new models include the T180 (Class 5), T280 (Class 6), T380 (Class 7) and T480 (light Class 8). There are also vocational model variants known as the T380V and T480V.
Kenworth Revamps Medium-Duty Lineup with More Cab Space, Digital Display
Class 5 through light Class 8 trucks are new from the ground up, with wider cab, cab-height choices, new vocational hood, full parent rails, and a fixed grille
April 5, 2021
IMT Makes Reliable Products So You Can Work Hard And Rest Easy
Sponsored
IMT Makes Reliable Products So You Can Work Hard And Rest Easy
Customers of IMT need reliable, quality equipment made for the toughest of tasks. Whether using our cranes, service trucks, or air compressors, you can trust they're up to the job.
May 1, 2021