Mary Aufdemberg named General Manager of Product Strategy and Market Development for DTNA

Mary Aufdemberg was previously general manager and president of Daimler Trucks Remarketing (DTR).

August 18, 2021
Daimler Trucks North America

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announces that Mary Aufdemberg, previously general manager and president of Daimler Trucks Remarketing (DTR) has been appointed general manager of product strategy and market development.

“Mary has been a driving force behind the unprecedented growth of SelecTrucks and the entire portfolio of activity at Daimler Trucks Remarketing,” says David Carson, senior vice president, sales and marketing, DTNA. “Her proven track record of brand leadership, relentless focus on customer needs, and strong familiarity with our Freightliner and Western Star lineup are a winning combination for supporting our continued sales leadership, and for planning out the future of our product evolution with input from our customers, our dealers and our staff.”

Aufdemberg started her career with Daimler in 2004, working in financial services for a subsidiary, before formally joining DTNA in 2008 as the lead for the center of education and marketing at Thomas Built Buses. In 2012, she accepted an executive management role as director, product marketing for Freightliner, where she was instrumental in launching the New Cascadia and debuting DTNA’s first self-driving concept truck. She joined DTR in 2017 as the director of acquisitions and operations and was promoted to the role of general manager and president in 2019. Under Aufdemberg’s leadership, the DTR team embarked on an aggressive growth strategy for the SelecTrucks brand, which has added 11 locations during her tenure. 

Aufdemberg succeeds Kary Schaefer who transitions to a new role as chief engineer, cab systems / entire vehicle engineering. Schaefer is a 23-year veteran of DTNA who, prior to her role as general manager of product marketing and strategy, held a variety of engineering roles of increasing scope and responsibility.

“We owe an incredible debt to Kary for her past six years serving as the steward of our Freightliner and Western Star products and brands,” added Carson. “She has been an unwavering advocate for our customers and dealers as we have launched so many products inspired by their feedback and designed to meet their needs, including the all-new Western Star 49X and the game-changing Freightliner eCascadia and eM2.”

 

