President Joe Biden Visits Mack Trucks

Mack Trucks today hosted President Joe Biden at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, PA, where all Mack heavy-duty models for North America and export are assembled. Biden stressed the importance of American manufacturing, buying American products and good-paying jobs during remarks made at the facility.

“We are honored that President Biden chose to visit Mack Trucks today,” says Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks. “This week marks the 121st anniversary of Mack Trucks, and we are very pleased to celebrate this milestone with the President. Mack is part of the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group to assemble all of its trucks exclusively in the U.S. for this market.”

Mack recently completed an $84 million investment in plant improvements at LVO, which included the insourcing of chassis assembly, the addition of new equipment and a 300,000 square-foot expansion of the facility. The plant upgrades were completed in 2020. LVO currently employs more than 2,500 people and plans to hire up to 400 more this year.

During Wednesday’s visit, Biden met with employees, including those represented by United Auto Workers Local 677, and toured LVO, learning about Mack’s assembly process, its supply chain, and Mack’s commitment to battery-electric vehicles. Biden was able to see firsthand the Mack LR Electric battery-electric refuse vehicle, Mack’s first fully electric Class 8 truck.

Mack emphasized to Biden the importance of robust funding investments in infrastructure for zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV), as well as for all types of transportation.

“We need these types of investments to support American manufacturing’s competitiveness in the global economy and to prepare for innovative technologies like the Mack LR Electric,” Weissburg said.

“President Biden’s visit to Mack Trucks spotlights the importance of manufacturing and good-paying jobs to the U.S. economy, and we are pleased to have hosted him at our facility,” says Gunnar Brunius, vice president and general manager of LVO.