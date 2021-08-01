President Joe Biden Visits Mack Trucks

Mack Trucks today hosted President Joe Biden at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where all Mack heavy-duty models for North America and export are assembled.

August 1, 2021
Mack Trucks Inc.
Mack Trucks today hosted President Joe Biden at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, PA, where all Mack heavy-duty models for North America and export are assembled. Biden stressed the importance of American manufacturing, buying American products and good-paying jobs during remarks made at the facility.
Mack Trucks today hosted President Joe Biden at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, PA, where all Mack heavy-duty models for North America and export are assembled. Biden stressed the importance of American manufacturing, buying American products and good-paying jobs during remarks made at the facility.
Mack Trucks
mack logo 56e6ae08492f2

Mack Trucks today hosted President Joe Biden at its Lehigh Valley Operations (LVO) facility in Macungie, PA. President Biden stressed the importance of American manufacturing, buying American products and good-paying jobs during remarks made at the facility.

“We are honored that President Biden chose to visit Mack Trucks today,” says Martin Weissburg, president of Mack Trucks. “This week marks the 121st anniversary of Mack Trucks, and we are very pleased to celebrate this milestone with the President. Mack is part of the only heavy-duty truck manufacturing group to assemble all of its trucks exclusively in the U.S. for this market.”

Mack recently completed an $84 million investment in plant improvements at LVO, which included the insourcing of chassis assembly, the addition of new equipment and a 300,000 square-foot expansion of the facility. The plant upgrades were completed in 2020. LVO currently employs more than 2,500 people and plans to hire up to 400 more this year.

During Wednesday’s visit, Biden met with employees, including those represented by United Auto Workers Local 677, and toured LVO, learning about Mack’s assembly process, its supply chain, and Mack’s commitment to battery-electric vehicles. Biden was able to see firsthand the Mack LR Electric battery-electric refuse vehicle, Mack’s first fully electric Class 8 truck.

Mack emphasized to Biden the importance of robust funding investments in infrastructure for zero-emissions vehicles (ZEV), as well as for all types of transportation.

“We need these types of investments to support American manufacturing’s competitiveness in the global economy and to prepare for innovative technologies like the Mack LR Electric,” Weissburg said.

“President Biden’s visit to Mack Trucks spotlights the importance of manufacturing and good-paying jobs to the U.S. economy, and we are pleased to have hosted him at our facility,” says Gunnar Brunius, vice president and general manager of LVO. 

Recommended
Screen Shot 2021 07 30 At 8 13 38 Am
America's Roadways Not Poised for Return to Work
Commuting hassles are poised to reemerge as workers return to the office but a new AI-powered study reveals how cities and municipalities can rethink how they handle their infrastructure maintenance projects and get roads in shape faster
July 30, 2021
01 Labor Shortage 600x400
5 Strategies for Today’s (And Tomorrow’s) Labor Shortage
The US Department of Labor reports a record 9.3 million job openings. Heres what construction can learn from what’s happening today
July 29, 2021
222598096 4322876584422635 1419010588331848030 N
Infrastructure Bill Progresses in Senate
Lawmakers voted to move forward with debate on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal after they reached a deal on major outstanding issues.
July 29, 2021
Latest
Original (7)
Daimler Trucks North America Partners with Decisiv
Decisiv Inc. will integrate its SRM platform with DTNA’s Uptime Pro dealer service management platform.
July 30, 2021
The Mack mRIDE provides extreme articulation and constant tire contact, delivering superior traction on the rough terrain. The spring leaf design and V-shaped torque rods help ensure stability to efficiently transmit forces into the truck’s frame.
Which Truck Suspension Meets Your Construction Truck Needs?
Advances in truck suspensions for vocational truck applications provide options that change the equation for weight versus stability versus articulation versus ride quality
July 20, 2021
Cu 2021 Trd Pro Toyota Tundra Lr 001
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Forget the Nameplate If You Want the Most American Pickup
Most-read construction stories include why contractors are detailing formwork in-house, hot tips for hot-weather concreting, what's next for infrastructure funding in Washington, how to attract new employees
July 16, 2021
Volvo Financial Services Offers Finance Program To Help Customers 5e861e4a789e6
UPDATE: Volvo Trucks Reaches Contract Agreement with UAW Following Production Restart
The company announced it has reached a six-year contract agreement with UAW members after several weeks of negotiations and restarting of production at its Virginia-based manufacturing facility on July 12.
July 15, 2021
The new 2.1m cab is 8 in. wider inside than the previous generation cab and has room for 3 adults to seat comfortably.
Peterbilt Model 537 and Model 548 Class 7/8 Trucks Built on New Customizable Chassis
The trucks deliver seamless body builder integration allowing customers complete customization to spec their truck to fit their needs.
July 14, 2021
Er Snell 1
Atlanta Asphalt Contractor Turns to Telematics to Enhance Efficiencies
E.R. Snell uses telematics software to help manage the 200+ trucks dispatched each day from their plant locations
July 14, 2021
2021 Toyota Tundra TRD PRO
Want to Support American Jobs with Your Pickup Purchase? Forget the Nameplate
On the American-Made Index, Cars.com ranks light-duty vehicles made and sold in the US, and the brands of pickup trucks that support the most American jobs and economics are not the ones many people expect
July 13, 2021
Stellar Si 3040 Photo 1
Stellar SI-30/40 Cable Hoist
New model can handle containers ranging from 18 to 22 ft. and has a lifting capacity of either 30,000 or 40,000 lbs.
July 12, 2021
Miller En Pak A60 Gbhw Right
Miller Electric Redesigned EnPak A60 for Class 5 to 7 Work Trucks
Expanded capabilities include integrated welding, battery charge/crank assist, hydraulic power and more.
July 12, 2021
FT-12 EZ-T 18.5 with enhanced fender design
Felling Enhanced Fender Design for EZ-Tilt Trailers
Felling Trailers releases an enhanced fender design for its ground-level loading, EZ-Tilt trailers.
July 12, 2021
Cu Ut Vs Kubota
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: How To Prevent the 4 Most Common Construction Injuries
Most-read construction stories also include how to prevent the 4 most common construction injuries, researchers develop autonomous excavator, material shortages put contractors in crisis mode, how fast is the 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, really?
July 9, 2021
20 C0572 001
Daimler Trucks Recalling 122,056 Freightliner and Western Star Trucks for Battery Cable
The battery cable terminal may break, resulting in a loss of electrical power and unintended engine stall.
July 7, 2021
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
How Fast is the 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, Really?
A 702-horsepower, 650-lbs.-feet of torque, Hellcat-derived supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the hood sent Cars.com to the drag strip with this 6,350-lb. off-road pickup
July 6, 2021
Designed for optimal weight distribution and performance, the fully integrated, all-electric 579EV powertrain provides a range up to 150 miles.
Peterbilt Receives Order for Five Model 579EVs from Sunbelt Rentals
The Peterbilt 579EVs are the first step towards Sunbelt Rentals goal of reducing their greenhouse gas emissions 35% by 2030.
July 6, 2021
Merger With Logo Matthias Gründler (ceo Traton Se, Left) Persio Lisboa (ceo Navistar Inc , Right)
Traton Finalizes Navistar Acquisition
Combining TRATON’s leading position in the European and South American markets with Navistar’s strong presence in North America lays the foundation for a premier company with a global reach and complimentary capabilities.
July 1, 2021
Lo Riser 16000 1080
Lo Riser Inclining Platform Trailer
July 1, 2021
In reinforcing its commitment to operational safety, Volvo Trucks North America is partnering with Bendix to utilize its suite of leading-edge active safety technologies.
Volvo Trucks Partners with Bendix to Boost Driver Safety and Training
Volvo Trucks North America is offering the fifth generation of the SafetyDirect Processor (SDP5 Full) from Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems as a factory-installed option on Volvo VNL, VNR and VHD models.
June 30, 2021
The ZR2 trim was initially relaunched on the Colorado mid-size pickup in 2017 and will now be added to the Silverado line.
ZR2 Trim Will Be Added to Chevrolet Silverado
The ZR2 has become synonymous with high-performance on- and off-road capability.
June 30, 2021
UTVs are primarily used for hauling materials, equipment and people, especially on large jobsites. They can also be fitted with attachments and accessories to increase versatility.
UTVs Provide Cost-effective Jobsite Transport
Stop beating up your full-size pickups while efficiently moving people and materials around the jobsite.
June 29, 2021
Nddot Snow Plow 2
A Camera That Can Take a Punch
The backup camera is a lifesaving safety technology until you need a camera to keep showing an operator blind spots from somewhere more exposed than built into a bumper or counterweight -- enter Dakota Micro's rugged cameras.
June 28, 2021
Cu 06242021
The Week’s Hottest 10 Construction Stories: How LeeBoy Makes the ‘Raised On Blacktop’ Special Paver
Why the most-read construction stories include a recap on recent crane collapses, how Buy American provisions could hurt construction, BROCK opens manufacturing in Chattanooga, 4 issues contractors must address post-pandemic
June 25, 2021
Embark Trucks
Embark Self-Driving Truck Company to Go Public
Embark Trucks, America’s longest-running self-driving truck program, plans to go public through a merger with Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II.
June 23, 2021
Imt 20029 Anniversary Logo F3 Large
Iowa Mold Tooling Commemorates 60th Anniversary
IMT products have now been empowering the building supply, construction, tire service, public works, mining, railroad, rental and propane markets for 60 years.
June 22, 2021
Cu 06112021
The Week's 10 Most-Read Construction Stories: Ford Unveils Maverick Compact Pickup Under $20,000
Why the Top 10 construction stories include modest infrastructure investment could launch commercial construction surge, CA measures long-term performance of rapid-strength concrete pavement repairs, Biden concedes to 15% tax floor to fund infrastructure
June 11, 2021