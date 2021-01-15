Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Winter Diesel Dos and Don’ts

Boston Dynamics10. Can You Mash Potato? Do the Twist? These Construction Robots Can

Boston Dynamics video shows off the flexibility, and fun, of its construction robots









Adobe Photoshop | tashatuvango9. How to Turn Your Business into a Masterpiece

Four tips on how to sculpt your business into the masterpiece that you want it to be and achieve great personal satisfaction as a result

8. Stimulus Bill Requires Contractors Do the Right Thing in Coronavirus Contact Tracing

To keep workers productive on job sites, employers will need capacity to identify COVID-19 exposure and notify those at risk within 24 hours. Paper records of health screenings won't do the job

MIPS7. Swedish Company MIPS Develops Safer Hard Hat

MIPS technology protects against brain injuries caused by rotational impact









Adobe Stock/Enrique del Barrio6. Report: Infrastructure Investment Presents Opportunity to Energize U.S. Economy

The ASCE has released their 2021 Failure to Act Report which discusses how the nation’s failure to act to improve the condition of U.S. infrastructure systems affect the nation’s economic performance





GettyImages5. Adding Calcium Chloride to Improve Cold Weather Concrete Pouring

Calcium chloride is the most effective and least expensive cold weather accelerator for concrete. But its use may be limited by building codes or prohibited by some specifications

Adobe Stock Images | By Maksim Kabakou4. Ready-Mix Concrete Company Admits to Fixing Prices and Rigging Bids in Violation of Antitrust Laws

Argos USA LLC, is being charged with participating in a conspiracy to fix prices, rig bids, and the allocating of markets for sales of ready-mix concrete in Georgia

©seb hovaguimian – stock.adobe.com3. Three Promising Prospects for Construction and Infrastructure in 2021

There are positive opportunities ahead for the construction industry, with three key initiatives promising various forms of infrastructure investment

Scott Law/Facebook2. How Much Money Will Your State DOT Receive from Latest COVID Relief Bill?

Division M of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 provides full funding for highway and airport construction projects in 2021 and $10 billion allocated to the states in support of emergency relief for State DOTs

Perkins1. Diesel Engines Do’s and Don’ts for a Trouble-free Winter

Simple steps like keeping your fuel tanks and cans filled, using weather-appropriate fuels, strategic equipment parking, and regular battery care can all make a big difference in how winter impacts your business Boston Dynamics