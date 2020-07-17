Top 10 Stories Contractors Read This Week

1. Trump Counters Biden in Infrastructure Talks

Speaking in Atlanta just one day after Biden unveiled his "Build Back Better" plan, Trump announced his own plans to cut infrastructure red tape and move projects forward "Faster, Better, Stronger"





2. 18 Tips to Stay Cool on the Jobsite in the Summer Heat

Getting through a hot day takes planning and preparation; don't show up to the jobsite unprepared for the heat

3. High Concrete Introduces Thinnest Precast Concrete Panel Available

High Concrete Group, a member of the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, has introduced ThinCast, the thinnest precast concrete rainscreen panel available on the market

4. Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry

Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.

5. Watch Time Lapse Video of Raiders Allegiant Stadium Construction

105,000 cubic yards of concrete are being placed throughout the project

6. TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System

At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to make the repairs and improvements that are needed

7. 7 Ways to Improve Construction Safety Culture During a Pandemic

Because of the high priority the company gives to developing and implementing its construction safety plans, Schlouch Incorporated celebrated zero lost-time injuries last year. Schlouch believes they can do the same with COVID-19

8. Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs

The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs

9. Procore Launches a Construction Job Board

It's an online job board for the construction industry that allows employers to post their open jobs for free, and for job seekers to upload a resume and search for job opportunities within the industry

10. 4 Steps Contractors Can Take When They Can’t Stand the Heat

Heat hazards can get your construction company in hot water if you fail to address them. Here are four tips from safety expert John Meola to protect both your workers and your business