Top 10 Stories Contractors Read This Week

Heat Exhaustion

1. Trump Counters Biden in Infrastructure Talks

Speaking in Atlanta just one day after Biden unveiled his "Build Back Better" plan, Trump announced his own plans to cut infrastructure red tape and move projects forward "Faster, Better, Stronger"


2. 18 Tips to Stay Cool on the Jobsite in the Summer Heat

Getting through a hot day takes planning and preparation; don't show up to the jobsite unprepared for the heat

 

3. High Concrete Introduces Thinnest Precast Concrete Panel Available

High Concrete Group, a member of the Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute, has introduced ThinCast, the thinnest precast concrete rainscreen panel available on the market

 

4. Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry

Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.Allegiant Stadium 5f0740357c625 5f07405abf782

 

5. Watch Time Lapse Video of Raiders Allegiant Stadium Construction

105,000 cubic yards of concrete are being placed throughout the project

 

6. TRIP Releases Report for America's Aging Interstate System

At 64 years old, our aging interstates are facing increased congestion, unprecedented levels of travel and a funding backlog of $123 billion to make the repairs and improvements that are needed

 

7. 7 Ways to Improve Construction Safety Culture During a Pandemic

Because of the high priority the company gives to developing and implementing its construction safety plans, Schlouch Incorporated celebrated zero lost-time injuries last year. Schlouch believes they can do the same with COVID-19

 

8. Biden Unveils His Plans to Rebuild Infrastructure & Create Jobs

The Democratic presidential candidate released his "Build Back Better" plan to put $2 trillion into green infrastructure and energy over four years and create millions of jobs

 

9. Procore Launches a Construction Job Board

It's an online job board for the construction industry that allows employers to post their open jobs for free, and for job seekers to upload a resume and search for job opportunities within the industry

 

10. 4 Steps Contractors Can Take When They Can’t Stand the Heat

Heat hazards can get your construction company in hot water if you fail to address them. Here are four tips from safety expert John Meola to protect both your workers and your business

Matt Lyons
Matt Lyons Joins Brokk's North American Service Team
Lyons joins a highly skilled team of six training specialists who have more than 165 years combined experience.
July 13, 2020
PCI Hires New Vice President, Technical Services
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute has announced that it has hired Jared Brewe, PhD, P.E., S.E., as vice president, technical services.
July 17, 2020
Randy Wilson
PCI Hires Randy Wilson as New Director, Architectural Precast Systems
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute has announced that it has hired industry veteran Randy Wilson as its new Director, Architectural Precast Systems.
July 10, 2020
William &ldquo;Rusty&rdquo; Owings III
ACI Hires Resource Center Manager, Prepares for Southern California Opening
The inaugural American Concrete Institute (ACI) Resource Center will open next month in Southern California.
July 16, 2020
Pikrepo com
Trump Rolls Back More Environmental Law to Speed Infrastructure Permits
Final ruling initiated by executive order limits application of the National Environmental Policy Act to fewer pipeline and other infrastructure projects, limits review time to two years
July 16, 2020
Construction Starts June 2020 A
Construction Starts Climb to 6% in June for Second Straight Monthly Increase
Improvement in nonresidential and nonbuilding activity push starts higher
July 16, 2020
The DIL program&rsquo;s goal is to support future executive-level talent development. While in the program, participants gain insight into critical factors at a national and strategic level.
NRMCA Announces 2020 Class of Developing Industry Leaders
NRMCA congratulates the following 21 rising-star executives selected for the 2020 Developing Industry Leaders (DIL) program.
July 15, 2020
Red School Blur Factory 451
AED Foundation Embarks on Mission to Recognize 50 High School Programs by 2024
The Foundation has adapted to continue to fit the needs of students and schools across the US to help students graduate from AEDF's recognized high school programs.
July 15, 2020
Marcum
Marcum Survey Shows Positive Outlook for Construction Despite COVID-19 Pandemic
2020 Marcum National Construction Survey reflects a positive outlook by respondents about the current and future state of the industry
July 15, 2020
Trinseo Strengthens CASE Team with New Technical Service, Development Specialists
Trinseo announced appointments to its Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers business.
July 15, 2020
Combo Graph June 20
ABC Construction Backlog Indicator Rises in June as Contractor Optimism Grows
Nearly every region saw an increase in backlog in June, and confidence among construction leaders regarding staffing levels, profit margins and sales grew.
July 15, 2020
Matthew Shergalis
CRSI Announces New Northeast Region Manager
CRSI announced the addition of Matthew Shergalis, PE, as its new Northeast Region Manager.
July 10, 2020
Brokk offers on-demand training options designed to help existing customers improve efficiency and safety in a number of applications, top-down demolition, concrete cutting, process and foundry.
Brokk Offers Jobsite Safety, Productivity Training Program
Brokk is offering training for jobsite safety and productivity.
July 10, 2020
Ant Rozetsky Tbnqu6s A0bg Unsplash
OSHA Reminds Employers of Important Protections for Working Safely in Summer Heat
July 13, 2020
By implementing George Hedley&apos;s recommended field standards, he says a contractor&apos;s productivity will improve by at least 10%.
Set Simple Standards to Improve Field Productivity and Reduce Costs
Each step or standard will reduce your costs by small percentage points which will add up to large overall improvements that make a real difference.
July 15, 2020
Labor Iq National Outlook By Industry
Construction Economic and Employment Outlook with ThinkWhy’s Jay Denton
A look at trends in construction employment prior to the pandemic and how things have changed, the latest employment data and what the future may hold.
July 14, 2020
About 25 educational sessions are scheduled led by industry experts and covering issues from cracking and fiber reinforcement to job costing and managing a concrete business during COVID-19.
5 Reasons to Attend the Concrete Foundations Virtual Convention 2020
Concrete Foundations Association's annual convention is virtual this year.
July 10, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f0cbcbb61be8
[VIDEO] Keeping Your Crew Safe During COVID-19
Video tutorial shows what road construction workers can do to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.
July 13, 2020
Office 594132 1920
3 Steps to Take Before Succession Planning
Many business owners today do not adequately plan their succession.
July 13, 2020
American Flags And Pins On White Background 4669109
Infrastructure Being Discussed as Part of Campaign Policy
Both major party presidential candidates are ramping up infrastructure rhetoric and making transportation a hot topic as the November election draws closer.
July 13, 2020
Nda Crew Member At Cook County Hospital 2
Renovating and Repurposing the 103-year-old Cook County Hospital
Kinsale Contracting Group was contracted to perform asbestos, lead mitigation of all lead surfaces to make way for reconstruction, and select demolition of the dilapidated hospital in Chicago.
July 13, 2020