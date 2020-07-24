Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories the Week of July 20

World of Concrete preview, most-common OSHA violations, taxpayer support for raising gas taxes, new best practice for radar scanning concrete slabs, COVID-19 outbreak among SoFi Stadium construction workers

July 24, 2020
Pastor Josh Moore assists Roy Mathis of GranQuartz polishing the Ameripolish Smartfloor process.
Pastor Josh Moore assists Roy Mathis of GranQuartz polishing the Ameripolish Smartfloor process.

The stories that got ForConstructionPros.com readers’ attention this week include low-cost check-in technology that helps contractors control the spread of COVID-19 on job sites to examining and combating the primary reasons companies lose good employees.


Volvo Group Image 5f15af9974c5e 5f15b002c3f7a10. Volvo Group Sees Q2 Net Sales Drop But Construction Equipment Orders Rise

Although all sectors saw significant sales impacts from the pandemic, the construction equipment division also saw orders rise 11% in the quarter


9. Employers Respond to Crane Operator Evaluation Requirements

The report, titled Crane Operator Evaluation: How are employers responding to OSHA’s new requirement?, is the result of a study undertaken by the NCCCO FoundationSafe Site's Check In brings up key health questions for a worker to answer on their smart phone whey they scan a QR code displayed on the job site. Reminders reinforce safety protocols.Safe Site's Check In brings up key health questions for a worker to answer on their smart phone whey they scan a QR code displayed on the job site. Reminders reinforce safety protocols.

 

8. Safe Site Check In Technology Keeps 67 Construction Sites Open While Curbing Spread of COVID-19

Premier Structures and Peacock Construction rely on touchless app for employee and job site health, safety, compliance, and cost savings

 

7. 16 New Cases Brings SoFi Stadium’s COVID-19 Construction-Worker Infections to 49

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health opens an investigation into COVID-19 cases on the Turner-AECOM Hunt site

 

6. CSDA Announces New Best Practice for Operating in GPR Scanned Concrete Slabs

The new best practice, CSDA-BP-026 Operating in GPR Scanned Slabs, was developed with input from GPR contractors, manufacturers, concrete cutting contractors and specifiers

 

5. SmartFloor Power Trowel Cuts Down Polishing Time at Florida Church

Ameripolish’s SmartFloor Refinement System uses composite resin abrasives technology for polished concrete floors with high DOI

 

4. Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It

Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market

 

3. Survey: 75% of Americans Support Gas Tax Increase Dedicated to Infrastructure Maintenance

The annual national survey – What Do Americans Think about Federal Tax Options to Support Transportation? – now in its 11th year, also found that only 3% of respondents knew that Congress had not raised the rate of the federal gas tax since 1993

 

2. Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020

The most commonly cited OSHA violations pose serious health and safety risks to construction workers. Learn more about the key areas your business should invest in for safety training

 

World of Concrete 2020World of Concrete 20201. World of Concrete Gives 2021 Update

WOC officials give an update on plans for the commercial construction industry's largest trade show

Related
Pastor Josh Moore assists Roy Mathis of GranQuartz during the polishing process.
SmartFloor Power Trowel Cuts Down Polishing Time at Florida Church
July 23, 2020
World of Concrete has updated plans for its 2021 event.
World of Concrete Gives 2021 Update
July 21, 2020
Heat Exhaustion
Top 10 Stories Contractors Read This Week
July 17, 2020
Osha Violations Image
Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020
July 17, 2020
Recommended
Door Doorknob Door Knob Door Handle 16515
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
Cnt 231 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Where Does Infrastructure and the HTF Stand?
With a massive loss of revenue of 79% it appears the Highway Trust Fund will be out of money sooner than expected; plus more industry news on the July 23, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
July 23, 2020
Excavators 391143 1920
Mitigating Risk During Uncertain Times
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction firms grapple with increased risk both on the jobsite and in the office.
July 21, 2020
Latest
J.W. Speaker Corporation announced the launch of high-powered, low-profile solar LED flasher lights
J.W. Speaker Introduces Solar LED Flasher Lights for Safety
The new solar LED flasher lights are fully sustainable and offer visibility for up to one mile (1.6km) in any location.
July 23, 2020
Honda EU3000is Generator.
Honda Power Equipment Launches CO-MINDER Carbon Monoxide Detector for Generators
The Honda CO-MINDER system continuously measures carbon monoxide levels in the air near the generator and automatically shuts down the unit before detected CO reaches a dangerous level.
July 23, 2020
Marcum
Marcum Survey Measures Change in Contractor Priorities Wrought by Pandemic
Accountant and advisor to the industry’s first national contractor survey was in the field when the coronavirus came to the US, offering a comparison of how contractors were planning before and after
July 23, 2020
So Fi me
16 New Cases Brings SoFi Stadium’s COVID-19 Construction-Worker Infections to 49
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health opens an investigation into COVID-19 cases on the Turner-AECOM Hunt site
July 22, 2020
Street Building Construction Industry 2489
Opinion: NEPA Roll Back Vital Step to Any Realistic Infrastructure Plan
Philip K. Howard, chair of Common Good, says that overall the new regulations to streamline permitting are good for the construction industry
July 22, 2020
Metro Areas 0720
COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc on U.S. Building Markets in First Half of 2020
Commercial and multifamily starts slid 21% in the top 10 metro areas and only one metro area posted an increase
July 22, 2020
Excavators 391143 1920
Mitigating Risk During Uncertain Times
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction firms grapple with increased risk both on the jobsite and in the office.
July 21, 2020
Face Socks 20percent First Order
TireSocks Inc. Launches FaceSocks
The driving force behind the development was to help the construction industry meet jobsite requirements for face coverings.
July 21, 2020
June2020 Us Housing Starts Permits
US Housing Starts Soar in June but Covid Resurgence Threatens Progress
Total construction starts year to date are just above the same period in 2019, but single-family starts lag last year’s pace despite unprecedented low interest rates and a storm looms for multifamily building
July 17, 2020
02 Op Training 600x400
Why It Pays to Invest in Operator Training
How much benefit do you get from a couple hours or days of training? Here’s how investing in training pays you back — right away and down the road.
July 15, 2020
Volvo Group Image
Volvo Group Sees Q2 Net Sales Drop But Construction Equipment Orders Rise
Although all sectors saw significant sales impacts from the pandemic, the construction equipment division also saw orders rise 11% in the quarter.
July 20, 2020
Taskit Technician Features2
3 Things Keeping Your Construction Business From Scaling Successfully
As your company scales, it’s common to experience setbacks; but with foresight, planning, and the right tools, you can mitigate potential setbacks so they don’t derail your business
June 4, 2018
Heat Exhaustion
Top 10 Stories Contractors Read This Week
Presidential candidates’ infrastructure plans duke it out with advice on staying cool on projects, precast innovation, overcoming COVID-19 risk on site, time lapse video of Raiders Allegiant Stadium and more
July 17, 2020
According to the White House Council of Economic Advisers (CEA), President Trump&rsquo;s deregulation program is projected to boost household incomes by $3,100 annually in the coming years.
ARTBA: NEPA Reforms Won’t Be Realized Without Long-Term Transportation Funding Bill
ARTBA President & CEO Dave Bauer endorsed President Trump’s announcement about modernizing the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), but Bauer added that Congress must pass a multi-year surface transportation investment bill to maximize benefits
July 17, 2020
Osha Violations Image
Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020
The most commonly cited OSHA violations pose serious health and safety risks to construction workers. Learn more about the key areas your business should invest in for safety training.
July 17, 2020
Matt Lyons
Matt Lyons Joins Brokk's North American Service Team
Lyons joins a highly skilled team of six training specialists who have more than 165 years combined experience.
July 13, 2020
Jared Brewe.
PCI Hires New Vice President, Technical Services
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute has announced that it has hired Jared Brewe, PhD, P.E., S.E., as vice president, technical services.
July 17, 2020
Randy Wilson
PCI Hires Randy Wilson as New Director, Architectural Precast Systems
The Precast/Prestressed Concrete Institute has announced that it has hired industry veteran Randy Wilson as its new Director, Architectural Precast Systems.
July 10, 2020
William &ldquo;Rusty&rdquo; Owings III
ACI Hires Resource Center Manager, Prepares for Southern California Opening
The inaugural American Concrete Institute (ACI) Resource Center will open next month in Southern California.
July 16, 2020
Pikrepo com
Trump Rolls Back More Environmental Law to Speed Infrastructure Permits
Final ruling initiated by executive order limits application of the National Environmental Policy Act to fewer pipeline and other infrastructure projects, limits review time to two years
July 16, 2020
Construction Starts June 2020 A
Construction Starts Climb to 6% in June for Second Straight Monthly Increase
Improvement in nonresidential and nonbuilding activity push starts higher
July 16, 2020
The DIL program&rsquo;s goal is to support future executive-level talent development. While in the program, participants gain insight into critical factors at a national and strategic level.
NRMCA Announces 2020 Class of Developing Industry Leaders
NRMCA congratulates the following 21 rising-star executives selected for the 2020 Developing Industry Leaders (DIL) program.
July 15, 2020
Red School Blur Factory 451
AED Foundation Embarks on Mission to Recognize 50 High School Programs by 2024
The Foundation has adapted to continue to fit the needs of students and schools across the US to help students graduate from AEDF's recognized high school programs.
July 15, 2020
Img 5171
Five Ways to Overcome COVID-19 Challenges in the Asphalt Industry
Asphalt paving and construction operations are essential to keeping our economy running. From face coverings to social distancing, workers need to protect themselves and their co-workers from the Coronavirus. Here's how.
July 13, 2020