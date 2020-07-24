Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories the Week of July 20

The stories that got ForConstructionPros.com readers’ attention this week include low-cost check-in technology that helps contractors control the spread of COVID-19 on job sites to examining and combating the primary reasons companies lose good employees.





10. Volvo Group Sees Q2 Net Sales Drop But Construction Equipment Orders Rise

Although all sectors saw significant sales impacts from the pandemic, the construction equipment division also saw orders rise 11% in the quarter





9. Employers Respond to Crane Operator Evaluation Requirements

The report, titled Crane Operator Evaluation: How are employers responding to OSHA’s new requirement?, is the result of a study undertaken by the NCCCO Foundation

8. Safe Site Check In Technology Keeps 67 Construction Sites Open While Curbing Spread of COVID-19

Premier Structures and Peacock Construction rely on touchless app for employee and job site health, safety, compliance, and cost savings

7. 16 New Cases Brings SoFi Stadium’s COVID-19 Construction-Worker Infections to 49

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health opens an investigation into COVID-19 cases on the Turner-AECOM Hunt site

6. CSDA Announces New Best Practice for Operating in GPR Scanned Concrete Slabs

The new best practice, CSDA-BP-026 Operating in GPR Scanned Slabs, was developed with input from GPR contractors, manufacturers, concrete cutting contractors and specifiers

5. SmartFloor Power Trowel Cuts Down Polishing Time at Florida Church

Ameripolish’s SmartFloor Refinement System uses composite resin abrasives technology for polished concrete floors with high DOI

4. Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It

Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market

3. Survey: 75% of Americans Support Gas Tax Increase Dedicated to Infrastructure Maintenance

The annual national survey – What Do Americans Think about Federal Tax Options to Support Transportation? – now in its 11th year, also found that only 3% of respondents knew that Congress had not raised the rate of the federal gas tax since 1993

2. Top 10 OSHA Violations of 2020

The most commonly cited OSHA violations pose serious health and safety risks to construction workers. Learn more about the key areas your business should invest in for safety training

1. World of Concrete Gives 2021 Update

WOC officials give an update on plans for the commercial construction industry's largest trade show