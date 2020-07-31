Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories the Week of July 27

Stories that got ForConstructionPros.com readers’ attention this week include a second monthly drop in engineering and construction costs, LafargeHolcim brings ECOPact low-carbon concrete to the U.S. and how construction firms successfully manage critical assets and complex projects.

10. How Renting Grinders and Scarifiers Can Save Money, Time

Unless a contractor specializes in floor projects, it can be cost-prohibitive to own concrete grinders and scarifiers that are not used frequently





9. How Successful Construction Organizations Manage Their Critical Assets and Complex Projects

A recent IFS-IDC industry study explains where enterprise software investments deliver the biggest ROI today

8. LafargeHolcim Introduces ECOPact Low-Carbon Concrete in the United States

Aggregate Industries, a member of the LafargeHolcim family of companies in the U.S., today announced the market introduction of the ECOPact low-carbon concrete brand in the US Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Regions

7. Virginia Enacts First State COVID-19 Emergency Workplace Safety Standard

Oregon moves toward writing a similar enforceable safety standard and Washington takes a different approach to regulating COVID-19 safety on the job

6. Hard Hat Face Shields Designed for Virus Protection on Construction Jobsites

Patent-pending lightweight design easily slides onto existing hard hats to help teams practice virus protection

5. Engineering and Construction Costs Decline Again After Brief June Reprieve

Labor prices moved back into negative territory after briefly jumping above the neutral mark in June as new projects and investments are delayed

4. Radiant Heat System Gets Boost from Molded Polystyrene Rigid Insulation

Among the projects contractors and the USACE team are overseeing at Fort Carson, the U.S. Army Mountain Post in Colorado Springs, Colorado, replacing an outdated airfield is the biggest

3. Battleground-State Polling Reveals Voters Oppose Trump Lifting Tongass Roadless Rule

Conservative polster Trafalgar Group finds Trump campaign vulnerable with base on decision to open Alaska National Forest for money-losing logging largely for China’s benefit

2. Hilti Unveils EXO-01 Wearable Exoskeleton

Human augmentation device is designed to help contractors tackle health and safety issues associated with repetitive stress and labor shortage challenges on jobsites

1. Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls

Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report released this week by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association