Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories the Week of July 27

Where COVID-19 is causing a surge in construction-project cancellations, Hilti joins the exoskeleton race, battleground voters oppose Trump’s opening the Tongass to logging, Virginia enacts first enforceable state COVID-19 workplace safety standard

July 31, 2020
Exoskeleton 1

Stories that got ForConstructionPros.com readers’ attention this week include a second monthly drop in engineering and construction costs, LafargeHolcim brings ECOPact low-carbon concrete to the U.S. and how construction firms successfully manage critical assets and complex projects.

10. How Renting Grinders and Scarifiers Can Save Money, Time

Unless a contractor specializes in floor projects, it can be cost-prohibitive to own concrete grinders and scarifiers that are not used frequently


9. How Successful Construction Organizations Manage Their Critical Assets and Complex Projects

A recent IFS-IDC industry study explains where enterprise software investments deliver the biggest ROI today

 

8. LafargeHolcim Introduces ECOPact Low-Carbon Concrete in the United States

Aggregate Industries, a member of the LafargeHolcim family of companies in the U.S., today announced the market introduction of the ECOPact low-carbon concrete brand in the US Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Regions

 

7. Virginia Enacts First State COVID-19 Emergency Workplace Safety Standard

Oregon moves toward writing a similar enforceable safety standard and Washington takes a different approach to regulating COVID-19 safety on the jobJohn Face Shield 5ea2e1f40db27

 

6. Hard Hat Face Shields Designed for Virus Protection on Construction Jobsites

Patent-pending lightweight design easily slides onto existing hard hats to help teams practice virus protection

 

5. Engineering and Construction Costs Decline Again After Brief June Reprieve

Labor prices moved back into negative territory after briefly jumping above the neutral mark in June as new projects and investments are delayedPlaced below the concrete before it is poured, radiant heat incorporates plastic tubing to circulate a hot liquid beneath a floor.Placed below the concrete before it is poured, radiant heat incorporates plastic tubing to circulate a hot liquid beneath a floor.

 

4. Radiant Heat System Gets Boost from Molded Polystyrene Rigid Insulation

Among the projects contractors and the USACE team are overseeing at Fort Carson, the U.S. Army Mountain Post in Colorado Springs, Colorado, replacing an outdated airfield is the biggest

 

3. Battleground-State Polling Reveals Voters Oppose Trump Lifting Tongass Roadless Rule

Conservative polster Trafalgar Group finds Trump campaign vulnerable with base on decision to open Alaska National Forest for money-losing logging largely for China’s benefit

 

2. Hilti Unveils EXO-01 Wearable Exoskeleton

Human augmentation device is designed to help contractors tackle health and safety issues associated with repetitive stress and labor shortage challenges on jobsites

 

1. Construction Project Cancellations Sweeping the Nation as Coronavirus Intensifies Funding Shortfalls

Fourteen states and 19 local authorities have delayed or canceled road, transit and airport projects worth $8.58 billion, according to a report released this week by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Shimmick construction crews construct monoliths for a new navigation lock as part of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project.
House Changes Funding Mechanisms in New 2020 Water Resources Development Bill
Sends legislation to the Senate authorizing nearly $9B for 38 Corps projects, committing more Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund money and shifting share coming from Inland Waterways Trust Fund
July 30, 2020
July 29, 2020
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Ensure Extra Safety Measures With Intelligent Dash Cams for Fleets
Samsara AI Dash Cams analyze the road and driver behavior in real-time, improving drive safety and reducing fleet costs.
June 20, 2020
116017255 10213704069835153 1968392256205950990 O
Preventing Heat Stress Among Asphalt Workers During the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 has proved challenging for many construction companies, especially as states are ramping up mask requirements. Here's how to mitigate those challenges while keeping workers safe during hot weather months.
July 30, 2020
Sena1
Sena MeshPort Allows Any Headset to Access Construction Network
MeshPort Blue and Red allow teams to integrate most devices, including smartphones, tablets, or other headsets and ear plugs for better communication among construction workers
July 30, 2020
Base Image
The Contractor's Best Friend Podcast: Best Resources Contractors Should Be Using
What can construction contractors gain from resources such as trade associations, educational resources and more? Find out in this podcast.
July 30, 2020
July 29, 2020
Aerial 88 1 max 972x200011 002 5f219d9cda6dd
2020 GIE+EXPO Event Postponed to 2021
GIE+EXPO, the Green Industry Equipment and Exposition, organizers announced that the 2020 show will be postponed until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and continued regulatory uncertainty
July 29, 2020
July 29, 2020
Maxresdefault 5f218821ad032
[The Track] Construction Industry Update with ForConstructionPros.com: Part 1
Dennis Howard, RDO Equipment, invited Becky Schultz, Equipment Today editor and ForConstructionPros.com contributor, on The Track to discuss COVID-19, oil prices, rental and more affecting the construction industry this year.
July 29, 2020
20190111 135452
Putting Your Risk Assessment to Work for You
IPAF’s Tony Groat offers step-by-step guidance on how to put your risk assessment and safe-use plan into action.
July 29, 2020
July 28, 2020
July 27, 2020
Door Doorknob Door Knob Door Handle 16515
Why Good Construction Employees Leave and What to do About It
Here are five things employers in the construction industry can do to attract and keep employees on the job in this competitive hiring market.
July 20, 2020
Long-Island-Based Contractor to Pay $1.5M in Settlement with Survivors of Sexual Harassment
Eighteen former employees, mostly women of color, were severely sexually harassed by Trade Off LLC employees; NY attorney general vows harassment will never be tolerated in construction or any other industry
July 24, 2020
Pastor Josh Moore assists Roy Mathis of GranQuartz polishing the Ameripolish Smartfloor process.
Top 10 Most-Read Construction Stories the Week of July 20
World of Concrete preview, most-common OSHA violations, taxpayer support for raising gas taxes, new best practice for radar scanning concrete slabs, COVID-19 outbreak among SoFi Stadium construction workers
July 24, 2020
Solutions Erp Projects
How Successful Construction Organizations Manage Their Critical Assets and Complex Projects
A recent IFS-IDC industry study explains where enterprise software investments deliver the biggest ROI today.
July 24, 2020
Cnt 231 Thumb
[NEWS TRACKER] Where Does Infrastructure and the HTF Stand?
With a massive loss of revenue of 79% it appears the Highway Trust Fund will be out of money sooner than expected; plus more industry news on the July 23, 2020, edition of Construction News Tracker.
July 23, 2020
To keep pace with the growing demand for ACI-certified personnel on various concrete construction projects, ACI has launched the ACI Certification Verify app to help supervisors verify the status of ACI-certified individuals on a jobsite.
ACI Expands Certification Offerings, Launches App
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) announced the addition of several new certification programs, marking a total of more than 30 certification program offerings now available.
July 23, 2020
J.W. Speaker Corporation announced the launch of high-powered, low-profile solar LED flasher lights
J.W. Speaker Introduces Solar LED Flasher Lights for Safety
The new solar LED flasher lights are fully sustainable and offer visibility for up to one mile (1.6km) in any location.
July 23, 2020
Honda EU3000is Generator.
Honda Power Equipment Launches CO-MINDER Carbon Monoxide Detector for Generators
The Honda CO-MINDER system continuously measures carbon monoxide levels in the air near the generator and automatically shuts down the unit before detected CO reaches a dangerous level.
July 23, 2020
Marcum
Marcum Survey Measures Change in Contractor Priorities Wrought by Pandemic
Accountant and advisor to the industry’s first national contractor survey was in the field when the coronavirus came to the US, offering a comparison of how contractors were planning before and after
July 23, 2020
So Fi me
16 New Cases Brings SoFi Stadium’s COVID-19 Construction-Worker Infections to 49
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health opens an investigation into COVID-19 cases on the Turner-AECOM Hunt site
July 22, 2020
Street Building Construction Industry 2489
Opinion: NEPA Roll Back Vital Step to Any Realistic Infrastructure Plan
Philip K. Howard, chair of Common Good, says that overall the new regulations to streamline permitting are good for the construction industry
July 22, 2020
Metro Areas 0720
COVID-19 Wreaks Havoc on U.S. Building Markets in First Half of 2020
Commercial and multifamily starts slid 21% in the top 10 metro areas and only one metro area posted an increase
July 22, 2020
Excavators 391143 1920
Mitigating Risk During Uncertain Times
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction firms grapple with increased risk both on the jobsite and in the office.
July 21, 2020
Face Socks 20percent First Order
TireSocks Inc. Launches FaceSocks
The driving force behind the development was to help the construction industry meet jobsite requirements for face coverings.
July 21, 2020