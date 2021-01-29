Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: How Biden’s Day 1 Orders Hit Construction

Most-read construction stories of the week include how Biden's Buy American executive order will impact construction and manufacturing, Expected Biden tax plan to fight COVID-19’s economic battering, tower cranes that could change home construction, more

January 29, 2021
Larry Stewart
Biden Harris White House gov
WhiteHouse.gov

Cu 21 Construction Outlook Adragan Adobe stockadragan @Adobe.Stock10. Nonresidential Building Spending Expected to Decline Through 2021

Health care and public safety are the only major sectors that are slated to produce gains in 2021


Cu State Of Construction9. 2021 State of Construction Industry: A Forecast for Uncertain Times

2021 will be an unpredictable year for the construction industry with some segments outperforming others

 

Cu Safeguardhardat Mafic LtdMafic Ltd.8. Researchers Developing Hard Hat Device to Track Construction Workers' Movements

Mafic is partnering with the University of Southampton in England to develop wearable technology for hard hats for improved safety and faster progress on projects

 

Cu Rdo Outlook2021 Rdo EquipmentRDO Equipment7. 4 Factors That Will Affect Equipment Availability and Pricing in 2021

RDO Equipment's Dennis Howard offers some thoughts on what is going to affect equipment availability and pricing, and the industry as a whole, in the months ahead

 

Cu 5predictions AemAEM6. Five Predictions for an Unpredictable 2021

No one predicted the onset of COVID-19 and the degree to which the pandemic would impact construction. But in many ways, it catapulted us forward. Here’s what we predict for 2021

 

Cu Homebuildingcranes Manitowoc CranesManitowoc Cranes5. Self-Erecting Tower Cranes Could Change the Home Construction Industry

Pinetop Custom Homes utilizes Manitowoc's Potain self-erecting tower cranes on a single-family home project in Idaho, allowing the company to do more homebuilding projects in the future based on the efficiency of the machines

 

Cu Keystonexl Shannonpatrick17 Flickrshannonpatrick17 @Flickr4. Biden Pressured to Reconsider Revoking Keystone XL Pipeline Permit

More than 1,000 primarily union jobs will be lost following the cancellation of the controversial pipeline project

 

cu_BidenTaxMaxim_Kazmin @AdobeStock3. How Biden is Expected to Raise Taxes to Fight COVID-19 and Its Economic Battering

The 2017 tax act eroded US economic resources that are now necessary to rescue our economy from the impact of the pandemic's accompanying recession; here are some ways President Biden will propose to roll back some of its give-aways

 

Cu Buy American Adobe Stock Peshkovpeshkov @Adobe Stock2. Biden's Buy American Executive Order Will Impact Construction, Manufacturing

The Biden Administration is going farther than the Trump Administration—at least when it comes to Buy American executive orders—to prioritize domestic industry in government procurement

              

1. How Biden’s Blizzard of Day 1 Orders Impact Construction

President Biden signed 17 executive actions on the afternoon of his inauguration moving urgently against ‘converging crises’: pandemic, struggling economy, immigration and diversity issues, and environmentCu Joe Biden Whitehouse govWhiteHouse.gov

Recommended
Biden Harris White House gov
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: How Biden’s Day 1 Orders Hit Construction
Most-read construction stories of the week include how Biden's Buy American executive order will impact construction and manufacturing, Expected Biden tax plan to fight COVID-19’s economic battering, tower cranes that could change home construction, more
January 29, 2021
Canalys predicts spending on cybersecurity will increase 10% in 2021.
Study: Cybersecurity Spending to Increase 10% in 2021
The latest quarterly Canalys cybersecurity forecast predicts spending will increase 10% worldwide in the best-case scenario in 2021.
January 24, 2021
Adobe Stock 193389447
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Fights the Impact of Covid-19 on the Opioid Epidemic
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces Sharing Solutions: A Virtual Nationwide Tour, a campaign aimed at providing business-led solutions to the opioid epidemic — a prevalent issue in the construction industry.
January 20, 2021
Latest
John Warrillow Official Head Shot
The Art of Selling Your Business: An Excerpt
After 2020, you may be wondering if now is the right time to sell your business. The first step is to understand the landscape of potential acquirers.
January 28, 2021
Adobe Stock 193389447
U.S. Chamber of Commerce Fights the Impact of Covid-19 on the Opioid Epidemic
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announces Sharing Solutions: A Virtual Nationwide Tour, a campaign aimed at providing business-led solutions to the opioid epidemic — a prevalent issue in the construction industry.
January 20, 2021
The concrete was crushed on-site for beneficial reuse. The team was also able to recycle ferrous and nonferrous metal, and any debris went to the landfill.
Demolition In Dense Metro Area Comes Off On Time, On Budget
Rachel Contracting takes down a former General Mills R&D facility in Minneapolis, Minnesota
January 27, 2021
Starlink
SpaceX’s Starlink Beams High-Speed Internet from Space to Remote Native-American Tribe
Elon Musk's company is delivering high-speed internet directly to remote locations via satellite network in a beta test you can use
January 27, 2021
Top10 Trends21 700x906
Top 10 Trends That Will Influence Equipment Acquisition in 2021
To help its members gauge the trends like to affect the market this year, ELFA has identified the Top 10 Equipment Acquisition Trends for 2021.
January 25, 2021
Boldt Hospitaljob4
Construction Costs Continue to Creep Up with More Cost Increases Expected
While fewer labor price increases were reported in January, material and equipment costs moved upward for a second straight month.
January 27, 2021
Ground Breakers Logo 1920x602 5f733a1e93d43
Tomorrow’s Digital Dispatcher Will Streamline Construction Deliveries
With a dispatcher being one of the most important roles in a construction logistics operation, it’s only time that they begin adopting technologies that bring them into the future to improve operations even further
January 27, 2021
Adobe Stock 222834736
Biden's Buy American Executive Order Will Impact Construction, Manufacturing
The Biden Administration is going farther than the Trump Administration—at least when it comes to Buy American executive orders—to prioritize domestic industry in government procurement.
January 26, 2021
Vr Sim Operator 1 11 21
Virtual Reality: A ‘Just-In-Time' Technology for a COVID World
Serious Labs’ mission of revolutionizing the way people learn with VR simulators is right in line with COVID’s ever-present consequence of change.
January 18, 2021
Because of the location of the site, Renascent had to take extreme caution in demolishing Morrill Hall.
Dorm Demo Threads a Needle Between Buildings and Student Foot Traffic
Renascent cautiously demolishes a dorm building on the University of Tennessee’s campus using a high-reach excavator
December 10, 2020
State Of Construction Image
2021 State of Construction Industry: A Forecast for Uncertain Times
2021 will be an unpredictable year for the construction industry with some segments outperforming others.
January 26, 2021
Larry Kokkelenberg
Seven Leadership Tips to Help Contractors Succeed
Dr. Larry Kokkelenberg, president at the Center for Business Development, says there are three leadership skills you can learn today and four keys to becoming a transformational leader.
January 26, 2021
Adobe Stock 78882585
How Biden is Expected to Raise Taxes to Fight COVID-19 and Its Economic Battering
The 2017 tax act eroded US economic resources that are now necessary to rescue our economy from the impact of the pandemic's accompanying recession; here are some ways President Biden will propose to roll back some of its give-aways
January 25, 2021
Adobe Stock 207718245 For Base
Recovering From a Pandemic-Induced Recession Means Proceeding with Caution for Construction
The COVID-19 relief bill brings a bright spot, but with construction backlogs below average and pandemic-related issues that are new to the outlook equation, now's the time for a careful climb back to 'normal'
January 26, 2021
Cnt 01212021
Construction News Tracker: Biden Unveils $1.9B Coronavirus Relief Plan
Chao resignation clears top of US DOT for Pete Buttigieg, Biden picks Boston mayor and ex-construction-union leader Marty Walsh for Labor secretary, unemployment claims exceed 1M for the first time since July in first week of January
January 21, 2021
Matrak software help companies digitize their supply chain to help ensure regulations are met and projects are completed on time.
Matrak Construction Tech Startup Receives $5.85 Million Investment Nod
Construction technology startup Matrak has received $5.85 million in investor funding.
January 26, 2021
Jan2021 Mci
Equipment Finance Confidence Remains Largely Unchanged in January
While the Monthly Confidence Index was changed for the month, there was a notable uptick in optimism for business conditions over the next four months.
January 25, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo Resize 5fb82fc6240a4
Fraud Prevention in Construction is More Critical Than You Think
Hear about the prevalence of fraud in construction, the steps contractors can take to identify and mitigate risks and the role technology can play in prevention.
January 25, 2021
Cu 01222021
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories this Week: Biden will Request OSHA COVID Standards
Why these are the most-read construction stories of the week: new John Deere Gators, OSHA increases civil penalties, how stopping work can help you get paid, the infrastructure spend in Biden’s economic rescue, and more
January 22, 2021
Microsoft Teams Image 5ff8ceed06925
Hops & Highways Episode 14: Tips to Avoid OSHA Violations
OSHA-related content dominated the news this week as Biden announced his plans to increase enforcement of violations, especially those specific to COVID-19. We discuss the top 10 OSHA violations and how to avoid them.
January 22, 2021
Safeguard is a wearable device that can fit into a hard hat, armband or pocket. Using machine learning, Safeguard can recognize the unique movement patterns of users completing different tasks and record exactly what is happening every second of the day.
Researchers Developing Hard Hat Device to Track Construction Workers' Movements
Mafic is partnering with the University of Southampton in England to develop wearable technology for hard hats for improved safety and faster progress on projects.
January 22, 2021
Adobe Stock 300786708 (1) (1)
Five Key Components of a Successful Government Construction Bid
If you’re going to take the time and effort to bid for a state, local and education project, be sure to put your best foot forward.
January 22, 2021
Cu Osha Pandemic Prevention Adobe Stock 353875427 5f64c24e954f9 5f64c29527a35
Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: Biden to Request OSHA COVID Standards
Most-read construction stories of the week include new John Deere Gators, OSHA increases civil penalty amounts, how to stop working if you aren’t getting paid, the infrastructure spend in Biden’s economic rescue, and more
January 22, 2021
Keystone Xl Pipeline Pi Shannonpatrick17 Flickr 5c003d28b24f6
Biden Pressured to Reconsider Revoking Keystone XL Pipeline Permit
More than 1,000 primarily union jobs will be lost following the cancellation of the controversial pipeline project.
January 21, 2021