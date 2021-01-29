Top 10 Hottest Construction Stories This Week: How Biden’s Day 1 Orders Hit Construction

adragan @Adobe.Stock10. Nonresidential Building Spending Expected to Decline Through 2021

Health care and public safety are the only major sectors that are slated to produce gains in 2021





9. 2021 State of Construction Industry: A Forecast for Uncertain Times

2021 will be an unpredictable year for the construction industry with some segments outperforming others

Mafic Ltd.8. Researchers Developing Hard Hat Device to Track Construction Workers' Movements

Mafic is partnering with the University of Southampton in England to develop wearable technology for hard hats for improved safety and faster progress on projects

RDO Equipment7. 4 Factors That Will Affect Equipment Availability and Pricing in 2021

RDO Equipment's Dennis Howard offers some thoughts on what is going to affect equipment availability and pricing, and the industry as a whole, in the months ahead

AEM6. Five Predictions for an Unpredictable 2021

No one predicted the onset of COVID-19 and the degree to which the pandemic would impact construction. But in many ways, it catapulted us forward. Here’s what we predict for 2021

Manitowoc Cranes5. Self-Erecting Tower Cranes Could Change the Home Construction Industry

Pinetop Custom Homes utilizes Manitowoc's Potain self-erecting tower cranes on a single-family home project in Idaho, allowing the company to do more homebuilding projects in the future based on the efficiency of the machines

shannonpatrick17 @Flickr4. Biden Pressured to Reconsider Revoking Keystone XL Pipeline Permit

More than 1,000 primarily union jobs will be lost following the cancellation of the controversial pipeline project

Maxim_Kazmin @AdobeStock3. How Biden is Expected to Raise Taxes to Fight COVID-19 and Its Economic Battering

The 2017 tax act eroded US economic resources that are now necessary to rescue our economy from the impact of the pandemic's accompanying recession; here are some ways President Biden will propose to roll back some of its give-aways

peshkov @Adobe Stock2. Biden's Buy American Executive Order Will Impact Construction, Manufacturing

The Biden Administration is going farther than the Trump Administration—at least when it comes to Buy American executive orders—to prioritize domestic industry in government procurement

1. How Biden’s Blizzard of Day 1 Orders Impact Construction

President Biden signed 17 executive actions on the afternoon of his inauguration moving urgently against ‘converging crises’: pandemic, struggling economy, immigration and diversity issues, and environment WhiteHouse.gov