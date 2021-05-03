Weak March US Construction Spending Rebound Masks Nonresidential Construction’s Struggles

Spending on residential construction continues to carry buckets of private and public nonresidential red ink, while the industry yearns for stimulus spending and infrastructure plans to revive commercial construction

May 3, 2021
Larry Stewart
March 2021 History Us Construction Spending
data: US Department of Commerce; graph: ForConstructionPros.com

The value of U.S. construction put in place in March eked out 0.2% growth after falling 0.6% in February. Commerce Department estimates measured weaker than expected performance, as economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending surging 1.9%.

Construction spending, which accounts for about 4% of gross domestic product, in the first quarter of the year was 4.5% greater than in 2020.

March 2021 Us Construction Spend Segmentsdata: US Department of Commerce; table: ForConstructionPros.comSpending on private construction projects rose 0.7% in March, after a 0.3% drop in February, lifted by investment in single-family homebuilding. There is strong demand for housing but supply has lagged amid expensive building materials as well as land and labor shortages.

Phenomenal residential spending growth is carrying a declining nonresidential construction sector. As you can see on the table at right, new private single-family residential construction grew 2.0% in March and soared 26.9% in the first quarter above the same period of 2020. And despite 0.3% slippage in March, multifamily construction is up a whopping 14.5% year-to-date over 2020.

In contrast, private nonresidential construction dropped 0.9% in March. Nine of the nonresidential segments posted spending declines for the month, with notable drops in the four largest segments, and all of the private nonresidential spending segments are down – seven of them more than 9.0% – year-to-date.

“While the longer-term outlook for nonresidential construction is superb, the pandemic is lingering, creating much damage to commercial real estate fundamentals,” said Associated Builders and Contractors Chief Economist Anirban Basu. “The lodging, office and commercial segments experienced declines in spending in March. Office vacancy rates are elevated in many markets, and the industry experienced negative net absorption. The trials and tribulations of hotel operators, retailers and restauranteurs are also well known.”

Spending in five of 12 public nonresidential segments declined in March, with hefty drops in the two largest segments, and ten public segments are down substantially year-to-date.

“While large-scale federal infrastructure outlays are likely in the future, that money has yet to arrive,” said Basu. “State and local government finances have generally held up far better than many had predicted earlier in the COVID-19 crisis, but many governments have had to spend significant operational sums to countervail the public health crisis and therefore had to redirect money away from infrastructure.

ABC’s Construction Backlog Indicator has foreshadowed this state of affairs for months. The most recent readings suggest that the construction spending recovery will be slow over the near-term. However, as the broader economic recovery picks up additional speed later this year with more pervasive vaccinations and re-openings, both private and public construction spending should begin to manifest more positive momentum later this year and into 2022.”March 2021 Us Construction Spendingdata: US Department of Commerce; graph: ForConstructionPros.com

Related
Screenshot 2021 04 26 115019
2021 State of the Construction Industry Report
April 30, 2021
construction technology
Nationwide Study Shows Construction Optimism Up
April 29, 2021
Economist Anirban Basu expects the shrinking pie of office construction spending to shift to Class B projects as businesses follow workers into the suburbs.
Forecast: Inflation and a Tough Transition to Post-COVID Economy Ahead for Construction
April 28, 2021
Engineering And Construction Costs
Engineering and Construction Costs Climb for Sixth Consecutive Month in April
April 28, 2021
Recommended
Components are assembled into the finished fuel-cell system.
Heavy Trucks Drive Toward Hydrogen Future
Daimler Trucks and Volvo Group outline roadmap to hydrogen trucks through cellcentric joint venture approaching a 10-year time frame.
May 3, 2021
Abc Gdp Graph Q1 21
Nonresidential Investment Declines 4.8% in Q1, Dragging Down U.S. Economic Expansion
“The U.S. economy expanded rapidly during the first quarter of 2021, but investment in nonresidential structures actually subtracted from growth,” per ABC Chief Economist Anirban Basu.
May 3, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Latest
construction technology
Nationwide Study Shows Construction Optimism Up
Most construction owners are optimistic about the strength of the upcoming peak season and their business’s ability to get back on track, the study says.
April 29, 2021
Inside the ACI Resource Center Southern California
ACI Resource Center Finally Opens
Expanded access to training and certification, the American Concrete Institute Resource Center - Southern California. Here's a look inside and what to expect.
May 3, 2021
Digging Deeper Logo
McCarthy Partnership for Women Promotes Opportunities for Women in Construction
Callie Nottingham, McCarthy Building Companies, shares her journey into construction, as well as the components of the McCarthy Partnership for Women, a program designed to help grow women’s opportunities in the industry.
May 3, 2021
Cu 04292021
[VIDEO] The Week's Top 10 Construction Stories: Differences Between Biden & Republican Infrastructure Plans
Here's why the most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed
April 30, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 26 115019
2021 State of the Construction Industry Report
Experts from several construction industry associations share their views on what they expect to see in the construction industry for the remainder of 2021.
April 30, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021
Cu American Jobs Plan Vs Republican Plan
Top 10 Construction Stories This Week: Compare Republican & Biden's Infrastructure Plans
Most-read construction stories include rescheduling the world’s largest construction trade show, the 'Uber' of construction deliveries, work zone fatalities reach a 15-year high, impact on the economy if estate-tax exemptions are repealed
April 30, 2021
Bluetooth headsets such as those using Sena's proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol allow hands-free communication across a worksite.
Mesh Communication Offers A New Way to Connect the Construction Worksite
Comparing radios vs. new communication headsets, such as those using proprietary Mesh Intercom protocol, and the implications for worker safety and productivity.
April 29, 2021
Construction Trends Hero 1
Top 5 Rental, Construction Industry Trends to Watch in 2021
As the industry becomes more competitive and the market shifts, harnessing these five construction trends will prove valuable for any rental or construction firm.
April 29, 2021
Jlg Eco Lift Mewp
JLG Supports OSHA’s National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls
JLG will participate in OSHA’s 8th annual National Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction, which takes place the week of May 3-7 and gives companies an opportunity to provide important safety training to help minimize the risks associated with falls.
April 29, 2021
Fulcrum app reference
Fulcrum App Adds Digital Access to Reference Documents
The mobile workforce automation platform can deliver reference documents, such as safety data sheets, standard operating procedures, and process manuals, to field workers as attachments to their Fulcrum mobile apps.
April 29, 2021
David Brian Ward is the CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In.
OSHA’s 11: Enforcement Changes Coming to a Construction Jobsite Near You
Here’s a look at 11 recent and anticipated changes and their potential impact on your construction business.
April 28, 2021
bakken exhibit hall Williston
Atlas Copco Joines Williston Basin Petroleum Conference
Atlas Copco Power Technique will be attending the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, May 11-13th at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.
April 28, 2021
Economist Anirban Basu expects the shrinking pie of office construction spending to shift to Class B projects as businesses follow workers into the suburbs.
Forecast: Inflation and a Tough Transition to Post-COVID Economy Ahead for Construction
Forecast expects 2021 construction spending growth but not return to pre-pandemic strength, and inflation that could force the federal reserve to tighten policy more aggressively than planned
April 28, 2021
Engineering And Construction Costs
Engineering and Construction Costs Climb for Sixth Consecutive Month in April
Costs for engineering and construction materials rose for the sixth consecutive month, pushing the IHS Markit PEG Engineering and Construction Cost Index to 72.4.
April 28, 2021
Screenshot 2021 04 23 112858
2021 National Safety Stand-Down to Prevent Falls in Construction: Official Kick-off with OSHA, NIOSH & CPWR
May 3, 2021April 23, 2021
To kick-off the campaign, leaders from OSHA, NIOSH and CPWR will share the latest data related to OSHA enforcement, incident rates and underlying causes of falls, plus real-life stories and new fall prevention resources.
Motion Industries 2020 SOTY award
Motion Industries Names Supplier of the Year
Motion Industries named NSK 2020 Supplier of the Year for showing exceptional commitment through quality products and services.
April 27, 2021
RB Scott Atlas Copco
RB Scott Joins Atlas Copco Power Technique Dealer Network
Based out of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, RB Scott will provide rental, sales, service and distribution of Atlas Copco diesel and electric dewatering pumps to end users throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota.
April 27, 2021
Genie Certificate Photo
Genie Offering Online Aerial Site Supervisor Certification for Free
In support of Safety Week 2021, Genie is offering complimentary online jobsite supervisor training for worksites where MEWPs are used to perform work at height.
April 26, 2021
Comfort Ready Home Utilities
Comfort Ready Home: A Free Tool & Education Program for Contractors on Weatherization
April 23, 2021
Logo
Fall Harness Fit: The Basics
April 28, 2021April 28, 2021
During this 30-minute presentation followed by Q&A, you’ll hear from the experts at NRCA about how to know whether a harness fits correctly, including demonstrations and descriptions of how it should look and feel when on, and why fit is so important.
Aerial view of Doosan Bobcat Litchfield, MN, manufacturing facility expansion
Doosan Bobcat Completes $26 Million Minnesota Manufacturing Facility Expansion
The expansion to the Litchfield, Minnesota, facility will increase the company's compact equipment production capacity and boost hiring by year end.
April 23, 2021
{0f8b43c3 D640 45a4 8d9e 79458d2af626} Bauma22 Presseinfo Bild Mit Termin E
World’s Largest Construction Trade Show Postponed to October 2022
The global event was originally scheduled to be held from April 4 to 10, 2022, but ongoing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic led the show organizer to delay the event to October 24 to 30.
April 23, 2021
Watch The Latest Construction News
Sponsored
Watch The Latest Construction News
The Construction News Tracker is the industry's only regular newscast featuring developing and breaking news, products, information, and industry analysis specifically for construction professionals.
May 1, 2021