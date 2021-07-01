John Deere to Offer Branded Towed Scrapers Under Mobile Track Solutions Agreement

Mobile Track Solutions will supply greater than 27-cu.-yd. capacity towed scrapers to be used with John Deere 460E-II Articulated Dump Trucks and 9R Series Scraper Tractors.

July 1, 2021
John Deere
Johndeere 10073478

John Deere announces a master supply agreement with Mobile Track Solutions, L.L.C., an Elkader, Iowa-based manufacturer of towed scrapers. As a part of the agreement, Mobile Track Solutions will provide the John Deere-branded greater than 27-cu.-yd. capacity towed scrapers for distribution through the John Deere construction and agriculture dealer networks.

“The trend for a single large-capacity scraper pulled by either an articulated dump truck or large tractor continues to grow as an earthmoving solution for many contractors” said Jason Daly, global director, production systems, technology, marketing, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “Combining the advanced features of the proven John Deere 460E-II ADT or 9R Series Scraper Tractor, along with the quality and durability of the new John Deere scraper, will provide a powerful solution for customers.”     

The addition of the greater than 27-cu.-yd. scraper solution will help boost efficiency in large-capacity earthmoving applications and increase machine versatility. To further enhance jobsite performance, the John Deere large-capacity scrapers will be available with technology solutions, including automation features, with plans to add new offerings such as an earthmoving productivity system in the future.

The John Deere earthmoving productivity system debuted at CONEXPO 2020 and when launched will provide a solution to measure volume in the scraper in real time, helping maximize trip capacity and prevent spillage. The system will be available through an in-cab monitor, as well as offboard in the JDLink dashboard, giving the operator visibility to the inside of the scraper as well as key production data. As a result, customers will be able to improve worksite efficiency and more accurately bid, plan and invoice jobs. By developing the scraper earthmoving productivity system, John Deere is broadening its offerings in precision construction solutions and equipment innovations.

Initially, the John Deere scrapers will be distributed through construction and agriculture equipment dealers in the U.S. and Canada, with start of sales to be announced at a later date.  

John Deere Protect Large
John Deere Protect Provides Construction Equipment Preventive Maintenance Option
May 14, 2021
John Deere 460 E Series II ADT Features Significant Upgrades
April 21, 2021
John Deere 460 E Series II ADT Features Significant Upgrades
April 21, 2021
John Deere Precision Construction Large Picture
John Deere Advances Smart Technology Commitment with Precision Construction
April 12, 2021
02 Jobs Not Worth 600x400
When It Pays to Be Picky: Jobs Not Worth Taking
But some projects actually end up costing you more than they’re worth and keep you from spending time on profitable work. How do you determine if a job’s not worth taking?
June 28, 2021
Today, contractors are getting newly restored concrete open to foot traffic in eight hours and vehicle traffic in 24 hours at a fraction of the cost of replacing the surface. Yes, concrete will deteriorate, but contractors can bring it back to life by resurfacing.
How to Resurface Concrete from Cracks, Chips, Spalling or Flaking
When repairing and/or restoring cracks, chips, spalling or flaking in concrete driveways, patios, or sidewalks - before you bring in a big crew and ready-mix trucks to remove and replace the concrete, consider resurfacing it instead.
June 30, 2021
