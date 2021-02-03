Caterpillar Q4 and 2020 Sales and Revenue Dip But is Positioned to Emerge "as an Even Stronger Company"

According to Caterpillar, lower demand and dealer inventories pulled sales and revenues downward for the quarter and year, but it is positioned to emerge from the pandemic "as an even stronger company."

February 3, 2021
Becky Schultz
Caterpillar Earnings

Caterpillar Inc. released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 results late last week, with both reflecting changes in dealer inventories and decreased end-user demand – presumably due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the global economy and outlook – that drove sales and revenues downward.

The company reported sales and revenues for fourth quarter 2020 of $11.2 billion, down 15% compared to the $13.1 billion reported in Q4 2019. Sales were lower across the company’s three primary segments, with the largest decline in Energy & Transportation (-19%). Construction Industries’ total sales were $4.508 billion in the quarter, a decrease of $512 million, or 10%, compared with $5.020 billion in Q4 2019, with Caterpillar noting its dealers decreased inventories more during Q4 2020 than in the same quarter in 2019. The third primary business segment, Resource Industries, fared only slightly better, declining 9% for the quarter.

Operating profit margin came in at 12.3% in the quarter, dipping modestly from 14.1% in Q4 2019. Fourth-quarter profit per share declined from $1.97 in Q4 2019 to $1.42 in Q4 2020. Adjusted profit per share for the quarter was $2.12, compared with $2.71 in fourth quarter 2019. Even given the decline, the company indicated Q4 2020 adjusted profit per share reflects strong operational performance and a lower effective tax rate during the period.

For full year, sales and revenues fell from 2019’s $53.8 billion to $41.7 billion in 2020, a decline of 22%. The company again attributes the 2020 sales and revenues decline to lower end-user demand and dealers reducing their inventories by $2.9 billion.

Operating profit margin for 2020 was 10.9%, down nearly 5% from 2019’s 15.4%. Full-year profit fell by nearly half to $5.46 per share in 2020 compared with $10.74 per share in 2019. Adjusted profit per share in 2020 was $6.56 compared with $11.40 in 2019.

Enterprise operating cash flow remained strong at $6.3 billion in 2020. During the year, the company paid dividends of $2.2 billion and repurchased $1.1 billion of Caterpillar common stock. It indicates its liquidity continues to be solid, with an enterprise cash balance of $9.4 billion at year’s end.

In a statement, Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chairman and CEO, applauded his team's efforts given the difficult circumstances 2020 presented. “I’m proud of our global team’s continued resilience in safely navigating COVID-19 while continuing to provide the essential products and services the world needs,” he stated. “Our fourth-quarter and full-year results reflect the team’s agility in a challenging environment while executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth. We achieved the adjusted operating profit margin established during our 2019 Investor Day while continuing to invest in products and services. We are well-positioned for the future and will emerge from the pandemic as an even stronger company.”

Recommended
Cnt 02022021
Construction News Tracker: Biden Executive Orders Halt Keystone XL and Border-Wall Construction
IHS Markit measures first across-the-board construction cost increases since mid-2018, home construction hits 14-year high in December, FHWA apportions $9.8B in COVID-19 relief funds to DOTs, and more construction news
February 2, 2021
I Stock 000004752889 Small
Industry Applauds Pete Buttigieg's Confirmation As US Secretary of Transportation
Senate confirmed Buttigieg as President Biden's Transportation Secretary
February 2, 2021
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Sponsored
Different Jobs. Same Superior Quality.
Cat® Wheel Loaders are purpose-built and technology-equipped for your work.
February 1, 2021
Latest
Iapa & Summit Combined
IPAF Prepares for IPAF Summit and the International Awards for Powered Access
IPAF announced that the IPAF Summit and International Awards for Powered Access (IAPAs) will take place virtually on March 18, and will recognize members that raised money for various charities.
February 3, 2021
Adobe Stock 291632337
IPAF and SAIA Partner to Promote Powered Access Safety and Training
The agreement will also focus on joint promotion of standards, including the updated A92 Suite of Standards that went into effect in the U.S. in June 2020.
February 3, 2021
Stellar Tm28 1
Stellar TM28 Tire Manipulator
With a rated capacity of 28,000 lbs., the TM28 is equipped to handle large construction and mine equipment tires.
December 18, 2020
Kohler Kdi 3404 Tcr Scr 3 Q Belt
Kohler KDI 3404TCR Diesel Engine
Four-stroke in-line diesel engine features high-pressure injection and a turbocharger and up to 280.2 ft.-lbs. of torque.
February 2, 2021
FPT Industrial recently announced that FPT Motorenforschung in Arbon, Switzerland, is developing an 11-liter heavy-duty engine powered by DME.
DME Fuel Provides Alternative for Heavy-Duty Engines
Synthetic fuel could help bridge future to clean energy
February 2, 2021
Cat 374 Excavator
Next-gen Caterpillar 374 Excavator Adds More Durability and Even Higher Production
The new model offers high production, two times more structural durability and up to 20% less maintenance costs than the Cat 374F.
February 2, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 02 135839
ANMOPYC Becomes Newest AED Member
Associated Equipment Distributors (AED) announced that the Spanish Manufacturers Association of Construction and Mining Equipment (ANMOPYC) has become the newest member of AED to develop its distribution network and be up-to-date on latest trends.
February 2, 2021
Rob Messina
JLG Industries Appoints New Senior Vice President of Product Development and Management
Rob Messina rejoins JLG Industries' Access team as senior vice president of product development and product management to carry out the Access Segment’s innovative product roadmap.
February 2, 2021
Vermeer has purchased a minority equity investment in MultiOne, and will now offer compact articulated loader models worldwide.
Vermeer Exits Mulcher Manufacturing, Acquires Share in Articulated Loader Supplier
Vermeer shuffles product lineup with sale of forestry mulcher line to Fecon and minority ownership investment in MultiOne, with global distribution agreements for both.
February 2, 2021
Screenshot 2021 02 02 090851
Alta Equipment Company Becomes a Tadano Authorized Dealer
Alta Equipment Company, an industry leader in construction equipment, is now an authorized distributor of Tadano all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, and Demag all-terrain cranes and Tadano-Mantis telescopic boom crawler cranes in Indiana and Illinois.
February 2, 2021
Adobe Stock 285028696
Assess Weaknesses in Your Construction Business and Build On Its Strengths
Take a deep dive into what’s happening in the office and on your jobsites to identify what’s going right, and what aspects could stand improvement.
February 2, 2021
Census 2
Housing Lifts US Construction Spending to 4.7% 2020 Growth Over 3.0% Nonresidential Pandemic Slide
December's construction-put-in-place number rose just 1.0%, with single-family residential spending jumping 5.8% and nonresidential construction 1.7% below the revised November estimate
February 1, 2021
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Sponsored
TennaTALKS with ForConstructionPros
Tenna talks with ForConstructionPros and industry insiders in this TennaTALK podcast mini-series to inform the construction industry about business systems and tech trends built for construction companies owning and operating an equipment fleet.
January 28, 2021
Sage Construction Delivers Time Money And Labor Savings On Recent Home Build With Potain Igo Ma 21 02
Potain Self- Erecting Tower Crane Completes Sage Construction Home Build
Sage Construction utilizes Manitowoc’s Potain self-erecting tower crane, the Potain Igo MA 21, for a log home construction project in western Idaho — saving costs, time and labor.
February 1, 2021
Pape Image
Papé Material Handling Becomes Magni Authorized Dealer in Western Washington State
Magni Telescopic Handlers names Papé Material Handling a Magni authorized dealer, serving seven locations throughout Western Washington State.
February 1, 2021
If users are looking for a more powerful grinder for removing larger stumps in a complex environment, the Toro STX 38 EFI stump grinder is a good choice, as it's built for durability in the toughest conditions.
What to Consider When Selecting a Stump Grinder
As stump removal can be a labor-intensive process, these factors can help determine what type of equipment is needed to tackle the job successfully
February 1, 2021
The goal of paver manufacturers is to use technology to enhance the performance of the equipment, make operators more productive and make the equipment operate more efficiently.
Equipment Operators Move to the Forefront in Asphalt and Concrete Paver Designs
Both concrete and asphalt pavers have evolved to provide greater controllability and operator comfort.
February 1, 2021
John Deere 644 X-tier loader
Wheel Loaders First to Reflect New John Deere Performance Tiering Strategy
Performance tiers on John Deere construction equipment will be differentiated by varying levels of performance, serviceability, innovation and comfort.
January 29, 2021
Asv New Dealers Q42020
ASV Holdings Expands Dealer Network in Q4 of 2020
ASV Holdings Inc. expands its dealer network in the United States with two new dealers, Hardline Equipment and Highway Equipment and Supply, as well as adds Alex Power Equipment as new dealer location in Q4 of 2020.
January 29, 2021
Ranko Venieri 1023 D Lat
VF Venieri Backhoe-loaders from Ranko Equipment
November 30, 2020
Us Osha Logo 6006063441990
OSHA Issues Stronger Guidance on Coronavirus Protection Program Implementation
Stronger worker safety guidance is intended to help employers and workers implement a coronavirus protection program and better identify risks.
January 29, 2021
Dsc 0075
Skid-steer Loader Market Forecast to Grow 3% Globally Through 2031
The global skid-steer market is projected to grow 3% in 2021 and maintain this pace through 2031, with the construction industry representing roughly half of market demand.
January 29, 2021
Dsc 5725
How Good Tire Practices Can Boost Skid Steer Profits
With one out of every three operations-and-maintenance dollars rolling in and out of your gate every day, it pays to pay attention to your tires.
January 29, 2021
GM plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 and has committed to setting science-based targets to achieve carbon neutrality.
What Do GM's Plans for an All-electric Future Mean to Pickup Truck Users?
No manufacturers have announced plans for an all-electric heavy-duty pickup – 3/4-ton and larger models – and General Motors' decision to end tailpipe emissions by 2035 marks a turning point in pickup truck development
January 29, 2021