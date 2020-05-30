Top 10 Articles Construction Contractors are Reading This Week

It’s not as coronavirus as you might think

May 30, 2020
Larry Stewart
Ohio bridge's concrete keyhole tower is 169 ft tall.

It’s a strange new COVID-19 pandemic world and essential construction contractors are scrambling to keep up with shifting safety rules and to keep workers on sites.

But not as many of the 10 most-read stories of the week are about the coronavirus as they have been.

Constructors still need to get things built.

  1. OSHA Adopts Revised Enforcement Policies For Coronavirus
  2. How To Reinforce Concrete Slab on Ground to Control Cracking
  3. What Are the Effects of Lubricants Mixing in Equipment?
  4. How to Compact Asphalt Pavements
  5. Looking Back on the World's Deadliest Construction Projects
  6. Researchers Innovate Materials and Anchor Systems to Keep Bridges Safe
  7. 18 Tips to Stay Cool on the Jobsite in the Summer Heat
  8. Watch the Time-Lapse Video of Ohio's Unique Concrete Pedestrian Bridge
  9. Standing Water in Prepared Footings: A Problem or a Precaution?
  10. Construction Post-COVID-19: 4 Tools to Adapt to the New Normal

